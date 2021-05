FRI¬† | May 12 8 AM “Milk Street Radio”¬† Great information on cooking and food preparation. 9 AM “Spirit and Mind” ¬†Hosted an produced by Anthony Wright. 10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight”¬† One of the great classics: Jane Austen’s beloved “Emma”, read by Janet Robbins 11 AM “Reveal” ¬†Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists. 12 PM “Alternative Radio”¬† Hosted and produced by David Barsamian. 1 PM “Making Contact”¬†Repeat from Monday 1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show”¬†Repeat from Wednesday 2 PM “Classical Friday”¬† Hosted by Chris Salak.

THU¬† | May 13 8 AM “Top of the Morning”¬† Hosted by Howard Dillon. 9 AM “Curio Cabinet”¬† Jeffrey Manson interivews ¬† Gail Raitano about her new novel “Italian Love Cake.” 10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages”¬† Kerry Livingston reading. 11:00 “Epicenter” ¬†Bolinas Language Exchange on Epicenter Thurs. 12 PM “Commonweal Conversations”¬†NEW DAY & Time¬† will alternate with Enthusiasms and¬† Let’s Talk. 1 PM “The Pulse” ¬†Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science. 2 PM “Classical Thursday” ¬†Frequently hosted by John Levy. 4 PM “Tea Time Books”¬† Howard Dillon reads for you. 5 PM “Epicenter”¬† Bolinas Language Exchange on Epicenter Thurs. 6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond” ¬†Hosted with Amanda and Mike. 8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches” ¬†The country music you crave with Smelley and Owen.

Hosted live by Charlie Morgan.
Hosted and produced by Beth Underwood.
Jane Silvia from Marin County Free Library.
Weekly Spanish language program.

4 PM “The French Touch”¬†Duos of the French Pop part 4 of 4 with Lara FABIAN, MAURANE, GAROU, P. KASS, BRUEL, V. PARADIS, S. GAINSBOURG, more…

5 PM “Happy Hour”¬†Unwind with Liberacha and her amazing tunes.

7 PM “Night Flight”¬†Bring your seat backs to the upright position and buckle up. Your pilot will be¬† Bill Steele.

Hosted by Raul Gallyot. (Still every Tuesday at 9 AM also).
Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.
Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.
Hosted by Susanna Henderson. Aloha!
Celtic tunes from the high desert.
Hosted by Rick Clark.

SUN  |  May 16

7 AM “Sunday Baroque”¬†A weekly radio program featuring beloved and appealing music composed in the baroque era (1600-1750) and the years leading up to it.

12 PM “Happy Days”¬†Hosted and produced by Marcie Judelson.

1 PM” “Jazz Rhythm”¬†Hosted and produced by Dave Radlauer.

2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols”¬†Produced and hosted by Betsy Nichols.

4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg”¬†It’s April 1965 in London and Marianne Faithfull and Bert Jansch release their first albums.

8 PM “Life On Earth”¬†Hosted by DJ Tali.

10 PM “LA Theatreworks”¬†Theatre recorded for radio.

MON  |  May 17

8 AM “With Eyes Open”¬†Interview with Albert Straus, long-term eco-pioneer for West Marin Agriculture.

9 AM “The Farmer’s Overalls”¬†NEW SPOT¬†Hosted and produced¬†by Creta Pullen.

10 AM “Turning Pages at Nature’s Pace”¬†Author Edward Posnett; “Strange Harvests: The Hidden Histories of Seven Natural Objects.”

11 AM “Epicenter”¬†Interview that representatives from Marin County. Submit your questions about vaccinations to be answered by Marin HHS staff. Email them¬†HERE.

11:30 “Bioneers”¬†Current topics.

12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report”¬†Hosted by Robin Carpenter.

1 PM “Milk Street Radio”¬†Tips and tricks with great info on cooking.

4 PM “Tay Radio”¬†Youth DJ

6:30 PM “Monday Mix”¬†Tunes curated for your ears.

8:30 PM “Silver Dollar Jukebox”¬†With Peter and Anthony.

10 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols”¬†Repeat from the previous Sunday.

TUE |  May 18

8 AM “The Rise Up and Shine Show”¬†Mary and Amber back in the studio, while still producing bits from home.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Book Club”¬†Tune in and find out!

11 AM “Questing: Where is the Path”¬†Hosted by Jane Mickelson.

12 PM “On Being”¬†with Krista Tippet.

1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire”¬†Hosted by Julie Motz.

2 PM¬†“Contacto Brasil”¬†Music from South America.

4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole”¬†a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in‚Äôs/recordings.

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Local public affairs and information.

6:30 PM “In The Wind”¬†Hosted and produced by Doug Adamz.

8:30 PM¬†“Megalomedia Melange!”¬†Djimi G spins great tunes.

10 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg¬†repeat”¬†Hosted and produced by Rob Richards.

Midnight¬†“The French Touch: Repeat”¬†

WED |  May 19

8 AM “Swimming Upstream”¬†Claire Peaslee, interview,¬†¬†Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then¬†“Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Special”¬†District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni in conversation with Dr. Matt Willis from Marin County Health and Human Services.

12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and Climate One”

2 PM “The French Connection”¬†Internationally known French Classical performers such. as Camille et Julie¬†BERTHOLLET¬†–¬†Violins,¬† Marie¬†BOICHARD¬†– Bassoon,¬†Gautier¬†CAPUCON¬†– Cello,¬†Jean Pierre¬†RAMPAL¬†– Flute, and much more…

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni in conversation with Dr. Matt Willis from Marin County Health and Human Services.

6:30 PM “Running with Scissors”¬†Produced and hosted by Mike Varley.

8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues”¬†Hosted by Larry Rippee.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots”¬†with Tones.