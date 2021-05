a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.Dep. Chief Chris Martinelli discusses the upcoming fire season Hosted and produced by Doug Adamz.With Djimi G. Hosted and produced by Beth Underwood.

WED  |  May 5

8 AM “Swimming Upstream”¬†¬†Claire Peaslee,¬†SURJ Marin, West Marin Senior Services, Dylan Squires on the new record store in town,¬†Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then¬†“Fish Tales.”¬†

10 AM¬† “Epicenter”¬†District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni interviews¬†Drew McIntyre from North Marin Water District.

10:30 AM “The Laura Flanders Show”¬†Current topics covered in depth.

11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad”¬†Weekly Spanish language program.

Noon – 2 PM¬†“Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”

2 PM “Classical Wednesday”¬†Mexican Baroque for¬†Cinco de Mayo,¬†Mexican people celebrating the winning of the war against the¬†French¬†in 1862 in the battle of Puebla and kicking them out of Mexico.

6:30 PM “Running with Scissors”¬†Produced¬† and hosted by Mike Varley.

8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues”¬†Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots”¬†with Tony Palmer.

THU  | May 6

8 AM “Pieces of Peace”¬†Tiburon’s Meredith Heller on “Writing advice both practical and inspirational”; Chef Dreaux Ellis SF’s Cafe’ Gratitude

9 AM “Curio Cabinet”¬†Danny, man on the street. In honor of mother’s day.

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages”¬†Kerry Livingston reading.

11:00 “Epicenter”¬†Updates from CLAM.

12 PM “Commonweal Conversations”¬†NEW DAY & Time¬†will alternate with Enthusiasms and¬† Let’s Talk.

1 PM “The Pulse”¬†Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

2 PM “Classical Thursday”¬†Frequently hosted by John Levy.

4 PM “Tea Time Books”¬†Howard Dillon reads for you.

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Updates from CLAM.

6:30 PM “Shorty’s Bunkhouse”¬†Hosted by none other than Shorty!

8:30 PM “Off the Cuff”¬†Produced by Ant!

FRI  | May 7

8 AM “Milk Street Radio”¬†Great information on cooking and food preparation.

9 AM “Nonviolence Radio”¬†Hosted an produced by Michael Nagler and Stephanie Van Hook.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight”¬†One of the great classics: Jane Austen’s beloved “Emma”, read by Janet Robbins

11 AM “Reveal”¬†Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists.

12 PM “Alternative Radio”¬†Hosted and produced by David Barsamian.

1 PM “Making Contact”¬†Repeat from Monday

1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show”¬†Repeat from Wednesday

2 PM “Classical Friday”¬†Hosted by Chris Salak.