TUE | January 19

4 PM NEW “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.

5 PM “Epicenter” Revisiting the oil spill with Bolinas Museum curator Elia Haworth.

Featured image: 6:30 PM “Musical Variete” Hosted by Charlie Morgan.



8:30 PM ” Megalomedia Melange” With Djimi G. NEW DATE AND TIME

10 PM “Between Rock and a Jazz Place: Repeat” Hosted by Grey Shepard NEW

Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat” WED | January 20

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library info! Legal Aid of Marin, College of Marin Programs, Climate Cafe, Carol Whitman’s art book, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Epicenter” Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni interviews Erica Williams from Trust for Public Land.

2 PM “Classical Wednesday” Classical Bassoon by VIVALDI, PIAZZOLIA, SAINT SAENS, SHOSTAKOVICH, ROSSINI, MOZART and others with host Emmanuel.

5 PM “Epicenter” Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni interviews Erica Williams from Trust for Public Land.

6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Host Jeffrey Manson.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer. THU | January 21

8 AM “Top of the Morning” Hosted by Howard Dillon with Charlie Docherty.

9 AM “In the Coastal Garden” Inverness resident and gardener Burton Eubank talks about planting for climate change and food security for West Marin.

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.

1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

4 PM “Coastal Airwaves” If you ever ate Hippie Dust you’ll really love my guests Sherry and Jeff Soleski, Comet Corn Organic Popcorn creators.

5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs.

6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond” Recycling a fun show from 2016. Amanda was super late!

8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” Janet Robbins reading.

4 PM “The French Touch” Hosted by Emmanuel

5 PM “Happy Hour” Unwind with Liberacha and her amazing tunes.