📻 Upcoming Shows: April 27-May 5 2021
Coming up on KWMR this week…
4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.
5 PM “Epicenter” County and local updates.
6:30 PM “Musical Variete” Hosted by Charlie Morgan.
8:30 PM ” Megalomedia Melange” With Djimi G.
10 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg repeat” Hosted and produced by Rob Richards.
Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat”
WED | April 28
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Kerry Livingston from Marin County Free Library, Dewey Livingston, history expert, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Epicenter” District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni talks with Tom Lai, the newly promoted Director of Marin County Community Development Agency.
10:30 AM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics covered in depth.
11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Weekly Spanish language program.
Noon – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”
2 PM “Classical Wednesday” TMusic from Marcel PROUST’s salons Part II: BEETHOVEN, SCHUMANN, CHOPIN, WAGNER, CHABRIER, COUPERIN and more…
5 PM “Epicenter” District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni talks with Tom Lai, the newly promoted Director of Marin County Community Development Agency.
6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Produced and hosted by Jeffrey Manson.
8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer.
THU | April 29
8 AM “Top of the Morning” Hosted by Howard Dillon.
9 AM “In the Coastal Garden” Gardening tips for our local microclimates hosted by Lyons Filmer and Susan Hayes.
10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.
11:00 “Epicenter”
1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.
2 PM “Classical Thursday” Frequently hosted by John Levy.
4 PM “Tea Time Books” Howard Dillon reads for you.
5 PM “Epicenter”
6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond” A not so oldy!
8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches” Country music you crave (even if you don’t know it).
FRI | April 30
8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation.
9 AM “The Farmer’s Overalls” Who’s letting the Dogs Out? The Best Ranch hands have 4 legs and Bark–Tune in to find out how.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” One of the great classics: Jane Austen’s beloved “Emma”, read by Janet Robbins
11 AM “Reveal” Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists.
12 PM “Alternative Radio” Hosted and produced by David Barsamian.
1 PM “Commonweal Conversations” Produced by Commonweal in Bolinas.
2 PM “Classical Friday” Hosted by Chris Salak.
5 PM “Happy Hour” Unwind with Liberacha and her amazing tunes.
7 PM “Night Flight” Bill Steele is back in the cockpit!
1 AM Saturday “Reverend Billy Radio” New!
SAT | May 1
7 AM “Morning Glory” Start your day with Anneke van der Veen!
9 AM “Cultivating Place” Conversations on natural history & the human impulse to garden.
11 AM “Cool Jazz Countdown” Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.
12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.
2 PM “Hawaii Calling” Aloha!
4 PM “Putumayo World Music,” and “Global Village” Every week on KWMR.
6 PM “High Country Celtic” Celtic tunes from the high desert.
7 PM “The Celtic Universe” Hosted live by Loretta Farley every other week.
8 PM “The Jazz Groove” Rick Clark is back!
10 PM “Saturday Night Function” Great tunes that he loves with Jeffry Wilkinson.
FEATURED IMAGE: Midnight-1am “The Latin Alternative”
7 AM “Sunday Baroque” A weekly radio program featuring beloved and appealing music composed in the baroque era (1600-1750) and the years leading up to it.
12 PM “Happy Days” Hosted and produced by Marcie Judelson.
1 PM” “Jazz Rhythm” Hosted and produced by Dave Radlauer.
2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Betsy continues to grow new shows at home!
4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” It’s April 1965 in London with a new Beatles 45; here’s what else was released on the same day!
8 PM “Life on Earth” Hosted by DJ Tali.
10 PM “LA Theatreworks” Theatre recorded for radio.
MON | May 3
8 AM “With Eyes Open” Hosted by Peter Asmus with special guest Loretta Farley, and other guests with a focus on energy, microgrids, and nature.
9 AM “Attunement” Hosted and produced by Anthony Wright.
10 AM “Turning Pages at Nature’s Pace” Author Edward Posnett; “Strange Harvests: The Hidden Histories of Seven Natural Objects.”
11 AM “Special” Interview that representatives from Marin County.
11:30 “Bioneers” Current topics.
12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” Hosted by Robin Carpenter.
1 PM “Milk Street Radio” Tips and tricks with great info on cooking.
6:30 PM “Monday Mix” Tunes curated for your ears.
8:30 PM “Silver Dollar Jukebox” Produced by Anthony and Peter.
10 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Repeat from the previous Sunday.
TUE | May 4
8 AM “The Rise Up and Shine Show” All four quarters created for you in the dome in Bolinas.
10 AM “Questing: Where is the Path” Hosted by Neshama Franklin.
11 AM “Spirit and Mind” Produced by Anthony Wright.
1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.
2 PM “Contacto Brasil” Music from South America.
4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.
5 PM “Epicenter” Dep. Chief Chris Martinelli discusses the upcoming fire season.
6:30 PM “Musical Variete” Hosted live by Charlie Morgan.
8:30 PM “Megalomedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.
10 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg repeat” Hosted and produced by Rob Richards.
Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat”
WED | May 5
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Claire Peaslee, interview, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Special” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.
12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and Climate One”
2 PM “The French Connection” Produced and hosted by Emmanuel.
5 PM “Epicenter” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni (repeat from 11 AM)
6:30 PM “Running with Scissors” Produced and hosted by Mike Varley.
8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Hosted by Larry Rippee.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tones.