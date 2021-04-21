TUE | April 20

4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.

5 PM “Epicenter” Nicole Skibola of A Cosmic View on legal Cannabis in Marin.

6:30 PM “In the Wind” Hosted and produced by Doug Adamz.

8:30 PM ” Megalomedia Melange” With Djimi G.

10 PM “To Hell and Bach repeat” Hosted and produced by Beth Underwood.

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Claire Peaslee, Legal Aid of Marin, Environmental Forum of Marin, Bee Research in West Marin, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Epicenter” District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

10:30 AM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics covered in depth.

11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Weekly Spanish language program.

Noon – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”

2 PM “Classical Wednesday” TMusic from Marcel PROUST’s salons PART I: Henri DUPARC, Gabriel FAURE, Cesar FRANK, Reynaldo HAHN, Augusta HOLMES & more…

5 PM “Epicenter” District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

6:30 PM “Running with Scissors” Produced and hosted by Mike Varley.

8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer. THU | April 22

8 AM “Pieces of Peace” David Parker, lifelong educator, author, entrepreneur and musician talks about his new book “Income and Wealth”.

9 AM “Curio Cabinet” Hosted by Jeffrey Manson. Includes interesting segments, the weekly prompt, and Danny Vitali as “the man on the street.”

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.

11:00 “Epicenter” Minister Kin X from the California Prison Focus newspaper.

1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

2 PM “Classical Thursday” Frequently hosted by John Levy.

4 PM “Tea Time Books” Howard Dillon reads for you.

5 PM “Epicenter” Minister Kin X from the California Prison Focus newspaper.

6:30 PM “Shorty’s Bunkhouse” Yes, Shorty is really back on the airwaves!

8:30 PM “Off the Cuff” TK2 and Ant. FRI | April 23

8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation.

9 AM “Nonviolence Radio” Produced and hosted by Stephanie Van Hook and Michael Nagler.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” One of the great classics: Jane Austen’s beloved “Emma”, read by Janet Robbins

11 AM “Reveal” Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists.

12 PM “Alternative Radio” Hosted and produced by David Barsamian.

1 PM “Commonweal Conversations” Produced by Commonweal in Bolinas.

2 PM “Classical Friday” Hosted by Chris Salak.

4 PM “The French Touch” TThe Duos of the French Pop [2 of 4] with Celine DION, GAROU, AZNAVOUR, Julien CLERC, Michel DELPECH, Elton JOHN & more…

5 PM “Happy Hour” Unwind with Liberacha and her amazing tunes.

7 PM “Bring It On Home” The blues and more with Neil Dickman.