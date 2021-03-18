a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.Commission on Aging.Live in studio programming with Charlie Morgan! Woot!With Djimi G.Hosted by Rob Richards.

WED | March 17

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Jane Silvia from Bolinas Library, Marin Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Epicenter” District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni talks with Liza Massey, Marin County Information Systems Technology and Marin Digital Initiative.

10:30 AM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics covered in depth.

2 PM “Classical Wednesday” International Month of the woman with Clara SCHUMAN, Isata KANNEH-MASON, Julie & Camille BERTHOLLET, Lucienne RENAUDIN-VARY, Cecile CHAMINADE, Sabine DEVIEILHE, Marianne CREBASSE and more.

6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Produced by Jeffrey Manson – Pledge Edition!

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer.

THU | March 18

8 AM “Top of the Morning” Hosted by Howard Dillon.

9 AM “In the Coastal Garden” Gardening information for local microclimates with Lyons Filmer and Susan Hayes.

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.

11:00 “Epicenter”

12 PM “Enthusiasms” Diane Rehm will discuss WHEN MY TIME COMES is a candid, compassionate consideration of the Right-to-Die movement.

1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

4 PM “Coastal Airwaves” Hosted by Vickisa. Dr. John Rosenbergs passion is delivering medical care where there is no alternative.places are Tibet and Philippines,

5 PM “Epicenter”

6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond” Happy St. Paddy’s – a new show with Mike, and Amanda.

8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches” Hosted by Smelley Kelley and Owen Bly. The Honky Tonk you crave.

FRI | March 19

8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation.

9 AM “The Farmer’s Ovderalls” Produced and hosted by Creta Pullen. Some “best of” segments for KWMR Pledge Drive.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” One of the great classics: Jane Austen’s beloved “Emma”, read by Janet Robbins

2 PM “Classical Friday” We’re baaaack! Janet Robbins is LIVE in the studio! Tune in for music by the famous & less famous letter “B” composers.