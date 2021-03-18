📻 Upcoming Shows: March 16-24 2021
4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.
5 PM “Epicenter” Commission on Aging.
6:30 PM “Musical Variete” Live in studio programming with Charlie Morgan! Woot!
8:30 PM ” Megalomedia Melange” With Djimi G.
10 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg repeat” Hosted by Rob Richards.
Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat”
WED | March 17
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Jane Silvia from Bolinas Library, Marin Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Epicenter” District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni talks with Liza Massey, Marin County Information Systems Technology and Marin Digital Initiative.
10:30 AM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics covered in depth.
2 PM “Classical Wednesday” International Month of the woman with Clara SCHUMAN, Isata KANNEH-MASON, Julie & Camille BERTHOLLET, Lucienne RENAUDIN-VARY, Cecile CHAMINADE, Sabine DEVIEILHE, Marianne CREBASSE and more.
5 PM “Epicenter” District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni talks with Liza Massey, Marin County Information Systems Technology and Marin Digital Initiative.
6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Produced by Jeffrey Manson – Pledge Edition!
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer.
THU | March 18
8 AM “Top of the Morning” Hosted by Howard Dillon.
9 AM “In the Coastal Garden” Gardening information for local microclimates with Lyons Filmer and Susan Hayes.
10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.
11:00 “Epicenter”
12 PM “Enthusiasms” Diane Rehm will discuss WHEN MY TIME COMES is a candid, compassionate consideration of the Right-to-Die movement.
1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.
4 PM “Coastal Airwaves” Hosted by Vickisa. Dr. John Rosenbergs passion is delivering medical care where there is no alternative.places are Tibet and Philippines,
5 PM “Epicenter”
6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond” Happy St. Paddy’s – a new show with Mike, and Amanda.
8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches” Hosted by Smelley Kelley and Owen Bly. The Honky Tonk you crave.
FRI | March 19
8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation.
9 AM “The Farmer’s Ovderalls” Produced and hosted by Creta Pullen. Some “best of” segments for KWMR Pledge Drive.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” One of the great classics: Jane Austen’s beloved “Emma”, read by Janet Robbins
2 PM “Classical Friday” We’re baaaack! Janet Robbins is LIVE in the studio! Tune in for music by the famous & less famous letter “B” composers.
5 PM “Happy Hour” Unwind with Liberacha and her amazing tunes.
1 AM Saturday “Reverend Billy Radio” New!
SAT | March 20
8 AM “Early Music Now” Start your day with classical.
9 AM “Cultivating Place” Conversations on natural history & the human impulse to garden.
11 AM “Cool Jazz Countdown” Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.
12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.
2 PM “Hawaii Calling” Susanna Henderson live in studio. Aloha!
4 PM “Putumayo World Music,” and “Global Village” Every week on KWMR.
6 PM “High Country Celtic” Celtic tunes from the high desert.
7 PM “The Celtic Universe” Join Lyons Filmer and Ken Eichstaedt for some Celtic tunes.
SUN | March 21
7 AM “Sunday Baroque” A weekly radio program featuring beloved and appealing music composed in the baroque era (1600-1750) and the years leading up to it.
12 PM “Happy Days” Hosted and produced by Marcie Judelson.
1 PM” “Jazz Rhythm” Hosted and produced by Dave Radlauer.
2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Betsy continues to grow new shows at home!
4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” Pledge Show Special! It’s March of 1965 and London goes up against San Francisco in a battle of the record charts!
6 PM “Elbow Room” Hosted and produced by Paul Flowerman.
8 PM “Life On Earth” Hosted by DJ Tali.
MON | March 22
8 AM “With Eyes Open” Hosted by Peter Asmus with Nature Notebook by Loretta Farley.
9 AM “Original Minds” Hosted by Elia Haworth interviewing
10 AM “Turning Pages at Nature’s Pace” The next reading! Author Edward Posnett; “Strange Harvests: The Hidden Histories of Seven Natural Objects.”
11 AM “Special” Interview that representatives from Marin County.
12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” Hosted by Robin Carpenter.
6:30 PM “Monday Mix” Patrick Kleeman and his kitchen sink!
8:30 PM “Silver Dollar Jukebox” Oldies, but goodies.
10 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Repeat from the previous Sunday.
TUE | March 23
FEATURED IMAGE: 8 AM “The Rise Up and Shine Show” All four quarters created for you in the dome in Bolinas.
10 AM “Questing: Where is the Path” Hosted by Jane Mickelson.
1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.
2 PM “Contacto Brasil” Music from South America.
4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local information and updates.
6:30 PM “In the Wind” Hosted and produced by Doug Adamz from the hills in New Mexico.
8:30 PM “Megalomedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.
10 PM “To Hell and Bach repeat” Hosted and produced by Beth Underwood.
Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat”
WED | March 24
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Claire Peaslee, Suzy and Eric Thompson, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Special” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.
12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and Climate One”
5 PM “Epicenter” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni (repeat from 11 AM)
6:30 PM “Running With Scissors” Produced and hosted by Mike Varley.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tones.