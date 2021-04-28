TUE | April 27

4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.

5 PM “Epicenter” County and local updates.

6:30 PM “Musical Variete” Hosted by Charlie Morgan.

8:30 PM ” Megalomedia Melange” With Djimi G.

10 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg repeat” Hosted and produced by Rob Richards.

WED | April 28

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Kerry Livingston from Marin County Free Library, Dewey Livingston, history expert, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Epicenter” District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni talks with Tom Lai, the newly promoted Director of Marin County Community Development Agency.

10:30 AM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics covered in depth.

11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Weekly Spanish language program.

Noon – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”

2 PM “Classical Wednesday” TMusic from Marcel PROUST’s salons Part II: BEETHOVEN, SCHUMANN, CHOPIN, WAGNER, CHABRIER, COUPERIN and more…

5 PM “Epicenter” District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni talks with Tom Lai, the newly promoted Director of Marin County Community Development Agency.

6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Produced and hosted by Jeffrey Manson.

8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer. THU | April 29

8 AM “Top of the Morning” Hosted by Howard Dillon.

9 AM “In the Coastal Garden” Gardening tips for our local microclimates hosted by Lyons Filmer and Susan Hayes.

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.

11:00 “Epicenter”

1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

2 PM “Classical Thursday” Frequently hosted by John Levy.

4 PM “Tea Time Books” Howard Dillon reads for you.

5 PM “Epicenter”

6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond” A not so oldy!

8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches” Country music you crave (even if you don’t know it). FRI | April 30

8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation.

9 AM “The Farmer’s Overalls” Who’s letting the Dogs Out? The Best Ranch hands have 4 legs and Bark–Tune in to find out how.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” One of the great classics: Jane Austen’s beloved “Emma”, read by Janet Robbins

11 AM “Reveal” Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists.

12 PM “Alternative Radio” Hosted and produced by David Barsamian.

1 PM “Commonweal Conversations” Produced by Commonweal in Bolinas.

2 PM “Classical Friday” Hosted by Chris Salak.

4 PM “The French Touch” Hosted and produced in Studio LL by Emmanuel.

5 PM “Happy Hour” Unwind with Liberacha and her amazing tunes.

7 PM “Night Flight” Bill Steele is back in the cockpit!

9 PM “Quarantine Dreams”: A collective dispatch from West Marin’s Arts and Music Scene!

SAT | May 1

7 AM “Morning Glory” Start your day with Anneke van der Veen!

9 AM “Cultivating Place” Conversations on natural history & the human impulse to garden.

11 AM “Cool Jazz Countdown” Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.

12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.

2 PM “Hawaii Calling” Aloha!

4 PM “Putumayo World Music,” and “Global Village” Every week on KWMR.

6 PM “High Country Celtic” Celtic tunes from the high desert.

7 PM “The Celtic Universe” Hosted live by Loretta Farley every other week.

8 PM “The Jazz Groove” Rick Clark is back!

10 PM “Saturday Night Function” Great tunes that he loves with Jeffry Wilkinson.

"The Latin Alternative"