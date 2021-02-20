47 weeks. This is how many weeks we have been operating in our current configuration here at KWMR. Either Jeffrey Manson or I engineer Monday through Thursdays on KWMR. We are just shy of a year. How is everyone holding up?

The buds are popping, daffodils are coming up, and the grass is growing, turning our rolling hillsides a shocking hue of green. Speaking of colors, I was alerted by some loyal Round Up readers that the coloration of our newsletters was suddenly difficult to read. Upon further investigation, there is a bug between Mailchimp and Outlook that is being worked on. We apologize if this caused you eye strain.



The very first plum blossoms in Olema. photo: Amanda Eichstaedt

It is likely no secret that I prefer the longer days of spring and summer to those of winter, and I am a big fan of spring. While I do have quite a lot of affection for California’s beautiful fall weather, it has been tainted by my concerns about wildland fires. I’m sure I am not alone.

March 20th is the first day of spring. That will put us at just over one full year since COVID shook our everyday routines to the core. In the same way that we are now more wary of wildland fires, we will likely march forward with the collective global experience of COVID. We have been changed.



Daffodils! Welcome to the yard spring flowers! photo: Amanda Eichstaedt

One of the most interesting things that I have read of late is Dr. Anna O’Malley’s “Cultivating Health” column in the most recent (February 11) edition of the Point Reyes Light, our weekly newspaper. I recommend that you pick one up and give it a read. She clearly articulates information about the COVID vaccine in a way that I have not seen elsewhere. Thank you Dr. O’Malley.

I am continuously encouraged by how resilient KWMR has been over this past year, and how proud I am of the content that is being produced live (being engineered for) or from home, by our illustrious programmers (including brand new programmers). I look forward to the day that we can resume a “new normal” that includes the many programmers who have been sitting it out during the pandemic.



Daphne is one of my favorite early spring flowers. Photo: Amanda Eichstaedt

I’m with Dr. Anna O’Malley as we transition into our post-COVID period. What have we learned, how can we employ our new skills and behave in a way that is appropriate for our future? A future that takes into consideration the care for our mother earth, and all of her inhabitants.