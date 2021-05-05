The KWMR schedule is complex. Some shows are weekly, some every other week, and a few are once per month. It’s confusing even for those of us in the inner sanctum of KWMR. We did that abrupt pivot when COVID started and made changes that would be sustainable with no volunteer programmers in the studio. Now that programmers are returning to the airwaves (fully vaccinated, and each on a case-by-case basis), things are changing again. Not a lot, but enough that I figure we should tell you about it.

The ice has thawed on the northern lakes, which means that Paul Flowerman will be taking to the waters via boat. We hope that he will return with future “Elbow Room” programs when the temperatures drop. But Jesse Lumb will be back in that spot on Sunday’s at 6 pm rotating with Grey Shepard’s “Between Rock & a Jazz Place” with his “Radio Killed the Video Star.” Welcome back Jesse!

Anthony Wright (who incidentally trained me how to run the console ‘back in the day’) produces “Attunement” which has been hanging out during the pandemic on Mondays at 9 AM opposite “Original Minds,” and is moving to 11 AM on Tuesdays. Soon Jane Mickelson, who has been broadcasting at 10 AM on Tuesdays with “Questing: Where is the Path” will scoot to be opposite Anthony again. “Original Minds,” hosted by Elia Haworth is moving back to Saturday’s at 9 AM. “Original Minds” will alternate on Saturdays with some curated “Airwaves” programs, produced by Raul Gallyot (who is back doing live programs every Tuesday at 9 am).

The other big move is “In the Coastal Garden” hosted by Lyons Filmer and Susan Hayes. This program has been hanging out on Thursdays at 9 AM. They are moving to Monday at 9 am as of May 10th, and Creta Pullen’s “Farmer’s Overalls” has already moved to Mondays opposite “In the Coastal Garden.” This brings back two key programs to the environmental, agriculture and horticulture themed Monday. “Cultivating Place” is moving to Friday at 8 AM, and “Milk Street Radio” will now only play on Mondays at 1pm.

Programmers continue to return to the airwaves, so tune in to your favorite shows to catch folks like Shorty, Peter Martinelli, Antony Consani, Larry Rippee, Charlie Morgan, Rick Clark, Joe Blumenthal, Bill Steele, Neil Dickman, Susanna Henderson, Jeff Wilkinson, Betsy Nichols, Chris Salak, Beth Underwood, Grey Shepard, and Anneke van der Veen.

Some folks are continuing to produce their top notch shows at home, including Jeffrey Manson, Mike Varley, Rob Richards, Liberacha, Emmanuel, Steve S., Djimi G, and Tony Palmer.

New programs that emerged during the pandemic include “Life on Earth,”Mind Reader,” “Monday Mix,” “Quarantine Dreams,” “Song and Storytime with Kimmie Nicole,” “High Country Celtic,” and “In the Wind” will continue to have homes on KWMR. We expect the return of “The Celtic Universe” in full any day now.

A few additional changes that did not involve actual people are that “Commonweal Conversations” has moved to Thursdays at noon. And on Friday at noon we are repeating “Making Contact” followed by “The Laura Flanders Show.” Also, “Trailer Talk” is now on Thursdays at 11:30 AM alternating with “Right Now.” Also, keep your ears tuned for a few changes in the early morning music…



Mind Blown emoji. created by: Amanda Eichstaedt

Whew, you still with me? Monday was the first Monday since last March that I did not have to come in at 8 am to engineer. Peter Asmus has returned to host and engineer “With Eyes Open.” You can download printable schedule HERE. And maybe the visuals will help you out. I refer to this document several times a day!

If you ever have a question about the KWMR schedule feel free to reach out to me or Jeffrey Manson, KWMR’s Program Director.

Amanda Eichstaedt

KWMR Station Manager and Executive Director

p.s. I hope to hell I didn’t forget any of the changes, or I’m sure to hear all about it!