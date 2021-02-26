📻 Upcoming Shows: Feb 23-March 3 2021
4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.
5 PM “Epicenter” Stinson Bolinas School opening updates.
6:30 PM “In The Wind” Hosted by Doug Adamz.
8:30 PM ” Megalomedia Melange” With Djimi G.
10 PM “To Hell and Bach Repeat” Hosted by Beth Underwood.
Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat”
WED | February 24
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Claire Peaslee, Dewey Livingston History Chat, Misner and Smith – musicians, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Epicenter” District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.
10:30 AM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics covered in depth.
2 PM “Classical Wednesday” Piano Feast with compositions by Arvö PART, RACHMANINOFF, SCHUBERT, CHOPIN, DE BUSSY and others.
5 PM “Epicenter” District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.
6:30 PM “Running With Scissors” Carefully sprinting with sharp object host Mike Varley
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer.
THU | February 25
8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Former Inverness resident, Cat Stone, discusses her Empowerment for Women Coaching. Hosted by Susan Santiago.
9 AM “Curio Cabinet” NEW! Hosted by Jeff Manson with contributions from all over West Marin, including “Let’s Hear It” the prompt this week is “What do you do when no one is looking?” call 415-663-8068, Ext 105 or mail your voice memo to programming@kwmr.org by Wednesday 2/24.
10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.
11:00 “Epicenter”
1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.
4 PM “Tea Time Books” Readings by Howard Dillon.
5 PM “Epicenter”
8:30 PM “Off the Cuff” Ant and TK2 spinning tunes and tales.
FRI | February 26
8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation.
9 AM “Nonviolence Radio” Hosted by Stephanie Van Hook and Michael Nagler.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” One of the great classics: Jane Austen’s beloved “Emma”, read by Janet Robbins
2 PM “Classical Friday” French piano feast with DE BUSSY, SATIE, RAVEL played by Michel LEGRAND, Philippe ENTREMONT, sisters LEBEQUE and more.
5 PM “Happy Hour” Unwind with Liberacha and her amazing tunes.
7 PM “Bring It On Home” “Give me some of that old time religion.” Gospel music’s influence contemporary music.
SAT | February 27
8 AM “Early Music Now” Start your day with classical.
9 AM “Cultivating Place” Conversations on natural history & the human impulse to garden.
11 AM “Cool Jazz Countdown” Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.
12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.
2 PM “Desde La Bahia” Hosted by Maria Marquez.
4 PM “Putumayo World Music,” and “Global Village” Every week on KWMR.
6 PM “High Country Celtic” Celtic tunes from the high desert.
8 PM “The Jazz Groove” Hosted and produced by Joe Blumenthal.
SUN | February 28
FEATURED IMAGE: 7 AM “Sunday Baroque” A weekly radio program featuring beloved and appealing music composed in the baroque era (1600-1750) and the years leading up to it.
12 PM “Happy Days” Hosted and produced by Marcie Judelson.
1 PM” “Jazz Rhythm” Hosted and produced by Dave Radlauer.
2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Betsy continues to grow new shows at home!
4 PM “To Hell and Bach” Hosted by Beth Underwood.
6 PM “Between Rock & A Jazz Place” The late great Chick Corea: leader and collaborator -with Getz, Davis, Hancock, McLaughlin, Hiromi, RTF & as solo artist.
8 PM “Mindreader” Hosted by DJ Jessica.
MON | March 1
8 AM “A Cuppa Jo” Just the good news (no politics) with Dr. Joe.
9 AM “Attunement” Hosted and produced by Anthony Wright.
10 AM “Turning Pages at Natures Pace” “The Breath of a Whale” by Leigh Calvez: The Science and Spirit of Pacific Ocean Giants”.
11 AM “Special” Interview that representatives from Marin County.
12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” Hosted by Robin Carpenter/
6:30 PM “Monday Mix” Music programs produced for KWMR.
8:30 PM “Sessions at Chicken Point” Hosted and produced by Steve S.
10 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Repeat from the previous Sunday.
TUE | March 2
8 AM “The Rise Up and Shine Show” All four quarters created for you in the dome in Bolinas.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Reading to John” Hosted by Neshama Franklin. Stories, reviews, and music.
1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.
2 PM “Contacto Brasil” Music from South America.
4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local information and updates.
6:30 PM “Musical Variete” Charlie Morgan hosts!
8:30 PM “Megalomedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.
10 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg repeat” Hosted by Rob Richards.
Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat”
WED | March 3
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library info with Raemona Little Taylor, interviews, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Special” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.
12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and Climate One”
5 PM “Epicenter” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni (repeat from 11 AM)
6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Jeffrey Manson hosts.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tones.