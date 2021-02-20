a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.Vaccinations and the disabled community.Hosted by Doug Adamz.With Djimi G.Hosted by Beth Underwood.

WED | February 10

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Claire Peaslee! Indivisible West Marin, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.” Guest host Jeffrey Manson.

10 AM “Epicenter” District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni talks Marin Recovers with Max Korten.

2 PM “Classical Wednesday” Charles DUTOIT cond uctor. In 1977 till 2002, Dutoit became the artistic director of the Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal (OSM).

5 PM “Epicenter” District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni talks Marin Recovers with Max Korten.

6:30 PM “Running with Scissors” Host Mike Varley.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer.

THU | February 11

8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Professional actor Mike Anthony discusses his dad’s passing leading him down a remarkable path of discovery.

9 AM “Curio Cabinet” Arts & culture variety show. Feat. Let’s Hear It w Nicole Lavelle, Science Reporting music & more.

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.

11:00 “Epicenter” COVID and school safety.

1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

4 PM “Teatime Books” Howard Dillon reads.

5 PM “Epicenter” Let’s Hear it for the Hearsay News.

8:30 PM “Off the Cuff” TK2 and Ant.

FRI | February 12

8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation.

9 AM “Nonviolence Radio” Hosted by Stephane Van Hook and Michael Nagler.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” One of the great classics: Jane Austen’s beloved “Emma”, read by Janet Robbins