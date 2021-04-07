FRI | April 9 8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation. 9 AM “Nonviolence Radio” Produced and hosted by Stephanie Van Hook and Michael Nagler. 10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” One of the great classics: Jane Austen’s beloved “Emma”, read by Janet Robbins 2 PM “Classical Friday” Hosted by Chris Salak.

THU | April 8 8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Janet Shirley discusses spiritual leader, Silo, who has inspired Universal Humanism. 9 AM “Curio Cabinet” Arts, Culture, Poetry and observations of the natural world with Jeff Manson. 10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading. 11:00 “Epicenter” Interview with Marin Health’s Dr. Shavelson. 1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science. 4 PM “Tea Time Books” Howard Dillon reads. 5 PM “Epicenter” Interview with Marin Health’s Dr. Shavelson. 6:30 PM “Shorty’s Bunkhouse” Yep, she is BACK! Let’s hear it for Shorty! 8:30 PM “Off the Cuff” TK2 and Ant.

a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.Teens and disaster prep in the San Geronimo Valley.Produced and hosted by Doug Adamz.With Djimi G.Hosted and produced by Rob Richards.Claire Peaslee, West Marin Senior Services, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and thenDistrict 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni interviews Brian Washington, Marin County Council.Current topics covered in depth.French Composers and artists letter “A”, Jean-Henri d’ANGLEBERT, AUBERT, Adolph ADAM , Georges AURIC, Claude ARRIEU etc…District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni interviews Brian Washington, Marin County Council.Produced and hosted by Mike Varley.Larry Rippee returns to the airwaves!with Tony Palmer.

4 PM “The French Touch” Produced and hosted by Emmanuel.

5 PM “Happy Hour” Unwind with Liberacha and her amazing tunes.

: A collective dispatch from West Marin’s Arts and Music Scene!“Reverend Billy Radio”Start your day with classical.Conversations on natural history & the human impulse to garden.Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.Produced and hosted by Maria Marquez.Every week on KWMR.Celtic tunes from the high desert.Hosted live by Loretta Farley.

SUN | April 11

FEATURED IMAGE: 7 AM “Sunday Baroque” A weekly radio program featuring beloved and appealing music composed in the baroque era (1600-1750) and the years leading up to it. (Photo by Bastian Riccardi from Pexels)

12 PM “Happy Days” Hosted and produced by Marcie Judelson.

1 PM” “Jazz Rhythm” Hosted and produced by Dave Radlauer.

2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Betsy continues to grow new shows at home!

4 PM “To Hell and Bach”

6 PM “Between Rock and a Jazz Place” Grey is back live in the station ready to spin discs and answer the phone.

8 PM “Mind Reader” Hosted by DJ Jessica.

MON | April 12

8 AM “A Cuppa Jo” Good news ONLY with Dr. Joe Blumenthal.

8:30 AM “Trash to Treasure” Madeline Hope and Buddy Faure team up with great info.

9 AM “Attunement” Hosted and produced by Anthony Wright.

10 AM “Turning Pages at Nature’s Pace” Author Edward Posnett; “Strange Harvests: The Hidden Histories of Seven Natural Objects.”

11 AM “Special” Interview that representatives from Marin County.

12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” Hosted by Robin Carpenter.

6:30 PM “Monday Mix” Produced by Patrick Kleeman.

8:30 PM “Sessions at Chicken Point” Produced and hosted by Steve S.

10 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Repeat from the previous Sunday.

TUE | April 13

8 AM “The Rise Up and Shine Show” All four quarters created for you in the dome in Bolinas.

10 AM “Questing: Where is the Path” Hosted by Jane Mickelson.

1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.

2 PM “Contacto Brasil” Music from South America.

4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.

5 PM “Epicenter” Local information and updates.

6:30 PM “In the Wind” Hosted and produced by Doug Adamz.

8:30 PM “Megalomedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.

10 PM “To Hell and Bach repeat” Hosted and produced by Beth Underwood.

Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat”

WED | April 14

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Claire Peaslee, interview, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Special” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and Climate One”

2 PM “The French Connection” Produced and hosted by Emmanuel.

5 PM “Epicenter” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni (repeat from 11 AM)

6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Produced and hosted by Jeffrey Manson.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tones.