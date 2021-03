TUE  |  March 23 РPledge

4 PM¬†“Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole”¬†a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in‚Äôs/recordings.

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†

6:30 PM “In The Wind”¬†Produced and hosted by Doug Adamz.

8:30 PM ” Megalomedia Melange”¬†With Djimi G.

10 PM “To Hell and Bach repeat”¬†Hosted and produced by Beth Underwood.

Midnight¬†12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in‚Äôs/recordings.¬†Produced and hosted by Doug Adamz.With Djimi G.¬†Hosted and produced by Beth Underwood. WED¬† |¬† March 24¬†– Pledge

8 AM “Swimming Upstream”¬†¬†Claire Peaslee, History with Dewey Livingston, Suzy and Eric Thompson, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then¬†“Fish Tales.”¬†

10 AM¬† “Epicenter”¬†District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

10:30 AM “The Laura Flanders Show”¬†Current topics covered in depth.

2 PM “Classical Wednesday”

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

6:30 PM “Running with Scissors”¬†Produced¬† and hosted by Mike Varley – Pledge Edition!

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots”¬†with Tony Palmer. THU¬† | March 25¬†– Pledge

8 AM “Pieces of Peace”¬†Hidat Tikue discusses Ethiopia‚Äôs ethnic cleansing in the Tigray Region.

9 AM “Curio Cabinet”¬†feat. a piece on Indigenous Marin by students at HS 13-27, Let’s Hear It: Flowers, Danny Vitali: Man Around Town & more…

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages”¬†Kerry Livingston reading.

11:00 “Epicenter”¬†Water quality in Point Reyes Seashore.

1 PM “The Pulse”¬†Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

4 PM “Tea Time Books”¬†Howard Dillon reads.

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Water quality in Point Reyes Seashore.

8:30 PM “Off the Cuff”¬†And and TK2 bringing the tunes. FRI¬† | March 26 – Pledge

8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation.

9 AM “Nonviolence Radio”¬†Produced and hosted by Stephanie Van Hook and Michael Nagler.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight”¬†One of the great classics: Jane Austen’s beloved “Emma”, read by Janet Robbins

*LIVE IN STUDIO AGAIN!* 2 PM “Classical Friday”¬†Chris Salak is BACK to the airwaves with a live Pledge Drive Show!

4 PM “The French Touch”¬†Produced and hosted by Emmanuel, who will play your favorites and requests including Julien¬†CLERC, ZAZ, Catherine¬†LARA,¬†LOUANE, Gilbert¬†BECAUD, Charlotte¬†GAINSBOURG¬†and more.

5 PM “Happy Hour”¬†Unwind with Liberacha and her amazing tunes. Final chance for Spring Pledge shenanigans.

9 PM “Quarantine Dreams”: A collective dispatch from West Marin’s Arts and Music Scene!

1 AM Saturday¬†“Reverend Billy Radio”¬†New! : A collective dispatch from West Marin’s Arts and Music Scene!¬†“Reverend Billy Radio”¬† SAT¬† |¬† March 27¬†– Pledge

8 AM “Early Music Now”¬†Start your day with classical.

9 AM “Cultivating Place”¬†Conversations on natural history & the human impulse to garden.

11 AM “Cool Jazz Countdown”¬†Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.

12 PM “Forms and Feelings”¬†Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.

2 PM “Desde La Bahia”¬†Maria Marquez produces and hosts.

4 PM “Putumayo World Music,” and “Global Village”¬†Every week on KWMR.

6 PM “High Country Celtic”¬†Celtic tunes from the high desert.

*LIVE IN STUDIO AGAIN!* 7 PM “The Celtic Universe” Loretta Farley LIVE on the air. She’s BACK! SUN¬† |¬† March 28 – Last Day of Pledge!!!

7 AM “Sunday Baroque”¬†A weekly radio program featuring beloved and appealing music composed in the baroque era (1600-1750) and the years leading up to it.

12 PM “Happy Days”¬†Hosted and produced by Marcie Judelson.

1 PM” “Jazz Rhythm”¬†Hosted and produced by Dave Radlauer.

2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols”¬†Betsy continues to grow new shows at home!

4 PM “To Hell and Bach”¬†Pledge Show Special! Hosted and produced by Beth Underwood.

6 PM “Between Rock and a Jazz Place”¬†Hosted and produced by Grey Shepard.

8 PM “Mind Reader”¬†Hosted by DJ Jessica. MON¬† |¬† March 29¬†

8 AM “A Cuppa Jo”¬†Only the good news with Joe Blumenthal.

9 AM “Attunement”¬†Hosted and produced by Anthony Wright.

10 AM “Turning Pages at Nature’s Pace”¬†The next reading! Author Edward Posnett; “Strange Harvests: The Hidden Histories of Seven Natural Objects.”

11 AM “Special”¬†Interview that representatives from Marin County.

12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report”¬†Hosted by Robin Carpenter.

6:30 PM “Monday Mix”¬†Something new from Wiley Laufman.

8:30 PM “Sessions at Chicken Point”¬†Oldies, but goodies.

10 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols”¬†Repeat from the previous Sunday. TUE¬†|¬† March 30

8 AM “The Rise Up and Shine Show”¬†All four quarters¬†created for you in the dome in Bolinas.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reading to John”¬†Hosted by Neshama Franklin.

1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire”¬†Hosted by Julie Motz.

2 PM¬†“Contacto Brasil”¬†Music from South America.

4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole”¬†a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in‚Äôs/recordings.

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Local information and updates.

*LIVE IN STUDIO AGAIN!* 6:30 PM “Musical Variete”¬†Hosted live by our own Charlie Morgan.

8:30 PM¬†“Megalomedia Melange!”¬†Djimi G spins great tunes.

10 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg repeat”¬†Hosted and produced by Rob Richards.

Midnight¬†“The French Touch: Repeat”¬† WED |¬† March 31

8 AM “Swimming Upstream”¬†Anne Bertucci from Inverness Library, an archive from Dewey Livingston,¬†Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then¬†“Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Special”¬†Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and Climate One”

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni (repeat from 11 AM)

6:30 PM “West County Prowl”¬†Produced and hosted by Jeffrey Manson.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots”¬†with Tones.

