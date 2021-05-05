📻 Upcoming Shows: May 4-12 2021
4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.
5 PM “Epicenter” Dep. Chief Chris Martinelli discusses the upcoming fire season
6:30 PM “In the Wind” Hosted and produced by Doug Adamz.
8:30 PM ” Megalomedia Melange” With Djimi G.
10 PM “To Hell and Bach repeat” Hosted and produced by Beth Underwood.
WED | May 5
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Claire Peaslee, SURJ Marin, West Marin Senior Services, Dylan Squires on the new record store in town, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Epicenter” District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni interviews Drew McIntyre from North Marin Water District.
10:30 AM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics covered in depth.
11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Weekly Spanish language program.
Noon – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”
2 PM “Classical Wednesday” Mexican Baroque for Cinco de Mayo, Mexican people celebrating the winning of the war against the French in 1862 in the battle of Puebla and kicking them out of Mexico.
6:30 PM “Running with Scissors” Produced and hosted by Mike Varley.
8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer.
THU | May 6
8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Tiburon’s Meredith Heller on “Writing advice both practical and inspirational”; Chef Dreaux Ellis SF’s Cafe’ Gratitude
9 AM “Curio Cabinet” Danny, man on the street. In honor of mother’s day.
10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.
12 PM “Commonweal Conversations” NEW DAY & Time will alternate with Enthusiasms and Let’s Talk.
1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.
2 PM “Classical Thursday” Frequently hosted by John Levy.
4 PM “Tea Time Books” Howard Dillon reads for you.
6:30 PM “Shorty’s Bunkhouse” Hosted by none other than Shorty!
8:30 PM “Off the Cuff” Produced by Ant!
FRI | May 7
8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation.
9 AM “Nonviolence Radio” Hosted an produced by Michael Nagler and Stephanie Van Hook.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” One of the great classics: Jane Austen’s beloved “Emma”, read by Janet Robbins
11 AM “Reveal” Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists.
12 PM “Alternative Radio” Hosted and produced by David Barsamian.
2 PM “Classical Friday” Hosted by Chris Salak.
5 PM “Happy Hour” Unwind with Liberacha and her amazing tunes.
7 PM “Bring It On Home” Neil Dickman hosts.
1 AM Saturday “Reverend Billy Radio” New!
SAT | May 8
7 AM “Morning Glory” Start your day with Anneke van der Veen!
9 AM “Original Minds” NEW DAY Hosted by Elia Haworth. Interview with Aenor Sawyer from 2020
11 AM “Cool Jazz Countdown” Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.
12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.
2 PM “Desde la Bahia” Produced and hosted by Maria Marquez.
4 PM “Putumayo World Music,” and “Global Village” Every week on KWMR.
6 PM “High Country Celtic” Celtic tunes from the high desert.
8 PM “The Jazz Groove” Hosted by Joe Blumenthal.
10 PM “Saturday Night Function” Great tunes that he loves with Jeff Wilkinson, formerly Jeffry.
SUN | May 9
7 AM “Sunday Baroque” A weekly radio program featuring beloved and appealing music composed in the baroque era (1600-1750) and the years leading up to it.
12 PM “Happy Days” Hosted and produced by Marcie Judelson.
1 PM” “Jazz Rhythm” Hosted and produced by Dave Radlauer.
2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Produced and hosted by Betsy Nichols.
4 PM “To Hell and Bach” Hosted by Beth Underwood.
8 PM “Mindreader” Hosted by DJ Jessica.
10 PM “LA Theatreworks” Theatre recorded for radio.
MON | May 10
8 AM “A Cuppa Jo” Only the good news with Joe Blumenthal.
8:30 AM “Trash to Treasure” With Madeline Hope and Buddy Faure.
9 AM “In the Coastal Garden” NEW SPOT Hosted by Lyons Flimer and Susan Hayes.
10 AM “Turning Pages at Nature’s Pace” Author Edward Posnett; “Strange Harvests: The Hidden Histories of Seven Natural Objects.”
11 AM “Epicenter” Interview that representatives from Marin County.
11:30 “Bioneers” Current topics.
12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” Hosted by Robin Carpenter.
1 PM “Milk Street Radio” Tips and tricks with great info on cooking.
FEATURED IMAGE: 4 PM “Tay Radio” Youth DJ
6:30 PM “Monday Mix” Tunes curated for your ears.
8:30 PM “Sessions From Chicken Point” Produced by Steve S.
TUE | May 11
8 AM “The Rise Up and Shine Show” Mary and Amber back in the studio, while still producing bits from home.
10 AM “Reading to John” Hosted by Neshama Franklin.
11 AM “Attunement” Produced by Anthony Wright.
12 PM “On Being” with Krista Tippet.
1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.
2 PM “Contacto Brasil” Music from South America.
4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.
5 PM “Epicenter” Bolinas Language Exchange.
6:30 PM “Musical Variete” Hosted live by Charlie Morgan.
8:30 PM “Megalomedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.
10 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg repeat” Hosted and produced by Rob Richards.
WED | May 12
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Claire Peaslee, interview, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Special” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.
12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and Climate One”
2 PM “The French Connection” Internationally known French Classical performers such. as Camille et Julie BERTHOLLET – Violins,
6:30 PM “Running with Scissors” Produced and hosted by Mike Varley.
8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Hosted by Larry Rippee.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tones.