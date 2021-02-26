TUE | February 23

4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.

5 PM “Epicenter” Stinson Bolinas School opening updates.

6:30 PM “In The Wind” Hosted by Doug Adamz.

8:30 PM ” Megalomedia Melange” With Djimi G.

10 PM “To Hell and Bach Repeat” Hosted by Beth Underwood.

Midnight 12 AM "The French Touch: Repeat"

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Claire Peaslee, Dewey Livingston History Chat, Misner and Smith – musicians, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Epicenter” District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

10:30 AM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics covered in depth.

2 PM “Classical Wednesday” Piano Feast with compositions by Arvö PART, RACHMANINOFF, SCHUBERT, CHOPIN, DE BUSSY and others.

5 PM “Epicenter” District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

6:30 PM “Running With Scissors” Carefully sprinting with sharp object host Mike Varley

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer. THU | February 25

8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Former Inverness resident, Cat Stone, discusses her Empowerment for Women Coaching. Hosted by Susan Santiago.

9 AM “Curio Cabinet” NEW! Hosted by Jeff Manson with contributions from all over West Marin, including “Let’s Hear It” the prompt this week is “What do you do when no one is looking?” call 415-663-8068, Ext 105 or mail your voice memo to programming@kwmr.org by Wednesday 2/24.

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.

11:00 “Epicenter”

1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

4 PM “Tea Time Books” Readings by Howard Dillon.

5 PM “Epicenter”

8:30 PM “Off the Cuff” Ant and TK2 spinning tunes and tales. FRI | February 26

8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation.

9 AM “Nonviolence Radio” Hosted by Stephanie Van Hook and Michael Nagler.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” One of the great classics: Jane Austen’s beloved “Emma”, read by Janet Robbins

2 PM “Classical Friday” French piano feast with DE BUSSY, SATIE, RAVEL played by Michel LEGRAND, Philippe ENTREMONT, sisters LEBEQUE and more.

4 PM “The French Touch”PARIS au mois de Septembre, de Mai, d’Aout, in April, au printemps, sous les ponts, à 5 heures, sur les Champs Élysées.

5 PM “Happy Hour” Unwind with Liberacha and her amazing tunes.

7 PM “Bring It On Home” “Give me some of that old time religion.” Gospel music’s influence contemporary music.