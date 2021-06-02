FRI | June 4 8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation. 9 AM “Nonviolence Radio” Produced and hosted by Stephanie Van Hook and Michael Nagler. 10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” One of the great classics: Jane Austen’s beloved “Emma”, read by Janet Robbins 11 AM “Reveal” Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists. 12 PM “Alternative Radio” Hosted and produced by David Barsamian. 1 PM “Making Contact” Repeat from Monday 1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show” Repeat from Wednesday 2 PM “Classical Friday” Hosted by Chris Salak.

a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.Max Korten from Marin County Parks.Produced and hosted by Doug Adamz.With Djimi G.Hosted and produced by Beth Underwood.Claire Peaslee, SURJ Marin, West Marin Senior Services, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and thenDistrict 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni in conversation with Marin County Human Resources Director Mary Hao.Current topics covered in depth.Weekly Spanish language program.“Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”“Sacred Music with Choristers of Notre Dame, SENANQUES, BASQUE choir, CORSICAN Chant, but also LEONIN, PEROTIN and more…District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni in conversation with Marin County Human Resources Director Mary Hao.Hosted and produced by Mike Varley.Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.with Tony Palmer.Dana Van Gorder Executive Director of Marin County’s Spahr Center supporting the LGBTQ community.Little bit of this, some of that. Hosted by Jeff Manson.Kerry Livingston reading.Update on Digital Marin.Hosted and produced by Mia Johnson.Recordings of presentations from The New School.Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.Frequently hosted by John Levy.Howard Dillon reads.Update on Digital Marin.With none other than Shorty herself!TK2 and Ant.

4 PM “The French Touch” Hosted and produced in Studio LL by Emmanuel.

5 PM “Happy Hour” Unwind with Liberacha and her amazing tunes.

7 PM “Bring It On Home” Blues, rock and more with Neil Dickman.

FEATURED IMAGE: 9 PM “Quarantine Dreams”: A collective dispatch from West Marin’s Arts and Music Scene!

“Reverend Billy Radio”Best Of” programs hosted by Raul Gallyot.Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.Hosted and produced by Maria Marquez.Every week on KWMR.Hosted by Loretta Farley.Hosted by Joe Blumenthal.Great tunes that he loves with Jeff Wilkinson, formerly Jeffry.A weekly radio program featuring beloved and appealing music composed in the baroque era (1600-1750) and the years leading up to it.Hosted and produced by Marcie Judelson.Hosted and produced by Dave Radlauer.Produced and hosted by Betsy Nichols.Hosted by Beth Underwood.Grey will be interviewing Alex Conde about his new CD of piano interpretations of jazz great Bud Powell.Hosted by DJ Jessica.Theatre recorded for radio.

MON | June 7

8 AM “A Cuppa Jo” Hosted Dr. Joe Blumenthal. Just the good news. No politics.

9 AM “In the Coastal Garden” With Susan Hayes and Lyons Filmer with special guest Amanda Eichstaedt, Googler gardener.

10 AM “Turning Pages at Nature’s Pace” Author Edward Posnett; “Strange Harvests: The Hidden Histories of Seven Natural Objects.”

11 AM “Epicenter” Interview that representatives from Marin County.

11:30 “Bioneers” Current topics.

12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” Hosted by Robin Carpenter.

1 PM “Milk Street Radio” Tips and tricks with great info on cooking.

4 PM “Tay Radio” & “The Wave” Youth DJ

6:30 PM “Monday Mix” Maybe reggae, or some other great tunes.

8:30 PM “Sessions at Chicken Point” With Steve S as host/producer.

10 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Repeat from the previous Sunday.

TUE | June 8

8 AM “The Rise Up and Shine Show” Mary and Amber back in the studio, while still producing bits from home.

9 AM “Airwaves” Hosted by Raul Gallyot. Interviews.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reading to John” Neshama with reviews, stories and tunes.

11 AM “Attunement” Hosted and produced by Anthony Wright.

12 PM “On Being” with Krista Tippet.

1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.

2 PM “Contacto Brasil” Music from South America.

4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.

5 PM “Epicenter” Marin Economic Forum.

6:30 PM “Musical Variete” Hosted by Charlie Morgan, live in studio.

8:30 PM “Megalomedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.

10 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg repeat” Hosted and produced by Rob Richards

Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat”

WED | June 9

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Simon Woodard from Marin County Free Library, Indivisible West Marin, Muriel Murch’s “Letter From A Broad,” and then “Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Epicenter” District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” “Climate One.”

2 PM “The French Connection” Hosted weekly by Emmanuel.

5 PM “Epicenter” District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Produced and hosted by Jeffrey Manson.

8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Hosted by Larry Rippee.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tones.