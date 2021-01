TUE  |  January 12

a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings. Jim Fazackerley gets updates on West Marin Senior Services from Amena Hajar. Hosted by Doug Adamz.With Djimi G.  Hosted by Beth Underwood 

WED  |  January 13

8 AM “Swimming Upstream”¬†BIG Library NEWS! Indivisible West Marin, Interviews, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then¬†“Fish Tales.”

10 AM¬† “Epicenter”¬†Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni with Gabriella Calicchio from the Department of Cultural Services.

2 PM “Classical Wednesday”¬†The Best Classical pieces and recordings of the year 2020 presented by¬†Emmanuelgps@gmail.com

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni with Gabriella Calicchio from the Department of Cultural Services.

6:30 PM “Running with Scissors”¬†Host Mike Varley.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots”¬†with Tony Palmer.

THU  | January 14

8 AM “Pieces of Peace”¬†Lee Elliott, founder of “The Wonderful Life Project” discusses its impact.

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages”¬†Kerry Livingston reading.

1 PM “The Pulse”¬†Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

4 PM “Teatime Books”¬†Howard Dillon Reading.

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Local public affairs.

8:30 PM “Off the Cuff”¬†With TK2 and Ant.

FRI  |  January 15  

8 AM “Milk Street Radio”¬†Great information on cooking and food preparation.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight”¬†Janet Robbins reading.