This Spring Pledge Drive is my 21st. I’m not counting our half hearted attempts to wedge a third drive in on some of the summers (we have given this up). We focus solely on the Spring and Fall drives to bring in about 25% of our revenue in small, medium, and large chunks to keep KWMR operational. Donate HERE, and scroll down to see the mind boggling number of programs that are featured on KWMR! You can choose a specific program to support, or just go with a general donation.

Once I again, I must recognize our stellar staff here at KWMR, along with the programming community that has been so supportive throughout this past crazy year! And thank you to the KWMR Board and Community Advisory Board for their support, leadership, and governance.

All three Pledge Premiums are available online. We have a nice classy canvas tote bag ($30), eleven tracks recorded live at our very first Sweethearts of the Radio concert from 1998 (thank you Paul Knight) ($50), and in the spirit of laziness we are taking a break from the “crank” radio and offering a battery powered AM/FM/Short Wave “Dillman approved” radio from ETON ($100). But any amount is welcome. We will even send you the cutest calendar ever if you join the Calendar Club.



Awesome graphic created by Alyssa Tanner.

I’m typing this while sitting between two phones, with a third added so that we have an answering machine, and a hand held phone to take into the studio if we are running solo on engineering.



Amanda’s vantage point Tuesday morning. photo. A Eichstaedt

In the background you can see our new “On Air” sign that is in the front window to remind folks that we are fortunate enough to have a local radio station in our community. Swing on by and check it out!

We depend on You! If every subscriber of this newsletter donated $13 we would make our goal NOW!

Amanda Eichstaedt

Station Manager/Executive Director

p.s. We are excited to have a few, vaccinated programmers, returning to the airwaves. Light at the end of the tunnel!!