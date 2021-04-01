you

Fourteen days later and KWMR successfully reached the $40K goal, and then some, thanks to the generosity and support made by over 400 contributions (pretty sure this is a record). It goes to show that many small, modest, along with some generous donations can go a long way. It feels good, and sustainable to have a radio station in West Marin. Hooray!

I am taking this week off, for the first time since the pandemic started, to regroup, rest, and not attend a single damn Zoom meeting. Pledge Premiums will be dealt with upon my return on the 5th of April. So, hold your horses, and know that good things come to those who wait a week or so.

Big thank you to Alyssa Tanner for the individual show pages used by programmers to fundraise. Thank you to Mia Johnson for excellent communication and outreach, including social media. Thank you to Ian McMurray for cajoling Professor Kozmo to comply with the many requests for programming. Thank you to Richard Dillman (and Mara Nelson) for the ingenious pledge phone solution. Thank you to Jeff Manson for holding down the fort with me and welcoming back programmers (slowly and cautiously) from their long hiatus from the airwaves. Big thanks to Billy, Tom, and Greg for their banner hanging, along with Grey, Neil, and Jeffrey. And Alyssa again for those cute pledge drive signs you saw around towns. And thank you to the Point Reyes Station Village Association for approving our new “On Air” sign that graces the front window.

We truly are “on air because we care.” And we know that you care, too.

Catch you next week!

Amanda Eichstaedt

Station Manager/Executive Director

p.s. I’ll be doing my show Wednesday morning, and I’ll be sure to pay the rent. And you can hear me on Thursday night with a brand new Bakersfield and Beyond…no foolin’.