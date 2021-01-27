TUE | January 26

a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.Politics 101 with Herb Kutchins.Hosted by Doug Adamz.With Djimi G.Hosted by Beth Underwood.

WED | January 27

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library info! SURJ Marin, History with Dewey Livingston, Poet Tess Taylor, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Epicenter” Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni and discussion with David Lewis.

2 PM “Classical Wednesday” Classical glockenspiel, bells and marimbas by DEBUSSY, BACH, MOZART and more with emmanuelgps@gmail.com.

5 PM “Epicenter” Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni and discussion with David Lewis.

6:30 PM “Running with Scissors” Host Mike Varley.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer.

THU | January 28

8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Devin Kordt-Thomas, a technical professional & certified psychic teacher, channel, medium with skills of clairvoyance

9 AM “The Curio Cabinet” NEW A collage of content curated by Jeffrey Manson.

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.

1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

4 PM “Teatime Books” Howard Dillon reads.

5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs.

8:30 PM “Off the Cuff” With TK2 and Ant.

FRI | January 29

8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation.

9 AM “Nonviolence Radio” Hosted by Stephanie Van Hook and Michael Nagler.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” Janet Robbins reading.