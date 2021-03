FRI¬† |¬† March 12 8 AM “Milk Street Radio”¬† Great information on cooking and food preparation. 9 AM “Nonviolence Radio” ¬†Produced and hosted by Stephanie Van Hook and Michael Nagler. 10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight”¬† One of the great classics: Jane Austen’s beloved “Emma”, read by Janet Robbins

THU¬† | March 11 8 AM “Pieces of Peace”¬† Greg Everett discusses his book “Tough: Building True Mental, Physical & Emotional Toughness for Success & Fulfillment.” 9 AM “Curio Cabinet”¬† Kelly McFarling joins us for a live performance of new songs, from her home studio in Bolinas. 10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages”¬† Kerry Livingston reading. 11:00 “Epicenter” 1 PM “The Pulse” ¬†Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science. 4 PM “Tea Time Books”¬† Readings by Howard Dillon. 5 PM “Epicenter” 8:30 PM “Off the Cuff”¬† Ant and TK2 bring the tunes and tales.

WED¬† |¬† March 10 8 AM “Swimming Upstream”¬† ¬†Claire Peaslee, Indivisible West Marin Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then¬† “Fish Tales.”¬† 10 AM¬† “Epicenter”¬† District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni talks with Max Korten from Marin County Parks. 10:30 AM “The Laura Flanders Show”¬† Current topics covered in depth. 2 PM “Classical Wednesday”¬† Vivaldi’s Four Seasons √† toutes les sauces:For Ballet, jazzed up, √† capella, on mandolin and on organ with host Emmanuel 5 PM “Epicenter”¬† District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni talks with Max Korten from Marin County Parks. 6:30 PM “Running with Scissors” ¬†Produced for your ears only by Mike Varley. 10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” ¬†with Tony Palmer.

4 PM “The French Touch”¬†Produced and hosted by Emmanuel.

FEATURED IMAGE: 5 PM “Happy Hour”¬†Unwind with Liberacha and her amazing tunes.

: A collective dispatch from West Marin’s Arts and Music Scene!

SAT  |  March 13

8 AM “Early Music Now”¬†Start your day with classical.

9 AM “Cultivating Place”¬†Conversations on natural history & the human impulse to garden.

11 AM “Cool Jazz Countdown”¬†Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.

12 PM “Forms and Feelings”¬†Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.

2 PM “Desde la Bahia”¬†Produced and hosted by Maria Marquez.

4 PM¬†“Putumayo World Music,” and “Global Village”¬†Every week on KWMR.

6 PM “High Country Celtic”¬†Celtic tunes from the high desert.

SUN  |  March 14

7 AM “Sunday Baroque”¬†A weekly radio program featuring beloved and appealing music composed in the baroque era (1600-1750) and the years leading up to it.

12 PM “Happy Days”¬†Hosted and produced by Marcie Judelson.

1 PM” “Jazz Rhythm”¬†Hosted and produced by Dave Radlauer.

2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols”¬†Betsy continues to grow new shows at home!

4 PM “To Hell and Bah” Hosted and produced by Beth Underwood.

6 PM “Between Rock and a Jazz Place”¬†Hosted and produced by Grey Shepard.

8 PM “Life On Earth”¬†Hosted by DJ Tali.

MON  |  March 15 РPledge Drive

8 AM “A Cuppa Jo”¬†Just the good news (no politics) with Dr. Joe.

8:30 AM “Trash to Treasure”¬†with Madeline Hope and Buddy Faure.

9 AM “Attunement”¬†Hosted and produced by Anthony Wright.

10 AM “Turning Pages at Natures Pace”¬†The next reading! Author Edward Posnett; “Strange Harvests: The Hidden Histories of Seven Natural Objects.”

11 AM “Special”¬†Interview that representatives from Marin County.

12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report”¬†Hosted by Robin Carpenter.

6:30 PM “Monday Mix”¬†Amanda has a fun collection of tunes about women, girls, sisters, and mothers.

8:30 PM “Silver Dollar Jukebox”¬†Oldies, but goodies.

10 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols”¬†Repeat from the previous Sunday.

TUE |  March 16 РPledge Drive

8 AM “The Rise Up and Shine Show”¬†All four quarters¬†created for you in the dome in Bolinas.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reading to John”¬†Hosted by Neshama Franklin.

1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire”¬†Hosted by Julie Motz.

2 PM¬†“Contacto Brasil”¬†Music from South America.

4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole”¬†a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in‚Äôs/recordings.

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Local information and updates.

6:30 PM “Musical Variete”¬†Charlie Morgan live!!

8:30 PM¬†“Megalomedia Melange!”¬†Djimi G spins great tunes.

10 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg Repeat”¬†Hosted and produced by Rob Richards.

Midnight¬†“The French Touch: Repeat”¬†

WED |  March 17 РPledge Drive

8 AM “Swimming Upstream”¬†Jane Silvia from Marin County Free Library,¬†interviews,¬†Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then¬†“Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Special”¬†Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and Climate One”

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni (repeat from 11 AM)

6:30 PM “West County Prowl”¬†Produced and hosted by Jeffrey Manson.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots”¬†with Tones.