TUE | March 23 – Pledge

4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.

5 PM “Epicenter”

6:30 PM “In The Wind” Produced and hosted by Doug Adamz.

8:30 PM ” Megalomedia Melange” With Djimi G.

10 PM “To Hell and Bach repeat” Hosted and produced by Beth Underwood.

Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.Produced and hosted by Doug Adamz.With Djimi G.Hosted and produced by Beth Underwood. WED | March 24 – Pledge

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Claire Peaslee, History with Dewey Livingston, Suzy and Eric Thompson, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Epicenter” District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

10:30 AM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics covered in depth.

2 PM “Classical Wednesday”

5 PM “Epicenter” District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

6:30 PM “Running with Scissors” Produced and hosted by Mike Varley – Pledge Edition!

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer. THU | March 25 – Pledge

8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Hidat Tikue discusses Ethiopia’s ethnic cleansing in the Tigray Region.

9 AM “Curio Cabinet” feat. a piece on Indigenous Marin by students at HS 13-27, Let’s Hear It: Flowers, Danny Vitali: Man Around Town & more…

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.

11:00 “Epicenter” Water quality in Point Reyes Seashore.

1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

4 PM “Tea Time Books” Howard Dillon reads.

5 PM “Epicenter” Water quality in Point Reyes Seashore.

8:30 PM “Off the Cuff” And and TK2 bringing the tunes. FRI | March 26 – Pledge

8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation.

9 AM “Nonviolence Radio” Produced and hosted by Stephanie Van Hook and Michael Nagler.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” One of the great classics: Jane Austen’s beloved “Emma”, read by Janet Robbins

*LIVE IN STUDIO AGAIN!* 2 PM “Classical Friday” Chris Salak is BACK to the airwaves with a live Pledge Drive Show!

4 PM “The French Touch” Produced and hosted by Emmanuel, who will play your favorites and requests including Julien CLERC, ZAZ, Catherine LARA, LOUANE, Gilbert BECAUD, Charlotte GAINSBOURG and more.

5 PM “Happy Hour” Unwind with Liberacha and her amazing tunes. Final chance for Spring Pledge shenanigans.

9 PM “Quarantine Dreams”: A collective dispatch from West Marin’s Arts and Music Scene!

1 AM Saturday “Reverend Billy Radio” New! : A collective dispatch from West Marin’s Arts and Music Scene!“Reverend Billy Radio” SAT | March 27 – Pledge

8 AM “Early Music Now” Start your day with classical.

9 AM “Cultivating Place” Conversations on natural history & the human impulse to garden.

11 AM “Cool Jazz Countdown” Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.

12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.

2 PM “Desde La Bahia” Maria Marquez produces and hosts.

4 PM “Putumayo World Music,” and “Global Village” Every week on KWMR.

6 PM “High Country Celtic” Celtic tunes from the high desert.

*LIVE IN STUDIO AGAIN!* 7 PM “The Celtic Universe” Loretta Farley LIVE on the air. She’s BACK! SUN | March 28 – Last Day of Pledge!!!

7 AM “Sunday Baroque” A weekly radio program featuring beloved and appealing music composed in the baroque era (1600-1750) and the years leading up to it.

12 PM “Happy Days” Hosted and produced by Marcie Judelson.

1 PM” “Jazz Rhythm” Hosted and produced by Dave Radlauer.

2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Betsy continues to grow new shows at home!

4 PM “To Hell and Bach” Pledge Show Special! Hosted and produced by Beth Underwood.

6 PM “Between Rock and a Jazz Place” Hosted and produced by Grey Shepard.

8 PM “Mind Reader” Hosted by DJ Jessica. MON | March 29

8 AM “A Cuppa Jo” Only the good news with Joe Blumenthal.

9 AM “Attunement” Hosted and produced by Anthony Wright.

10 AM “Turning Pages at Nature’s Pace” The next reading! Author Edward Posnett; “Strange Harvests: The Hidden Histories of Seven Natural Objects.”

11 AM “Special” Interview that representatives from Marin County.

12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” Hosted by Robin Carpenter.

6:30 PM “Monday Mix” Something new from Wiley Laufman.

8:30 PM “Sessions at Chicken Point” Oldies, but goodies.

10 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Repeat from the previous Sunday. TUE | March 30

8 AM “The Rise Up and Shine Show” All four quarters created for you in the dome in Bolinas.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reading to John” Hosted by Neshama Franklin.

1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.

2 PM “Contacto Brasil” Music from South America.

4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.

5 PM “Epicenter” Local information and updates.

*LIVE IN STUDIO AGAIN!* 6:30 PM “Musical Variete” Hosted live by our own Charlie Morgan.

8:30 PM “Megalomedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.

10 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg repeat” Hosted and produced by Rob Richards.

Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat” WED | March 31

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Anne Bertucci from Inverness Library, an archive from Dewey Livingston, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Special” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and Climate One”

5 PM “Epicenter” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni (repeat from 11 AM)

6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Produced and hosted by Jeffrey Manson.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tones.

