Last Saturday when I was enjoying my cup of coffee and checking my email I was reminded of the significance of the 20th of the month at KWMR. On the 20th of each month is when our sustaining membership program, the Calendar Club funds come in. Each month between 230 and 250 individual donations starting from $10 arrive in KWMR’s bank account, helping us cover recurring expenses, you know the ones, telephone, utility, rent, and internet. The Calendar Club funds are the only regular monthly revenue. The station holds two pledge drives per year, and receives some other funds only once per year from grants.

When we first started this program, we would read the 70 or so names live on the air during pledge drives, now we need to do that one page at a time with so many loyal donors. It’s also a great way to not lapse in your support for KWMR. Contributing $20/month to KWMR amounts to .66 cents per day. You can start with as little as $10/month (.33 cents/day if you do the math).

If you appreciate the consistency of the local information, the entertaining music programs, and fascinating talk programs that you catch on KWMR, consider becoming a sustaining, consistent donor of the station.

Speaking of consistency, I want to thank some of the voices that have come to the KWMR airwaves consistently since we entered the shut down due to COVID-19. Laine Hendricks, the Marin County Public Information Officer, and Dr. Lisa Santora, and also Matt Willis from Marin Health and Human Services have been champions coming up on a solid year of bringing updates to listeners every Monday on Epicenter.

District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni has also consistently been on the air Wednesdays on Epicenter, and along with bringing weekly COVID updates Dennis has conducted some important and interesting interviews with colleagues at the County, including department heads, and others that work closely with the County to provide services to Marin residents. We thank Dennis for his consistent presence on the airwaves.

We work to consistently bring you this newsletter, every Tuesday at 5 PM. We have also worked very diligently to bring you a schedule with consistently high quality programming throughout the day, every day. A big thank you to our Program Director Jeffrey Manson for his hard work on this.

Just like that perfect consistency of your pandemic sourdough bread dough, having something that you can depend on is reassuring in this crazy world. We thank all Calendar Club members wholeheartedly!



I have yet to prevail with my sourdough bread, but I’m working on it.

Consistently,

Amanda Eichstaedt

Station Manager/Executive Director

p.s. 67 Years ago today Dr. Jonas Salk was involved in a mass vaccination for polio.

p.p.s. Last year on February 22nd Carol Kiparsky and her husband Ian Irwin were located after going missing in Inverness.