A year Later…

On March 17, 2020 our world changed as we entered into lockdown due to COVID-19. On May 25th 2020 George Floyd was murdered when Office Derek Chauvin held his knee on Floyd’s neck for over 8 minutes. A year later we have a vaccine that is highly effective at preventing COVID-19, and life is starting to find its “new normal.”



COVID-19 image. photo: Pexels

Things are different now after a year of a global pandemic, along with continued focus on our shared history of inequality.



Crime Scene image. Photo: Pexels

Violence against people of color continues. There is no vaccine for racism, but there is much we can learn about our own perspectives. We can learn about systemic racism, white supremacy, and work to understand our deep seated beliefs. We can all learn to be allies to one another on this earth.

It has been a wild ride. How are you doing? I know that I’ve gotten much better at pacing myself, not sweating the small stuff, and continuing to work on self-care. It’s hard to show compassion for others if you can’t even show it to yourself.

*******

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. I direct your attention to an archive with Lyons Filmer in discussion with Tina Pamintuan and Kathy Co Chin, both current residents at the Mesa Refuge. It’s worth a listen. ARCHIVE.

And I want to be sure that everyone knows that all KWMR Epicenter programs are archived at KWMR.org on the home page for most recent programs. We also send out all four Epicenter programs in a newsletter each week. If you would care to receive this and you do not, please email Mia HERE to get signed up. Epicenter programs are locally focused public affairs and information.

*******

This week on Swimming Upstream, Dewey Livingston will talk about the history of Nicasio Reservoir. I’m curious to hear about this since I was inspired to take a hike around the perimeter and experience it firsthand. I would not say that it was fun, but it was very interesting. It was hard on the ankles, and it’s not a straightforward trail, not to mention the ticks. I hope you can tune in on Wednesday, May 26 at 8:30 AM to learn more about the history. Dewey joins me the last Wednesday of every month at 8:30 AM.



The “tip of the iceberg” view of an old redwood fence in Nicasio Reservoir. photo: Amanda Eichstaedt

Life is like these fenceposts. There is often a lot more going on under the surface.

Thank you for reading our newsletter!

Amanda Eichstaedt

Station Manager/Executive Director

p.s. I had a really mortifying typo last week. Nope, not in the Round Up, although there may have been some, but in the Point Reyes Light advertisement for KWMR’s programming highlights. I feel like a big dork. Thank you Ellen Shehadeh for pointing it out. Egads.