TUE  |  February 23

4 PM¬†“Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole”¬†a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in‚Äôs/recordings.

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Stinson Bolinas School opening updates.

6:30 PM “In The Wind”¬†Hosted by Doug Adamz.

8:30 PM ” Megalomedia Melange”¬†With Djimi G.

10 PM “To Hell and Bach Repeat”¬†Hosted by Beth Underwood.

8 AM “Swimming Upstream”¬†¬†Claire Peaslee, Dewey Livingston History Chat, Misner and Smith – musicians, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then¬†“Fish Tales.”¬†

10 AM¬† “Epicenter”¬†District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

10:30 AM “The Laura Flanders Show”¬†Current topics covered in depth.

2 PM “Classical Wednesday”¬†Piano Feast with compositions by Arv√∂ PART, RACHMANINOFF, SCHUBERT, CHOPIN, DE BUSSY and others.

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

6:30 PM “Running With Scissors”¬†Carefully sprinting with sharp object host Mike Varley

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots”¬†with Tony Palmer. THU¬† | February 25

8 AM “Pieces of Peace”¬†Former Inverness resident, Cat Stone, discusses her Empowerment for Women Coaching. Hosted by Susan Santiago.

9 AM “Curio Cabinet”¬†NEW! Hosted by Jeff Manson with contributions from all over West Marin, including “Let’s Hear It” the prompt this week is¬†‚ÄúWhat do you do when no one is looking?‚ÄĚ call 415-663-8068, Ext 105 or mail your voice memo to¬†programming@kwmr.org¬†by Wednesday 2/24.

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages”¬†Kerry Livingston reading.

11:00 “Epicenter”

1 PM “The Pulse”¬†Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

4 PM “Tea Time Books”¬†Readings by Howard Dillon.

5 PM “Epicenter”

8:30 PM “Off the Cuff”¬†Ant and TK2 spinning tunes and tales. FRI¬† |¬† February¬†26¬†¬†

8 AM “Milk Street Radio”¬†Great information on cooking and food preparation.

9 AM “Nonviolence Radio”¬†Hosted by Stephanie Van Hook and Michael Nagler.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight”¬†One of the great classics: Jane Austen’s beloved “Emma”, read by Janet Robbins

2 PM “Classical Friday”¬†French piano feast with DE BUSSY, SATIE, RAVEL played by Michel LEGRAND, Philippe ENTREMONT, sisters LEBEQUE and more.

4 PM “The French Touch”PARIS au mois de Septembre, de Mai, d’Aout, in April, au printemps, sous les ponts, √† 5 heures, sur les Champs √Člys√©es.

5 PM “Happy Hour”¬†Unwind with Liberacha and her amazing tunes.

7 PM “Bring It On Home”¬†“Give me some of that old time religion.” Gospel music’s influence contemporary music.