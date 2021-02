a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.Vaccinations and the disabled community. Hosted by Doug Adamz.With Djimi G. Hosted by Beth Underwood.

WED  |  February 10

8 AM “Swimming Upstream”¬†¬†Claire Peaslee! Indivisible West Marin,¬†Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then¬†“Fish Tales.”¬†Guest host Jeffrey Manson.

10 AM¬† “Epicenter”¬†District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni talks Marin Recovers with Max Korten.

2 PM “Classical Wednesday”¬†Charles¬†DUTOIT¬†cond uctor.¬†In 1977 till 2002, Dutoit became the artistic director of the Orchestre Symphonique de Montr√©al¬†(OSM).

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni talks Marin Recovers with Max Korten.

6:30 PM “Running with Scissors”¬†Host Mike Varley.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots”¬†with Tony Palmer.

THU  | February 11

8 AM “Pieces of Peace”¬†Professional¬†actor Mike Anthony discusses his dad’s passing leading him¬† down a remarkable path of discovery.

9 AM “Curio Cabinet”¬†Arts & culture variety show. Feat. Let‚Äôs Hear It w Nicole Lavelle, Science Reporting music & more.

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages”¬†Kerry Livingston reading.

11:00 “Epicenter”¬†COVID and school safety.

1 PM “The Pulse”¬†Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

4 PM “Teatime Books”¬†Howard Dillon reads.

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Let’s Hear it for the Hearsay News.

8:30 PM “Off the Cuff”¬†TK2 and Ant.

FRI  | February 12

8 AM “Milk Street Radio”¬†Great information on cooking and food preparation.

9 AM “Nonviolence¬†Radio”¬†Hosted by Stephane Van Hook and Michael Nagler.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight”¬†One of the great classics: Jane Austen’s beloved “Emma”, read by Janet Robbins