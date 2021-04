TUE  |  April 20 

4 PM¬†“Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole”¬†a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in‚Äôs/recordings.

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Nicole Skibola of A Cosmic View on legal Cannabis in Marin.

6:30 PM “In the Wind”¬†Hosted and produced¬†by Doug Adamz.

8:30 PM ” Megalomedia Melange”¬†With Djimi G.

10 PM “To Hell and Bach repeat”¬†Hosted and produced by Beth Underwood.

8 AM “Swimming Upstream”¬†¬†Claire Peaslee, Legal Aid of Marin,¬† Environmental Forum of Marin, Bee Research in West Marin, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then¬†“Fish Tales.”¬†

10 AM¬† “Epicenter”¬†District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

10:30 AM “The Laura Flanders Show”¬†Current topics covered in depth.

11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad”¬†Weekly Spanish language program.

Noon – 2 PM¬†“Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”

2 PM “Classical Wednesday”¬†TMusic from Marcel PROUST‚Äôs salons PART I: Henri DUPARC, Gabriel FAURE, Cesar FRANK, Reynaldo HAHN, Augusta HOLMES & more…

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

6:30 PM “Running with Scissors”¬†Produced¬† and hosted by Mike Varley.

8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues”¬†Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots”¬†with Tony Palmer. THU¬† | April 22¬†

8 AM “Pieces of Peace”¬†David Parker, lifelong educator, author, entrepreneur and musician talks about his new book “Income and Wealth”.

9 AM “Curio Cabinet”¬†Hosted by Jeffrey Manson. Includes interesting segments, the weekly prompt, and Danny Vitali as “the man on the street.”

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages”¬†Kerry Livingston reading.

11:00 “Epicenter”¬†Minister Kin X from the California Prison Focus newspaper.

1 PM “The Pulse”¬†Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

2 PM “Classical Thursday”¬†Frequently hosted by John Levy.

4 PM “Tea Time Books”¬†Howard Dillon reads for you.

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Minister Kin X from the California Prison Focus newspaper.

6:30 PM “Shorty’s Bunkhouse”¬†Yes, Shorty is really back on the airwaves!

8:30 PM “Off the Cuff”¬†TK2 and Ant. FRI¬† | April 23¬†

8 AM “Milk Street Radio”¬†Great information on cooking and food preparation.

9 AM “Nonviolence Radio”¬†Produced and hosted by Stephanie Van Hook and Michael Nagler.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight”¬†One of the great classics: Jane Austen’s beloved “Emma”, read by Janet Robbins

11 AM “Reveal”¬†Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists.

12 PM “Alternative Radio”¬†Hosted and produced by David Barsamian.

1 PM “Commonweal Conversations”¬†Produced by Commonweal in Bolinas.

2 PM “Classical Friday”¬†Hosted by Chris Salak.

4 PM “The French Touch”¬†TThe Duos of the French Pop [2 of 4] with Celine DION, GAROU, AZNAVOUR, Julien CLERC, Michel DELPECH, Elton JOHN & more…

5 PM “Happy Hour”¬†Unwind with Liberacha and her amazing tunes.

7 PM “Bring It On Home”¬†The blues and more with Neil Dickman.