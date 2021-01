TUE  |  January 26

4 PM¬†“Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole”¬†a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in‚Äôs/recordings.

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Politics 101 with Herb Kutchins.

6:30 PM “Into the Wind”¬†Hosted by Doug Adamz.

8:30 PM ” Megalomedia Melange”¬†With Djimi G.

10 PM “To Helll and Bach: Repeat”¬†Hosted by Beth Underwood.

WED  |  January 27

8 AM “Swimming Upstream”¬†¬†Library info! SURJ Marin, History with Dewey Livingston, Poet Tess Taylor,¬†Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then¬†“Fish Tales.”

10 AM¬† “Epicenter”¬†Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni and discussion with David Lewis.

2 PM “Classical Wednesday”¬†Classical glockenspiel, bells and marimbas by DEBUSSY, BACH, MOZART and more with¬†emmanuelgps@gmail.com.

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni and discussion with David Lewis.

6:30 PM “Running with Scissors”¬†Host Mike Varley.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots”¬†with Tony Palmer. THU¬† | January 28

8 AM “Pieces of Peace”¬†Devin Kordt-Thomas, a technical professional & certified psychic teacher, channel, medium with skills of clairvoyance

9 AM “The Curio Cabinet” NEW¬†A collage of content curated by Jeffrey Manson.

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages”¬†Kerry Livingston reading.

1 PM “The Pulse”¬†Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

4 PM “Teatime Books”¬†Howard Dillon reads.

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Local public affairs.

8:30 PM “Off the Cuff”¬†With TK2 and Ant. FRI¬† |¬† January 29¬†¬†

8 AM “Milk Street Radio”¬†Great information on cooking and food preparation.

9 AM “Nonviolence Radio”¬†Hosted by Stephanie Van Hook and Michael Nagler.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight”¬†Janet Robbins reading.

4 PM “The French Touch”¬†French Film Festival from your couch enter now for¬†¬†Interviews of actors and film makers.

5 PM "Happy Hour" Unwind with Liberacha and her amazing tunes.

9 PM “Quarantine Dreams”: A collective dispatch from West Marin’s Arts and Music Scene! Holiday special! : A collective dispatch from West Marin’s Arts and Music Scene! Holiday special! SAT¬† |¬† January 30

11 AM “Cool Jazz Countdown”¬†Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.

12 PM “Forms and Feelings”¬†Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.

6 PM “High Country Celtic”¬†Celtic tunes from the high desert. SUN¬† |¬† January 31

2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols”¬†Betsy continues to grow new shows at home!

4 PM “To Hell & Bach”Celebrating Cowboy Poetry Month! Git along little doggies, and all that Western Swing jazz.

6 PM “Between Rock and a Jazz Place”¬†Produced by Grey Shepard.

8 PM “Mind Reader”¬†produced by DJ Jessica. MON¬† |¬† February 1

8 AM “A Cuppa Jo”¬†Hosted by Dr. Joe Blumenthal.

9 AM “Attunement”¬†Produced by Anthony Wright.

FEATURED IMAGE: 10 AM “Turning Pages at Natures Pace” ‚ÄúThe Breath of a Whale‚ÄĚ by Leigh Calvez: The Science and Spirit of Pacific Ocean Giants‚ÄĚ. (Crop of Photo by Elianne Dipp¬†from¬†Pexels)

11 AM “Special”¬†Interview that representatives from Marin County.

12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report”¬†Hosted by Robin Carpenter.

6:30 PM “Monday Mix”¬†Always a good mix of tunes.

8:30 PM “Sessions at Chicken Point”¬†Steve S.

10 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols”¬†Repeat from the previous Sunday. TUE¬†|¬† February 2

8 AM “The Rise Up and Shine Show”¬†All four quarters¬†created for you in the dome in Bolinas.

10 AM “Reading to John”¬†Hosted by Neshama Franklin.

1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire”¬†Hosted by Julie Motz.

2 PM¬†“Contacto Brasil”¬†Music from South America.

4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole”¬†a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in‚Äôs/recordings.

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Local information and updates.

6:30 PM “Musical Variete”¬†Charlie Morgan¬†hosts!

8:30 PM¬†“Megalomedia Melange!”¬†Djimi G spins great tunes.

10 PM “Between Rock and a Jazz Place Repeat”¬†Hosted by Grey Shepard.

Midnight¬†“The French Touch: Repeat”¬† WED |¬† February 3

8 AM “Swimming Upstream”¬†Library updates, interviews, interviews,¬†Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then¬†“Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Special”¬†Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and Climate One”

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni (repeat from 11 AM)

6:30 PM “West County Prowl”Jeffrey Manson hosts.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots”¬†with Tones.

