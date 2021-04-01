FRI | April 2 8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation. 9 AM “The Farmer’s Overalls” Beginning a series of Broadcasts on Carbon Farming starting with information about the Fibershed Organization. 10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” One of the great classics: Jane Austen’s beloved “Emma”, read by Janet Robbins 2 PM “Classical Friday” Hosted by Chris Salak.

THU | April 1 8 AM “Top of the Morning” Hosted by Howard Dillon. 9 AM “In the Coastal Garden” Hosted by Susan Hayes and Lyons Filmer. 10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading. 11:00 “Epicenter” Dr. Anna O’Malley. 1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science. 4 PM “Tea Time Books” Howard Dillon reads. 5 PM “Epicenter” Dr. Anna O’Malley. 6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond” No Foolin! Hosted by Mike Varley and Amanda Eichstaedt. 8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches” With Owen Bly and Smelley Kelley. Honky Tonk and adjacent tunes.

WED | March 31 8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Ann Bertucci from Marin County Free Library, History with Dewey Livingston, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.” 10 AM “Epicenter” District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni. 10:30 AM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics covered in depth. 2 PM “Classical Wednesday” French Classical music of the Romantic era by Louise FARENC, Charles GOUNOD, LALO, SAINT-SAENS, Daniel AUBERT and more. 5 PM “Epicenter” District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni. 6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Produced and hosted by Jeffrey Manson. 10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer.

4 PM “The French Touch” Simon BEAUDOUX representing French artists like RAVAGES & Gisele PAPE: “the text of the songs must be comprehensible.”

5 PM “Happy Hour” Unwind with Liberacha and her amazing tunes.

: A collective dispatch from West Marin’s Arts and Music Scene!“Reverend Billy Radio”

SAT | April 3

8 AM “Early Music Now” Start your day with classical.

9 AM “Cultivating Place” Conversations on natural history & the human impulse to garden.

11 AM “Cool Jazz Countdown” Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.

12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.

2 PM “Hawaii Calling” Susanna Henderson live in the house!

4 PM “Putumayo World Music,” and “Global Village” Every week on KWMR.

6 PM “High Country Celtic” Celtic tunes from the high desert.

SUN | April 4

7 AM “Sunday Baroque” A weekly radio program featuring beloved and appealing music composed in the baroque era (1600-1750) and the years leading up to it.

12 PM “Happy Days” Hosted and produced by Marcie Judelson.

1 PM” “Jazz Rhythm” Hosted and produced by Dave Radlauer.

2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Betsy continues to grow new shows at home!

4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” Remembering Trevor Peacock plus more British records from March 1965.

6 PM “Elbow Room” Hosted and produced by Paul Flowerman.

8 PM “Life On Earth” Hosted by DJ Tali.

MON | April 5

8 AM “With Eyes Open” Peter Asmus and guests. Nature Notebook with Loretta Farley.

9 AM “Original Minds” Hosted by Elia Haworth.

10 AM “Turning Pages at Nature’s Pace” The next reading! Author Edward Posnett; “Strange Harvests: The Hidden Histories of Seven Natural Objects.”

11 AM “Special” Interview that representatives from Marin County.

12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” Hosted by Robin Carpenter.

6:30 PM “Monday Mix” Produced by Amanda Eichstaedt.

8:30 PM “Silver Dollar Jukebox” Oldies, but goodies with Ant and Peter.

10 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Repeat from the previous Sunday.

TUE | April 6

8 AM “The Rise Up and Shine Show” All four quarters created for you in the dome in Bolinas.

10 AM “Questing: Where is the Path” Hosted by Jane Mickelson.

1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.

2 PM “Contacto Brasil” Music from South America.

4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.

5 PM “Epicenter” Local information and updates.

6:30 PM “In the Wind” Hosted and produced by Doug Adamz.

8:30 PM “Megalomedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.

10 PM “To Hell and Bach repeat” Hosted and produced by Beth Underwood.

Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat”

WED | April 7

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Claire Peaslee, interview, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Special” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and FEATURED IMAGE: Climate One”

2 PM “The French Connection” French Composers and artists letter “A”, Jean-Henri d’ANGLEBERT, AUBERT, Adolph ADAM , Georges AURIC, Claude ARRIEU etc.

5 PM “Epicenter” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni (repeat from 11 AM)

6:30 PM “Running with Scissors” Produced and hosted by Mike Varley.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tones.