TUE | January 12

a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.Jim Fazackerley gets updates on West Marin Senior Services from Amena Hajar.Hosted by Doug Adamz.With Djimi G.Hosted by Beth Underwood

WED | January 13

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” BIG Library NEWS! Indivisible West Marin, Interviews, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Epicenter” Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni with Gabriella Calicchio from the Department of Cultural Services.

2 PM “Classical Wednesday” The Best Classical pieces and recordings of the year 2020 presented by Emmanuelgps@gmail.com

5 PM “Epicenter” Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni with Gabriella Calicchio from the Department of Cultural Services.

6:30 PM “Running with Scissors” Host Mike Varley.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer.

THU | January 14

8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Lee Elliott, founder of “The Wonderful Life Project” discusses its impact.

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.

1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

4 PM “Teatime Books” Howard Dillon Reading.

5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs.

8:30 PM “Off the Cuff” With TK2 and Ant.

FRI | January 15

8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” Janet Robbins reading.