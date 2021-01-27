📻 Upcoming Shows: Jan 26-Feb 3 2021
4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.
5 PM “Epicenter” Politics 101 with Herb Kutchins.
6:30 PM “Into the Wind” Hosted by Doug Adamz.
8:30 PM ” Megalomedia Melange” With Djimi G.
10 PM “To Helll and Bach: Repeat” Hosted by Beth Underwood.
Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat”
WED | January 27
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library info! SURJ Marin, History with Dewey Livingston, Poet Tess Taylor, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Epicenter” Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni and discussion with David Lewis.
2 PM “Classical Wednesday” Classical glockenspiel, bells and marimbas by DEBUSSY, BACH, MOZART and more with emmanuelgps@gmail.com.
5 PM “Epicenter” Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni and discussion with David Lewis.
6:30 PM “Running with Scissors” Host Mike Varley.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer.
THU | January 28
8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Devin Kordt-Thomas, a technical professional & certified psychic teacher, channel, medium with skills of clairvoyance
9 AM “The Curio Cabinet” NEW A collage of content curated by Jeffrey Manson.
10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.
1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.
4 PM “Teatime Books” Howard Dillon reads.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs.
8:30 PM “Off the Cuff” With TK2 and Ant.
FRI | January 29
8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation.
9 AM “Nonviolence Radio” Hosted by Stephanie Van Hook and Michael Nagler.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” Janet Robbins reading.
5 PM “Happy Hour” Unwind with Liberacha and her amazing tunes.
SAT | January 30
11 AM “Cool Jazz Countdown” Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.
12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.
6 PM “High Country Celtic” Celtic tunes from the high desert.
SUN | January 31
2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Betsy continues to grow new shows at home!
4 PM “To Hell & Bach”Celebrating Cowboy Poetry Month! Git along little doggies, and all that Western Swing jazz.
6 PM “Between Rock and a Jazz Place” Produced by Grey Shepard.
8 PM “Mind Reader” produced by DJ Jessica.
MON | February 1
8 AM “A Cuppa Jo” Hosted by Dr. Joe Blumenthal.
9 AM “Attunement” Produced by Anthony Wright.
FEATURED IMAGE: 10 AM “Turning Pages at Natures Pace” “The Breath of a Whale” by Leigh Calvez: The Science and Spirit of Pacific Ocean Giants”. (Crop of Photo by Elianne Dipp from Pexels)
11 AM “Special” Interview that representatives from Marin County.
12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” Hosted by Robin Carpenter.
6:30 PM “Monday Mix” Always a good mix of tunes.
8:30 PM “Sessions at Chicken Point” Steve S.
10 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Repeat from the previous Sunday.
TUE | February 2
8 AM “The Rise Up and Shine Show” All four quarters created for you in the dome in Bolinas.
10 AM “Reading to John” Hosted by Neshama Franklin.
1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.
2 PM “Contacto Brasil” Music from South America.
4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local information and updates.
6:30 PM “Musical Variete” Charlie Morgan hosts!
8:30 PM “Megalomedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.
10 PM “Between Rock and a Jazz Place Repeat” Hosted by Grey Shepard.
Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat”
WED | February 3
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, interviews, interviews, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Special” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.
12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and Climate One”
5 PM “Epicenter” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni (repeat from 11 AM)
6:30 PM “West County Prowl”Jeffrey Manson hosts.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tones.