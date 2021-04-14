Both Program Director Jeffrey Manson and I are heartened by the return to the airwaves of many of our programmers. It’s hard to believe that it has been over a year in this strange “holding” pattern due to COVID.



The broadcast board, “Pearl.” photo: Alyssa Tanner

The interesting thing is, to the casual listener, it may be hard to tell if the programmer is live or has produced their show at home. Programmers are getting REALLY good at making shows sound fresh and “live” ahead of time. We will just add this to the list of “new skills learned during COVID.”

Not to say that reentry hasn’t been a bit rocky. Change can be hard (and often good). Missing headphones, funky microphone covers, jammed lock boxes, and re familiarizing oneself with the equipment are all real challenges. But for many it’s just like riding a bike. You don’t forget.

Case in point are three shows that returned this week from programmers who did not produce at home this past year. Welcome back to the airwaves Shorty (Shorty’s Bunkhouse), Larry Rippee (Coast Highway Blues), and Anneke van der Veen (Morning Glory). Take a listen to the archives and you will hear it yourself.

Others are returning as well. Primarily it’s programmers in the evening and on the weekend as we work through the process of getting all staff vaccinated here at KWMR. We continue to monitor health trends and spaek weekly with Public Information Officer Laine Hendricks and Dr. Lisa Santora from Marin Health and Human Services to bring you up to date information as well on Monday “Epicenter” programs.



Microphones in Studio A. photo: Alyssa Tanner

But it feels good to really have real hands on deck and on the console, freeing up Jeffrey and me to get to other work that has been put on hold here at KWMR.

Thank you for your support during our recent Pledge Drive. We met the goal! The majority of KWMR’s funding comes from people just like YOU! So pat yourself on the back and if you are a long time listener, and have never contributed, feel free to do so HERE.

Amanda Eichstaedt

Station Manager/Executive Director

p.s. Happy Birthday to Waylon on Friday, April 16. The big 3!



Our yard is one treacherous place. Dog’s gotta have a job! photo: AE