TUE | May 18

4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.

5 PM “Epicenter”

6:30 PM “In The Wind” Produced and hosted live by Doug Adamz.

8:30 PM ” Megalomedia Melange” With Djimi G.

10 PM “To Hell and Bach repeat” Hosted and produced by Beth Underwood.

Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat”WED | May 19

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Clair Peaslee, update on IPUD water with Jim Fox, the scoop on Electric Bikes with Tom Boss from Marin County Bicycle Coalition, Updates from Lieutenant Brennan Collins from the Sheriff’s office, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Epicenter” District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni in conversation with Dr. Matt Willis from Marin County Department of Health and Human Services.

10:30 AM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics covered in depth.

11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Weekly Spanish language program.

Noon – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”

2 PM “Classical Wednesday” French operas including LULLY, RAMEAU, AUBERT, POULENC, OFFENBACH, MASSENAT, CHABRIER, BIZET, GOUNOD and more…

5 PM “Epicenter” District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni in conversation with Dr. Matt Willis from Marin County Department of Health and Human Services.

6:30 PM “Running with Scissors” Hosted and produced by Mike Varley.

8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer.THU | May 20

8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Judith Pearson discusses The Cancer Survivorship Movement in her book “From Shadows to Life.”

9 AM “Curio Cabinet” Little bit of this, some of that. Hosted by Jeff Manson.

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.

11:00 “Epicenter” Bolinas Language Exchange on Epicenter Thurs.

11:30 AM “Right Now” Gabriela Mejia from Hollaback!, an organization on a mission to end harassment, in all its forms.

12 PM “Enthusiasms” Solace Wells author of Braided in Fire–Black GIs and Tuscan Villagers on the Gothic Line.

1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

2 PM “Classical Thursday” Frequently hosted by John Levy.

4 PM “Coastal Airwaves” Carolyn Adams Garcia, author of “The Primo Plant Book” owner of Mountain Girls Botani, and Freddy Hahn publisher/producer. Hosted by Vickisa.

5 PM “Epicenter” Bolinas Language Exchange on Epicenter.

6:30 PM “Shorty’s Bunkhouse” Hosted by, you got it, Shorty.

8:30 PM “Off the Cuff” And and TK2 “in the house.”Fri | May 21

8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation.

9 AM “Nonviolence Radio” With Michael Nagler and Stephanie Van Hook.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” One of the great classics: Jane Austen’s beloved “Emma”, read by Janet Robbins

11 AM “Reveal” Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists.

12 PM “Alternative Radio” Hosted and produced by David Barsamian.

1 PM “Making Contact” Repeat from Monday

1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show” Repeat from Wednesday

2 PM “Classical Friday” Hosted by Janet Robbins.

4 PM “The French Touch” Hosted by Emmanuel.

5 PM “Happy Hour” Unwind with Liberacha and her amazing tunes.

7 PM “Bring It On Home” Neil Dickman hosts.

9 PM “Quarantine Dreams”: A collective dispatch from West Marin’s Arts and Music Scene!

1 AM Saturday “Reverend Billy Radio” New!SAT | May 22

9 AM “Original Minds” Hosted by Elia Haworth.

11 AM “Cool Jazz Countdown” Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.

12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.

2 PM “Desde la Bahia” Hosted and produced by Maria Marquez.

4 PM “Putumayo World Music,” and “Global Village” Every week on KWMR.

6 PM “The Celtic Universe” Hosted live by Ken Eichstaedt.

8 PM “The Jazz Groove” Hosted by Joe Blumenthal.

FEATURED IMAGE: 10 PM “Saturday Night Function” Great tunes that he loves, with Jeff Wilkinson, formerly Jeffry. SUN | May 23

7 AM “Sunday Baroque” A weekly radio program featuring beloved and appealing music composed in the baroque era (1600-1750) and the years leading up to it.

12 PM “Happy Days” Hosted and produced by Marcie Judelson.

1 PM” “Jazz Rhythm” Hosted and produced by Dave Radlauer.

2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Produced and hosted by Betsy Nichols.

4 PM “To Hell and Bach” Produced and hosted by Beth Underwood.

6 PM “Between Rock & A Jazz Place” Psychedelic Sunday with guest host Peter Asmus sitting in for Grey.

8 PM “Mind Reader” Last show… Hosted by DJ Jessica.

10 PM “LA Theatreworks” Theatre recorded for radio.MON | May 24

8 AM “A Cuppa Jo” Only the good news with Dr. Joe.

8:30 AM “Trash to Treasure” With Madeline Hope and Buddy Faure.

9 AM “In the Coastal Garden” Hosted by Lyons Filmer and Susan Hayes.

10 AM “Turning Pages at Nature’s Pace” Author Edward Posnett; “Strange Harvests: The Hidden Histories of Seven Natural Objects.”

11 AM “Epicenter” Interview that representatives from Marin County.

11:30 “Bioneers” Current topics.

12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” Hosted by Robin Carpenter.

1 PM “Milk Street Radio” Tips and tricks with great info on cooking.

4 PM “Tay Radio” & “The Wave” Youth DJ

6:30 PM “Monday Mix” Tunes curated for your ears.

8:30 PM “Session at Chicken Point” Steve S. brings the tunes.

10 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Repeat from the previous Sunday. : A collective dispatch from West Marin’s Arts and Music Scene!“Reverend Billy Radio”Hosted by Elia Haworth.Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.Hosted and produced by Maria Marquez.Every week on KWMR.Hosted live by Ken Eichstaedt.Hosted by Joe Blumenthal.A weekly radio program featuring beloved and appealing music composed in the baroque era (1600-1750) and the years leading up to it.Hosted and produced by Marcie Judelson.Hosted and produced by Dave Radlauer.Produced and hosted by Betsy Nichols.Produced and hosted by Beth Underwood.Psychedelic Sunday with guest host Peter Asmus sitting in for Grey.Last show… Hosted by DJ Jessica.Theatre recorded for radio.Only the good news with Dr. Joe.With Madeline Hope and Buddy Faure.Hosted by Lyons Filmer and Susan Hayes.Author Edward Posnett; “Strange Harvests: The Hidden Histories of Seven Natural Objects.”Interview that representatives from Marin County.Current topics.Hosted by Robin Carpenter.Tips and tricks with great info on cooking.Youth DJTunes curated for your ears.Steve S. brings the tunes.Repeat from the previous Sunday. TUE | May 25

8 AM “The Rise Up and Shine Show” Mary and Amber back in the studio, while still producing bits from home.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reading to John” Stories, reviews, and music with Neshama Franklin.

11 AM “Attunement” Hosted by Anthony Wright.

12 PM “On Being” with Krista Tippet.

1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.

2 PM “Contacto Brasil” Music from South America.

4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.

5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs and information.

6:30 PM “Musical Variete” Hosted by Charlie Morgan.

8:30 PM “Megalomedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.

10 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg repeat” Hosted and produced by Rob Richards.

Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat” WED | May 26

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Ann Bertucci from Inverness Library, History with Dewey Livingston, Jack Wilkinson from the Marin Republican Party, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Special” District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni in conversation with Rosemarie Gaglione, Director of Marin County Department of Public Works.

12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and Climate One”

2 PM “The French Connection” Hosted weekly by Emmanuel.

5 PM “Epicenter” District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni in conversation with Rosemarie Gaglione, Director of Marin County Department of Public Works.

6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Produced and hosted by Jeffrey Manson.

8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Hosted by Larry Rippee.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tones.

Click here to listen live