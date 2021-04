FRI¬† | April 2¬† 8 AM “Milk Street Radio”¬† Great information on cooking and food preparation. 9 AM “The Farmer’s Overalls” ¬†Beginning a series of Broadcasts on Carbon Farming starting with information about the Fibershed Organization. 10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight”¬† One of the great classics: Jane Austen’s beloved “Emma”, read by Janet Robbins 2 PM “Classical Friday” ¬†Hosted by Chris Salak.

THU¬† | April 1¬† 8 AM “Top of the Morning”¬† Hosted by Howard Dillon. 9 AM “In the Coastal Garden”¬† Hosted by Susan Hayes and Lyons Filmer. 10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages”¬† Kerry Livingston reading. 11:00 “Epicenter” ¬†Dr. Anna O’Malley. 1 PM “The Pulse” ¬†Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science. 4 PM “Tea Time Books”¬† Howard Dillon reads. 5 PM “Epicenter”¬† Dr. Anna O’Malley. 6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond” ¬†No Foolin! Hosted by Mike Varley and¬†Amanda¬†Eichstaedt. 8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches” ¬†With Owen Bly and Smelley Kelley. Honky Tonk and adjacent tunes.

WED¬† |¬† March 31¬† 8 AM “Swimming Upstream”¬† ¬†Ann Bertucci from Marin County Free Library, History with Dewey Livingston, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then¬† “Fish Tales.”¬† 10 AM¬† “Epicenter”¬† District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni. 10:30 AM “The Laura Flanders Show”¬† Current topics covered in depth. 2 PM “Classical Wednesday”¬† French Classical music of the Romantic era by Louise FARENC, Charles GOUNOD, LALO, SAINT-SAENS, Daniel AUBERT and more. 5 PM “Epicenter”¬† District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni. 6:30 PM “West County Prowl” ¬†Produced¬† and hosted by Jeffrey Manson. 10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” ¬†with Tony Palmer.

4 PM “The French Touch”¬†Simon BEAUDOUX representing French artists like RAVAGES & Gisele PAPE: “the text of the songs must be comprehensible.”

5 PM “Happy Hour”¬†Unwind with Liberacha and her amazing tunes.

: A collective dispatch from West Marin's Arts and Music Scene! "Reverend Billy Radio"

SAT  |  April 3

8 AM “Early Music Now”¬†Start your day with classical.

9 AM “Cultivating Place”¬†Conversations on natural history & the human impulse to garden.

11 AM “Cool Jazz Countdown”¬†Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.

12 PM “Forms and Feelings”¬†Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.

2 PM “Hawaii Calling”¬†Susanna Henderson live in the house!

4 PM “Putumayo World Music,” and “Global Village”¬†Every week on KWMR.

6 PM “High Country Celtic”¬†Celtic tunes from the high desert.

SUN  |  April 4

7 AM “Sunday Baroque”¬†A weekly radio program featuring beloved and appealing music composed in the baroque era (1600-1750) and the years leading up to it.

12 PM “Happy Days”¬†Hosted and produced by Marcie Judelson.

1 PM” “Jazz Rhythm”¬†Hosted and produced by Dave Radlauer.

2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols”¬†Betsy continues to grow new shows at home!

4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg”¬†Remembering Trevor Peacock plus more British records from March 1965.

6 PM “Elbow Room”¬†Hosted and produced by Paul Flowerman.

8 PM “Life On Earth”¬†Hosted by DJ Tali.

MON  |  April 5 

8 AM “With¬†Eyes Open”¬†Peter Asmus and guests. Nature Notebook with Loretta Farley.

9 AM “Original Minds”¬†Hosted by Elia Haworth.

10 AM “Turning Pages at Nature’s Pace”¬†The next reading! Author Edward Posnett; “Strange Harvests: The Hidden Histories of Seven Natural Objects.”

11 AM “Special”¬†Interview that representatives from Marin County.

12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report”¬†Hosted by Robin Carpenter.

6:30 PM “Monday Mix”¬†Produced by¬†Amanda¬†Eichstaedt.

8:30 PM “Silver Dollar Jukebox”¬†Oldies, but goodies with Ant and Peter.

10 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols”¬†Repeat from the previous Sunday.

TUE |  April 6

8 AM “The Rise Up and Shine Show”¬†All four quarters¬†created for¬†you¬†in the dome in Bolinas.

10 AM “Questing: Where is the Path”¬†Hosted by Jane Mickelson.

1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire”¬†Hosted by Julie Motz.

2 PM¬†“Contacto Brasil”¬†Music from South America.

4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole”¬†a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in‚Äôs/recordings.

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Local information and updates.

6:30 PM “In the Wind”¬†Hosted and produced by Doug Adamz.

8:30 PM¬†“Megalomedia Melange!”¬†Djimi G spins great tunes.

10 PM “To Hell and Bach repeat”¬†Hosted and produced by Beth Underwood.

Midnight¬†“The French Touch: Repeat”¬†

WED |  April 7

8 AM “Swimming Upstream”¬†Claire Peaslee, interview,¬†¬†Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then¬†“Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Special”¬†Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

12 PM – 2 PM "Planetary Radio," "Making Contact," and Climate One"

2 PM “The French Connection”¬†French Composers and artists letter “A”, Jean-Henri d’ANGLEBERT, AUBERT, Adolph ADAM , Georges AURIC, Claude ARRIEU etc.

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni (repeat from 11 AM)

6:30 PM “Running with Scissors”¬†Produced and hosted by Mike Varley.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots”¬†with Tones.