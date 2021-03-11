TUE | March 9

4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.

5 PM “Epicenter” Don Smith regarding Bolinas septic pilot.

6:30 PM “In the Wind” Hosted and produced by Doug Adamz.

8:30 PM ” Megalomedia Melange” With Djimi G.

10 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg Repeat” Hosted by Rob Richards.

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Claire Peaslee, Indivisible West Marin Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Epicenter” District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni talks with Max Korten from Marin County Parks.

10:30 AM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics covered in depth.

2 PM “Classical Wednesday” Vivaldi’s Four Seasons à toutes les sauces:For Ballet, jazzed up, à capella, on mandolin and on organ with host Emmanuel

5 PM “Epicenter” District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni talks with Max Korten from Marin County Parks.

6:30 PM “Running with Scissors” Produced for your ears only by Mike Varley.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer. THU | March 11

8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Greg Everett discusses his book “Tough: Building True Mental, Physical & Emotional Toughness for Success & Fulfillment.”

9 AM “Curio Cabinet” Kelly McFarling joins us for a live performance of new songs, from her home studio in Bolinas.

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.

11:00 “Epicenter”

1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

4 PM “Tea Time Books” Readings by Howard Dillon.

5 PM “Epicenter”

8:30 PM “Off the Cuff” Ant and TK2 bring the tunes and tales. FRI | March 12

8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation.

9 AM “Nonviolence Radio” Produced and hosted by Stephanie Van Hook and Michael Nagler.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” One of the great classics: Jane Austen’s beloved “Emma”, read by Janet Robbins

4 PM “The French Touch” Produced and hosted by Emmanuel.

FEATURED IMAGE: 5 PM “Happy Hour” Unwind with Liberacha and her amazing tunes.