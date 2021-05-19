Regrowth

I took the soonest opportunity that I could to hike up into the burn area of the Woodward Fire. The trails crews have been hard at work. These are trails that have been my church since I moved to West Marin. I’ve worked out a lot of issues going up Wittenberg and down Meadow over the years.

It is astonishing to see such familiar terrain after the fire. It is clear that in some places it burned very hot, and in others more of a smolder. Where the understory is burned out you can more clearly see the contours of the land, and really get a good look into those very deep drainages. You can appreciate how difficult it would have been if there had not been a clear fire line at Bear Valley Trail from which to defend the rest of the forest.



Ribes plants along the Sky Trail pre-fire. photo: Amanda Eichstaedt

The ribes along the Sky Trail are gone, and so much of the mature huckleberry bushes are black sticks, but if you look to the base of the plants, there is regrowth just busting out. Many other species of plants are also springing back to life. The bright green ferns against the blackened earth are amazing.

I felt such joy to be back on those trails. It also made me feel hopeful. You cannot look at the area without realizing that fire is a natural thing. That the forests need it to thrive. It is people that are in the way, humans with our villages and our desire to live in the wildland urban interface (WUI). It was a humbling experience.



Sky Trail post Woodward Fire. photo: Amanda Eichstaedt

Third Thursdays

There is some real action that happens on the third Thursday of the month! That is the day that both “Enthusiasms,” hosted by Chris Desser airs at noon, and also the day that “Coastal Airwaves,” hosted by Vickisa is on the air. Sometimes it is hard to get traction with a once a month show, but both of these programs are worth checking out. If you miss them, remember to check the archives!

