TUE  |  April 27 

4 PM¬†“Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole”¬†a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in‚Äôs/recordings.

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†County and local updates.

6:30 PM “Musical Variete”¬†Hosted¬†by Charlie Morgan.

8:30 PM ” Megalomedia Melange”¬†With Djimi G.

10 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg repeat”¬†Hosted and produced by Rob Richards.

8 AM “Swimming Upstream”¬† Kerry Livingston from Marin County Free Library, Dewey Livingston, history expert, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”¬†

10 AM¬† “Epicenter”¬†District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni talks with Tom Lai, the newly promoted Director of Marin County Community Development Agency.

10:30 AM “The Laura Flanders Show”¬†Current topics covered in depth.

11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad”¬†Weekly Spanish language program.

Noon – 2 PM¬†“Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”

2 PM “Classical Wednesday”¬†TMusic from Marcel PROUST‚Äôs salons Part II: BEETHOVEN, SCHUMANN, CHOPIN, WAGNER, CHABRIER, COUPERIN and more…

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni talks with Tom Lai, the newly promoted Director of Marin County Community Development Agency.

6:30 PM “West County Prowl”¬†Produced¬† and hosted by Jeffrey Manson.

8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues”¬†Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots”¬†with Tony Palmer. THU¬† | April 29

8 AM “Top of the Morning”¬†Hosted by Howard Dillon.

9 AM “In the Coastal Garden”¬†Gardening tips for our local microclimates hosted by Lyons Filmer and Susan Hayes.

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages”¬†Kerry Livingston reading.

11:00 “Epicenter”

1 PM “The Pulse”¬†Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

2 PM “Classical Thursday”¬†Frequently hosted by John Levy.

4 PM “Tea Time Books”¬†Howard Dillon reads for you.

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†

6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond”¬†A not so oldy!

8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches”¬†Country music you crave (even if you don’t know it). FRI¬† | April 30

8 AM “Milk Street Radio”¬†Great information on cooking and food preparation.

9 AM “The Farmer’s Overalls”¬†Who’s letting the Dogs Out? The Best Ranch hands have 4 legs and Bark–Tune in to find out how.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight”¬†One of the great classics: Jane Austen’s beloved “Emma”, read by Janet Robbins

11 AM “Reveal”¬†Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists.

12 PM “Alternative Radio”¬†Hosted and produced by David Barsamian.

1 PM “Commonweal Conversations”¬†Produced by Commonweal in Bolinas.

2 PM “Classical Friday”¬†Hosted by Chris Salak.

4 PM “The French Touch”¬†Hosted and produced in Studio LL by Emmanuel.

5 PM “Happy Hour”¬†Unwind with Liberacha and her amazing tunes.

7 PM “Night Flight”¬†Bill Steele is back in the cockpit!

9 PM “Quarantine Dreams”: A collective dispatch from West Marin’s Arts and Music Scene!

7 AM “Morning Glory”¬†Start your day with Anneke van der Veen!

9 AM “Cultivating Place”¬†Conversations on natural history & the human impulse to garden.

11 AM “Cool Jazz Countdown”¬†Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.

12 PM “Forms and Feelings”¬†Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.

2 PM “Hawaii Calling”¬†Aloha!

4 PM “Putumayo World Music,” and “Global Village”¬†Every week on KWMR.

6 PM “High Country Celtic”¬†Celtic tunes from the high desert.

7 PM “The Celtic Universe”¬†Hosted live by Loretta Farley every other week.

8 PM “The Jazz Groove”¬†Rick Clark is back!

10 PM “Saturday Night Function”¬†Great tunes that he loves with Jeffry Wilkinson.

