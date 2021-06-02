KWMR’s Annual Report is LIVE. Click HERE!

Space

The topic of Elon Musk’s “Starlink” project keeps coming up. Mostly by people that are alarmed when they are gazing into the night sky and see a long chain of lights making their way through space. I have not seen it with my own eyes, and I also slept right through the most recent lunar eclipse. I’m not a big star gazer I guess. But I was curious about what Mr. Musk is up to with this venture.

It’s pretty interesting. I put in our Olema address to see if it was available. Likely by later in 2021 I could get decent internet from these satellites. The SpaceX website was pretty vague, but I found an interesting article about the service HERE.

I have absolutely no desire to travel in outer space. Heck, I’m still wary of going on an airplane these days. But I know plenty of people who are traveling and some who would jump at the chance to go to outer space. I’ll keep my feet grounded on terra firma, something that Waylon (the dog) and I have in common.

But space tripped me up this weekend. It was the additional “space” in my file name that caused the Memorial Day Monday Mix show to start 30 minutes late, after a repeat of the first segment of Wiley Laufman’s Bob Dylan birthday special. I fixed the archive, and think it’s pretty decent for a home grown show.

I couldn’t find a photo of Starlink that I had rights to use, so a photo of Waylon will have to suffice. Got outside on a clear night and look up.



Waylon hoping someone will come out to play with him. photo: Amanda Eichstaedt.

_______

About that Annual Report. 2020 was a strange year, any way you slice it. Hopefully we came into 2021 with some new insights. While we may continue to Zoom at times it is nice to be able to more safely convene, and Marin County is moving into the Yellow Tier this week. Click on the blue link to learn specifically what that means, but in a nutshell, more people can be in places than before.

I am grateful to my many colleagues at KWMR, the staff, Board, and all of our volunteer programmers. And to everyone who is listed as a contributor in the Annual Report. You all rock. What a team. KWMR is one lucky resource to have so many wonderful stewards.



KWMR staff rockin’ Zoom. Screen capture: Mia Johnson

Thank you for reading our newsletter!

Amanda Eichstaedt

Station Manager/Executive Director

p.s. I had put the Round Up to bed last week and missed the “highlight” that Raul Gallyot was interviewing Richard Thompson! What?!! Did you miss it? You can listen HERE. Our own IT meister Ian McMurray joins the fun, too.