WED  |  March 17

8 AM “Swimming Upstream”¬†¬†Jane Silvia from Bolinas Library, Marin Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then¬†“Fish Tales.”¬†

10 AM¬† “Epicenter”¬†District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni talks with Liza Massey, Marin County Information Systems Technology and Marin Digital Initiative.

10:30 AM “The Laura Flanders Show”¬†Current topics covered in depth.

2 PM “Classical Wednesday”¬†International Month of the woman with Clara SCHUMAN, Isata KANNEH-MASON, Julie & Camille BERTHOLLET, Lucienne RENAUDIN-VARY, Cecile CHAMINADE, Sabine DEVIEILHE, Marianne CREBASSE and more.

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni talks with Liza Massey, Marin County Information Systems Technology and Marin Digital Initiative.

6:30 PM “West County Prowl”¬†Produced by Jeffrey Manson – Pledge Edition!

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots”¬†with Tony Palmer.

THU  | March 18

8 AM “Top of the Morning”¬†Hosted by Howard Dillon.

9 AM “In the Coastal Garden”¬†Gardening information for local microclimates with Lyons Filmer and Susan Hayes.

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages”¬†Kerry Livingston reading.

11:00 “Epicenter”

12 PM “Enthusiasms”¬†Diane Rehm will discuss WHEN MY TIME COMES is a candid, compassionate consideration of the Right-to-Die movement.

1 PM “The Pulse”¬†Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

4 PM “Coastal Airwaves”¬†Hosted by Vickisa.¬†Dr. John Rosenbergs passion is delivering medical care where there is no alternative.places are Tibet and Philippines,

5 PM “Epicenter”

6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond”¬†Happy St. Paddy’s – a new show with Mike, and Amanda.

8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches”¬†Hosted by Smelley Kelley and Owen Bly. The Honky Tonk you crave.

FRI  | March 19

8 AM “Milk Street Radio”¬†Great information on cooking and food preparation.

9 AM “The Farmer’s Ovderalls”¬†Produced and hosted by Creta Pullen. Some “best of” segments for KWMR Pledge Drive.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight”¬†One of the great classics: Jane Austen’s beloved “Emma”, read by Janet Robbins

2 PM “Classical Friday”¬†We’re baaaack! Janet Robbins is LIVE in the studio! Tune in for music by the famous & less famous letter “B” composers.