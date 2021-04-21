📻 Upcoming Shows: April 20-28 2021
Coming up on KWMR this week…
4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.
5 PM “Epicenter” Nicole Skibola of A Cosmic View on legal Cannabis in Marin.
6:30 PM “In the Wind” Hosted and produced by Doug Adamz.
8:30 PM ” Megalomedia Melange” With Djimi G.
10 PM “To Hell and Bach repeat” Hosted and produced by Beth Underwood.
Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat”
WED | April 21
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Claire Peaslee, Legal Aid of Marin, Environmental Forum of Marin, Bee Research in West Marin, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Epicenter” District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.
10:30 AM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics covered in depth.
11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Weekly Spanish language program.
Noon – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”
2 PM “Classical Wednesday” TMusic from Marcel PROUST’s salons PART I: Henri DUPARC, Gabriel FAURE, Cesar FRANK, Reynaldo HAHN, Augusta HOLMES & more…
5 PM “Epicenter” District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.
6:30 PM “Running with Scissors” Produced and hosted by Mike Varley.
8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer.
THU | April 22
8 AM “Pieces of Peace” David Parker, lifelong educator, author, entrepreneur and musician talks about his new book “Income and Wealth”.
9 AM “Curio Cabinet” Hosted by Jeffrey Manson. Includes interesting segments, the weekly prompt, and Danny Vitali as “the man on the street.”
10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.
11:00 “Epicenter” Minister Kin X from the California Prison Focus newspaper.
1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.
2 PM “Classical Thursday” Frequently hosted by John Levy.
4 PM “Tea Time Books” Howard Dillon reads for you.
5 PM “Epicenter” Minister Kin X from the California Prison Focus newspaper.
6:30 PM “Shorty’s Bunkhouse” Yes, Shorty is really back on the airwaves!
8:30 PM “Off the Cuff” TK2 and Ant.
FRI | April 23
8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation.
9 AM “Nonviolence Radio” Produced and hosted by Stephanie Van Hook and Michael Nagler.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” One of the great classics: Jane Austen’s beloved “Emma”, read by Janet Robbins
11 AM “Reveal” Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists.
12 PM “Alternative Radio” Hosted and produced by David Barsamian.
1 PM “Commonweal Conversations” Produced by Commonweal in Bolinas.
2 PM “Classical Friday” Hosted by Chris Salak.
5 PM “Happy Hour” Unwind with Liberacha and her amazing tunes.
7 PM “Bring It On Home” The blues and more with Neil Dickman.
1 AM Saturday “Reverend Billy Radio” New!
SAT | April 24
7 AM “Morning Glory” Start your day with Anneke van der Veen!
9 AM “Cultivating Place” Conversations on natural history & the human impulse to garden.
11 AM “Cool Jazz Countdown” Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.
12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.
2 PM “Hawaii Calling” Join Susanna Henderson on the lanai.
4 PM “Putumayo World Music,” and “Global Village” Every week on KWMR.
6 PM “High Country Celtic” Celtic tunes from the high desert.
7 PM “The Celtic Universe” Hosted live by Loretta Farley every other week.
8 PM “The Jazz Groove” Hosted by Joe Blumenthal every other week.
10 PM “Saturday Night Function” Great tunes that he loves with Jeffry Wilkinson.
SUN | April 25
7 AM “Sunday Baroque” A weekly radio program featuring beloved and appealing music composed in the baroque era (1600-1750) and the years leading up to it.
12 PM “Happy Days” Hosted and produced by Marcie Judelson.
1 PM” “Jazz Rhythm” Hosted and produced by Dave Radlauer.
2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Betsy continues to grow new shows at home!
4 PM “To Hell and Bach” To Hell & Bach celebrates National Poetry Month in poetry and music!
6 PM “Between Rock and a Jazz Place ” Interviews: Tony Sarno Nashville guitarist re new CD & hopefully Larry Cragg local guitar repair artist for the stars.
8 PM “Mind Reader” Hosted by DJ Jessica.
10 PM “LA Theatreworks” Theatre recorded for radio.
MON | April 26
8 AM “A Cuppa Jo” Good news ONLY with Dr. Joe Blumenthal.
8:30 AM “Trash to Treasure” Madeline Hope and Buddy Faure team up with great info.
9 AM “Attunement” Hosted and produced by Anthony Wright.
10 AM “Turning Pages at Nature’s Pace” Author Edward Posnett; “Strange Harvests: The Hidden Histories of Seven Natural Objects.”
11 AM “Special” Interview that representatives from Marin County.
11:30 “Bioneers” Current topics.
12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” Hosted by Robin Carpenter.
1 PM “Milk Street Radio” Tips and tricks with great info on cooking.
6:30 PM “Monday Mix” Produced by Amanda Eichstaedt.
8:30 PM “Sessions at Chicken Point” Produced by Steve S.
10 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Repeat from the previous Sunday.
TUE | April 27
8 AM “The Rise Up and Shine Show” All four quarters created for you in the dome in Bolinas.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Reading to John” Hosted by Neshama Franklin.
1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.
2 PM “Contacto Brasil” Music from South America.
4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local information and updates.
6:30 PM “Musical Variete” Hosted live by Charlie Morgan.
8:30 PM “Megalomedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.
10 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg repeat” Hosted and produced by Rob Richards.
Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat”
WED | April 28
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Claire Peaslee, interview, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Special” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.
12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and Climate One”
2 PM “The French Connection” Produced and hosted by Emmanuel.
5 PM “Epicenter” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni (repeat from 11 AM)
6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Produced and hosted by Jeffrey Manson.
8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Hosted by Larry Rippee.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tones.