📻 Upcoming Shows: March 9-17 2021
4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.
5 PM “Epicenter” Don Smith regarding Bolinas septic pilot.
6:30 PM “In the Wind” Hosted and produced by Doug Adamz.
8:30 PM ” Megalomedia Melange” With Djimi G.
10 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg Repeat” Hosted by Rob Richards.
Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat”
WED | March 10
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Claire Peaslee, Indivisible West Marin Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Epicenter” District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni talks with Max Korten from Marin County Parks.
10:30 AM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics covered in depth.
2 PM “Classical Wednesday” Vivaldi’s Four Seasons à toutes les sauces:For Ballet, jazzed up, à capella, on mandolin and on organ with host Emmanuel
5 PM “Epicenter” District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni talks with Max Korten from Marin County Parks.
6:30 PM “Running with Scissors” Produced for your ears only by Mike Varley.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer.
THU | March 11
8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Greg Everett discusses his book “Tough: Building True Mental, Physical & Emotional Toughness for Success & Fulfillment.”
9 AM “Curio Cabinet” Kelly McFarling joins us for a live performance of new songs, from her home studio in Bolinas.
10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.
11:00 “Epicenter”
1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.
4 PM “Tea Time Books” Readings by Howard Dillon.
5 PM “Epicenter”
8:30 PM “Off the Cuff” Ant and TK2 bring the tunes and tales.
FRI | March 12
8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation.
9 AM “Nonviolence Radio” Produced and hosted by Stephanie Van Hook and Michael Nagler.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” One of the great classics: Jane Austen’s beloved “Emma”, read by Janet Robbins
FEATURED IMAGE: 5 PM “Happy Hour” Unwind with Liberacha and her amazing tunes.
SAT | March 13
8 AM “Early Music Now” Start your day with classical.
9 AM “Cultivating Place” Conversations on natural history & the human impulse to garden.
11 AM “Cool Jazz Countdown” Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.
12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.
2 PM “Desde la Bahia” Produced and hosted by Maria Marquez.
4 PM “Putumayo World Music,” and “Global Village” Every week on KWMR.
6 PM “High Country Celtic” Celtic tunes from the high desert.
SUN | March 14
7 AM “Sunday Baroque” A weekly radio program featuring beloved and appealing music composed in the baroque era (1600-1750) and the years leading up to it.
12 PM “Happy Days” Hosted and produced by Marcie Judelson.
1 PM” “Jazz Rhythm” Hosted and produced by Dave Radlauer.
2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Betsy continues to grow new shows at home!
4 PM “To Hell and Bah” Hosted and produced by Beth Underwood.
6 PM “Between Rock and a Jazz Place” Hosted and produced by Grey Shepard.
8 PM “Life On Earth” Hosted by DJ Tali.
MON | March 15 – Pledge Drive
8 AM “A Cuppa Jo” Just the good news (no politics) with Dr. Joe.
8:30 AM “Trash to Treasure” with Madeline Hope and Buddy Faure.
9 AM “Attunement” Hosted and produced by Anthony Wright.
10 AM “Turning Pages at Natures Pace” The next reading! Author Edward Posnett; “Strange Harvests: The Hidden Histories of Seven Natural Objects.”
11 AM “Special” Interview that representatives from Marin County.
12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” Hosted by Robin Carpenter.
6:30 PM “Monday Mix” Amanda has a fun collection of tunes about women, girls, sisters, and mothers.
8:30 PM “Silver Dollar Jukebox” Oldies, but goodies.
10 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Repeat from the previous Sunday.
TUE | March 16 – Pledge Drive
8 AM “The Rise Up and Shine Show” All four quarters created for you in the dome in Bolinas.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Reading to John” Hosted by Neshama Franklin.
1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.
2 PM “Contacto Brasil” Music from South America.
4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local information and updates.
6:30 PM “Musical Variete” Charlie Morgan live!!
8:30 PM “Megalomedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.
10 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg Repeat” Hosted and produced by Rob Richards.
Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat”
WED | March 17 – Pledge Drive
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Jane Silvia from Marin County Free Library, interviews, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Special” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.
12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and Climate One”
5 PM “Epicenter” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni (repeat from 11 AM)
6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Produced and hosted by Jeffrey Manson.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tones.