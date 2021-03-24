When I was younger and participated in interscholastic athletics I tended to stick to individual sports. I played softball for a hot minute and if I could have been a designated batter, I would have been all over it. The thought of screwing up either, catching or throwing a ball terrified me. As I ponder this, sports with balls involved were not my thing. I swam and participated in track and field, and for a time, before they became super cool, I did triathlons. My individual times were nothing to write home about, but put me on a relay team and I transformed! My coaches would shake their heads, baffled why my 400 meter, or 100 yard butterfly time could be seconds faster on a relay, then when I was in my own event.

There is something to everyone pulling together (yeah yeah, I know I was on a TEAM to begin with), but it was more than that. When we all have a shared goal, other than just winning the meet/match, it does something to my brain.



Amazing photo of our new window sign. photo: Alyssa Tanner

It’s like that at KWMR. The team is GREAT. We have our staff of six, our 90 plus programmers, our illustrious Board of Directors, Advisory Board, and all you beautiful and fabulous listeners. It’s like the best relay team ever created!

We are a few days past the halfway point, heading towards the finish line, and all of the team members have been pulling their weight on this 14-day relay. Crowdsource Funding pages activated, giving the phone number out when we are here, and spreading the word!

If you have already contributed, thank you!! If you have not and would like to, you can do so right HERE.

And at this point, if everyone who is signed up for the e-newsletter pledged just $5 right now, we would be done with the drive! However, only about 750 of you open the newsletter, therefore the donation rises per reader to $20, which is still pretty reasonable. And say that 25% of you have already given, so how about $26! Donate HERE. And if you are feeling flush, raise your amount!

We have some great premiums that you can pledge for – see the photo below! All premiums are available when you pledge at kwmr.org!



Awesome graphic created by Alyssa Tanner.

Last but not least, Waylon would love you to DONATE in honor of National Puppy Day! And to celebrate, here’s a photo of 2 week old Waylon and almost 3 year old Waylon. So cute, he grew right into that darling blaze. Yes, I’m smitten. He’s the best dog EVER!



Waylon in the caring hands of the breeder at 2 weeks. And when almost 3!

What are you waiting for? Let’s meet that $40K goal for local, homegrown radio!

Amanda Eichstaedt

Station Manager/Executive Director

p.s. Charlie Morgan and Susanna Henderson have been LIVE on the air! Click their names to listen to the archives! More live programming coming your way in April, including Larry Rippee, Jeffrey Wilkinson, Rick Clark, Shorty, and Chris Salak is on this Friday!