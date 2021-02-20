📻 Upcoming Shows: Feb 9-Feb 17 2021
4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.
5 PM “Epicenter” Vaccinations and the disabled community.
6:30 PM “In the Wind” Hosted by Doug Adamz.
8:30 PM ” Megalomedia Melange” With Djimi G.
10 PM “To Hell and Bach” Hosted by Beth Underwood.
Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat”
WED | February 10
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Claire Peaslee! Indivisible West Marin, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.” Guest host Jeffrey Manson.
10 AM “Epicenter” District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni talks Marin Recovers with Max Korten.
2 PM “Classical Wednesday” Charles DUTOIT cond
5 PM “Epicenter” District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni talks Marin Recovers with Max Korten.
6:30 PM “Running with Scissors” Host Mike Varley.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer.
THU | February 11
8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Professional actor Mike Anthony discusses his dad’s passing leading him down a remarkable path of discovery.
9 AM “Curio Cabinet” Arts & culture variety show. Feat. Let’s Hear It w Nicole Lavelle, Science Reporting music & more.
10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.
11:00 “Epicenter” COVID and school safety.
1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.
4 PM “Teatime Books” Howard Dillon reads.
5 PM “Epicenter” Let’s Hear it for the Hearsay News.
8:30 PM “Off the Cuff” TK2 and Ant.
FRI | February 12
8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation.
9 AM “Nonviolence Radio” Hosted by Stephane Van Hook and Michael Nagler.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” One of the great classics: Jane Austen’s beloved “Emma”, read by Janet Robbins
5 PM “Happy Hour” Unwind with Liberacha and her amazing tunes.
SAT | February 13
11 AM “Cool Jazz Countdown” Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.
12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.
6 PM “High Country Celtic” Celtic tunes from the high desert.
SUN | February 14 – Happy Valentine’s Day!
2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Betsy continues to grow new shows at home!
4 PM “To Hell and Bach”
6 PM “Between Rock and a Jazz Place”
8 PM “Mindreader” produced by DJ Jessica.
MON | February 15
8 AM “A Cuppa Jo” Only the good news with Dr. Joe Blumenthal.
9 AM “Attunement” Produced by Anthony Wright.
10 AM “Turning Pages at Natures Pace” “The Breath of a Whale” by Leigh Calvez: The Science and Spirit of Pacific Ocean Giants”.
11 AM “Special” Interview that representatives from Marin County.
12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” Hosted by Robin Carpenter.
6:30 PM “Monday Mix” Special deep dive into the Bee Gees (do not be deterred).
8:30 PM “Sessions at Chicken Point” Produced and hosted by Steve S.
10 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Repeat from the previous Sunday.
TUE | February 16
8 AM “The Rise Up and Shine Show” All four quarters created for you in the dome in Bolinas.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Reading to John” Hosted by Neshama Franklin.
1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.
2 PM “Contacto Brasil” Music from South America.
4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local information and updates.
6:30 PM “Musical Variete” Charlie Morgan hosts!
8:30 PM “Megalomedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.
10 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” Hosted by Rob Richards.
Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat”
WED | February 17
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” New morning guest! Library Updates, Interviews, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Special” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.
12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and Climate One”
6:30 PM “Running with Scissors” Mike Varley hosts.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tones.