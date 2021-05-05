a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.Dep. Chief Chris Martinelli discusses the upcoming fire seasonHosted and produced by Doug Adamz.With Djimi G.Hosted and produced by Beth Underwood.

WED | May 5

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Claire Peaslee, SURJ Marin, West Marin Senior Services, Dylan Squires on the new record store in town, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Epicenter” District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni interviews Drew McIntyre from North Marin Water District.

10:30 AM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics covered in depth.

11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Weekly Spanish language program.

Noon – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”

2 PM “Classical Wednesday” Mexican Baroque for Cinco de Mayo, Mexican people celebrating the winning of the war against the French in 1862 in the battle of Puebla and kicking them out of Mexico.

6:30 PM “Running with Scissors” Produced and hosted by Mike Varley.

8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer.

THU | May 6

8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Tiburon’s Meredith Heller on “Writing advice both practical and inspirational”; Chef Dreaux Ellis SF’s Cafe’ Gratitude

9 AM “Curio Cabinet” Danny, man on the street. In honor of mother’s day.

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.

11:00 “Epicenter” Updates from CLAM.

12 PM “Commonweal Conversations” NEW DAY & Time will alternate with Enthusiasms and Let’s Talk.

1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

2 PM “Classical Thursday” Frequently hosted by John Levy.

4 PM “Tea Time Books” Howard Dillon reads for you.

6:30 PM “Shorty’s Bunkhouse” Hosted by none other than Shorty!

8:30 PM “Off the Cuff” Produced by Ant!

FRI | May 7

8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation.

9 AM “Nonviolence Radio” Hosted an produced by Michael Nagler and Stephanie Van Hook.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” One of the great classics: Jane Austen’s beloved “Emma”, read by Janet Robbins

11 AM “Reveal” Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists.

12 PM “Alternative Radio” Hosted and produced by David Barsamian.

1 PM “Making Contact” Repeat from Monday

1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show” Repeat from Wednesday

2 PM “Classical Friday” Hosted by Chris Salak.