📻 Upcoming Shows: Jan 19-27 2021
4 PM NEW “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.
5 PM “Epicenter” Revisiting the oil spill with Bolinas Museum curator Elia Haworth.
Featured image: 6:30 PM “Musical Variete” Hosted by Charlie Morgan.
8:30 PM ” Megalomedia Melange” With Djimi G. NEW DATE AND TIME
10 PM “Between Rock and a Jazz Place: Repeat” Hosted by Grey Shepard NEW
Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat”WED | January 20
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library info! Legal Aid of Marin, College of Marin Programs, Climate Cafe, Carol Whitman’s art book, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Epicenter” Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni interviews Erica Williams from Trust for Public Land.
2 PM “Classical Wednesday” Classical Bassoon by VIVALDI, PIAZZOLIA, SAINT SAENS, SHOSTAKOVICH, ROSSINI, MOZART and others with host Emmanuel.
5 PM “Epicenter” Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni interviews Erica Williams from Trust for Public Land.
6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Host Jeffrey Manson.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer.THU | January 21
8 AM “Top of the Morning” Hosted by Howard Dillon with Charlie Docherty.
9 AM “In the Coastal Garden” Inverness resident and gardener Burton Eubank talks about planting for climate change and food security for West Marin.
10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.
1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.
4 PM “Coastal Airwaves” If you ever ate Hippie Dust you’ll really love my guests Sherry and Jeff Soleski, Comet Corn Organic Popcorn creators.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs.
6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond” Recycling a fun show from 2016. Amanda was super late!
8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches” The country music that you crave.
FRI | January 22
8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” Janet Robbins reading.
5 PM “Happy Hour” Unwind with Liberacha and her amazing tunes.
9 PM “Quarantine Dreams”: A collective dispatch from West Marin’s Arts and Music Scene! Holiday special!
SAT | January 23
11 AM “Cool Jazz Countdown” Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.
12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.
6 PM “High Country Celtic” Celtic tunes from the high desert.
SUN | January 24
2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Betsy continues to grow new shows at home!
4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” It’s February 1965 in London, with new 45’s from The Rolling Stones, The Searchers and The Moody Blues!
6 PM “Elbow Room” Produced by Paul Flowerman.
8 PM “Mind Reader” produced by DJ Jessica.
MON | January 25
8 AM “With Eyes Open” Hosted by Peter Asmus
9 AM “Original Minds” Hosted by Elia Haworth.
10 AM “Turning Pages at Natures Pace” “The Breath of a Whale” by Leigh Calvez: The Science and Spirit of Pacific Ocean Giants”.
11 AM “Special” Interview that representatives from Marin County.
12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” Hosted by Robin Carpenter.
6:30 PM “Monday Mix” Always a good mix of tunes.
8:30 PM “Silver Dollar Jukebox” Peter Martinelli and friends.
10 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Repeat from the previous Sunday.
TUE | January 26
8 AM “The Rise Up and Shine Show” All four quarters created for you in the dome in Bolinas.
10 AM “Questing: Where is the Path” Hosted by Jane Mickelson
1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.
2 PM “Contacto Brasil” Music from South America.
4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local information and updates.
6:30 PM “In the Wind” Doug Adamz hosts!
8:30 PM “Megalomedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes. NEW TIME AND DAY!
10 PM “To Hell and Bach Repeat” Hosted by Beth Underwood NEW
Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat”
WED | January 27
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, interviews, interviews, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Special” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.
12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and Climate One”
5 PM “Epicenter” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni (repeat from 11 AM)
6:30 PM “Running with Scissors” Mike Varley hosts.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tones.