📻 Upcoming Shows: May 25-June 2 2021
Coming up on KWMR this week…
4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.
5 PM “Epicenter”
6:30 PM “Musical Variete” Produced and hosted live Charlie Morgan.
8:30 PM ” Megalomedia Melange” With Djimi G.
10 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg Repeat” Hosted and produced by Rob Richards.
Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat”
WED | May 26
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Ann Bertucci from Marin County Free Library, history with Dewey Livingston, Jack Wilkinson – Chair of the Marin GOP, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Epicenter” District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni in conversation withRosemarie Gaglione, Director of DPW.
10:30 AM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics covered in depth.
11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Weekly Spanish language program.
Noon – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”
2 PM “Classical Wednesday” “B” French composers including BRUNEAU, BRUMEL, BOLLING, BOZZA, BOIELDIEU, BIZET, BINCHOIS, BERLIOZ & more…
5 PM “Epicenter” District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni in conversation withRosemarie Gaglione, Director of DPW.
6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Hosted and produced by Jeffrey Manson.
8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer.
THU | May 27
8 AM “Top of the Morning” Hosted by Howard Dillon.
9 AM “Curio Cabinet” Little bit of this, some of that. Hosted by Jeff Manson. Charlie Docherty in the house for a few tunes.
10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.
11:00 “Epicenter”
11:30 AM “Trailer Talk” Hosted and produced by Sabrina Artel.
12 PM “Commonweal Conversations” Recordings of presentations from The New School.
1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.
2 PM “Classical Thursday” Frequently hosted by John Levy.
4 PM “Teatime Books” Howard Dillon reads.
5 PM “Epicenter”
6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond” Fully vacced plus 2 weeks. Live with Amanda and Mike!
8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches” Smelley and Owen make it happen. The country music you crave.
FRI | May 28
8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation.
9 AM “Spirit and Mind” Produced and hosted by Anthony Wright.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” One of the great classics: Jane Austen’s beloved “Emma”, read by Janet Robbins
11 AM “Reveal” Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists.
12 PM “Alternative Radio” Hosted and produced by David Barsamian.
1 PM “Making Contact” Repeat from Monday
1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show” Repeat from Wednesday
2 PM “Classical Friday” Hosted by Chris Salak.
5 PM “Happy Hour” Unwind with Liberacha and her amazing tunes.
7 PM “Night Flight” Buckle your seatbelts and extinguish all smoking material. Host Bill Steele.
1 AM Saturday “Reverend Billy Radio” New!
SAT | May 29
9 AM “Airwaves” “Best Of” programs hosted by Raul Gallyot.
11 AM “Cool Jazz Countdown” Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.
12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.
2 PM “Hawaii Calling” Hosted and produced by Maria Marquez.
4 PM “Putumayo World Music,” and “Global Village” Every week on KWMR.
6 PM “High Country Celtic” With Katie Marie and Joe Bly.
8 PM “The Jazz Groove” Hosted by Rick Clark.
10 PM “Saturday Night Function” Great tunes that he loves with Jeff Wilkinson, formerly Jeffry.
SUN | May 30
7 AM “Sunday Baroque” A weekly radio program featuring beloved and appealing music composed in the baroque era (1600-1750) and the years leading up to it.
12 PM “Happy Days” Hosted and produced by Marcie Judelson.
1 PM” “Jazz Rhythm” Hosted and produced by Dave Radlauer.
2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Produced and hosted by Betsy Nichols.
4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” It’s April 1965 in London; Eric Clapton joins John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers and the Rockin’ Berries get into the Top 5!
6 PM “Radio Killed the Video Store” Jesse Lumb returns to the airwaves!
8 PM “Life On Earth” Hosted by DJ Tali.
10 PM “LA Theatreworks” Theatre recorded for radio.
MON | May 31 – Memorial Day
8 AM “With Eyes Open” Hosted by Peter Asmus, with Loretta Farley’s Nature Notebook.
9 AM “The Farmer’s Overalls” Rebroadcast of Original Dairies of Marin with Dewey Livingston/Mike Moyle and interview with BiValve Dairy’s John Taylor.
10 AM “Turning Pages at Nature’s Pace” Author Edward Posnett; “Strange Harvests: The Hidden Histories of Seven Natural Objects.”
11 AM “Epicenter” Interview that representatives from Marin County.
11:30 “Bioneers” Current topics.
12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” Hosted by Robin Carpenter.
1 PM “Milk Street Radio” Tips and tricks with great info on cooking.
4 PM “Tay Radio” & “The Wave” Youth DJ
6:30 PM “Monday Mix” Tunes for Memorial Day with Amanda Eichstaedt.
8:30 PM “Silver Dollar Jukebox” With Peter Martinelli.
10 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Repeat from the previous Sunday.
TUE | June 1
8 AM “The Rise Up and Shine Show” Mary and Amber back in the studio, while still producing bits from home.
9 AM “Airwaves” Hosted by Raul Gallyot. Interviews.
10 AM “Book Club” A focus on literature.
11 AM “Questing: Where Is the Path” Focus on mythology with Jane Mickelson.
12 PM “On Being” with Krista Tippet.
1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.
2 PM “Contacto Brasil” Music from South America.
4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs and information.
6:30 PM “In The Wind” Hosted and produced by Doug Adamz.
8:30 PM “Megalomedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.
10 PM “To Hell and Bach Repeat” Hosted and produced by Beth Underwood.
Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat”
WED | June 2
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Claire Peaslee, FEATURED IMAGE (from https://www.eventbrite.com/e/action-hour-surj-marin-tickets-152300676423): SURJ Marin, West Marin Senior Services, Muriel Murch’s “Letter From A Broad,” and then “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Special” District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.
12 PM – 1 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact”
1 PM “Special – Archive of “Pair O Docs” In remembrance of Dr. Ladd Bauer with Steve Hadland and Jeffrey Manson.
2 PM “The French Connection” Hosted weekly by Emmanuel.
5 PM “Epicenter”
6:30 PM “Running with Scissors” Produced and hosted by Mike Varley.
8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Hosted by Larry Rippee.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tones.