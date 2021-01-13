📻 Upcoming Shows: Jan 12-20 2021
4 PM NEW “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.
5 PM “Epicenter” Jim Fazackerley gets updates on West Marin Senior Services from Amena Hajar.
6:30 PM “In the Wind” Hosted by Doug Adamz.
8:30 PM ” Megalomedia Melange” With Djimi G. NEW DATE AND TIME
10 PM “To Hell and Bach Repeat” Hosted by Beth Underwood NEW
Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat”
WED | January 13
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” BIG Library NEWS! Indivisible West Marin, Interviews, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Epicenter” Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni with Gabriella Calicchio from the Department of Cultural Services.
2 PM “Classical Wednesday” The Best Classical pieces and recordings of the year 2020 presented by Emmanuelgps@gmail.com
5 PM “Epicenter” Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni with Gabriella Calicchio from the Department of Cultural Services.
6:30 PM “Running with Scissors” Host Mike Varley.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer.
THU | January 14
8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Lee Elliott, founder of “The Wonderful Life Project” discusses its impact.
10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.
1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.
4 PM “Teatime Books” Howard Dillon Reading.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs.
8:30 PM “Off the Cuff” With TK2 and Ant.
FRI | January 15
8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” Janet Robbins reading.
5 PM “Happy Hour” Unwind with Liberacha and her amazing tunes.
SAT | January 16
11 AM “Cool Jazz Countdown” Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.
12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.
6 PM “High Country Celtic” Celtic tunes from the high desert.
SUN | January 17
2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Betsy continues to grow new shows at home!
4 PM “To Hell and Bach” Hosted by Beth Underwood.
6 PM “Between Rock & a Jazz Place” Produced by Grey Shepard.
MON | January 18
8 AM “A Cuppa Jo” Hosted by Dr. Joe Blumenthal. Just the good news.
10 AM “Turning Pages at Natures Pace” “The Breath of a Whale” by Leigh Calvez: The Science and Spirit of Pacific Ocean Giants”.
11 AM “Special” Interview that representatives from Marin County.
12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” Hosted by Robin Carpenter.
6:30 PM “Monday Mix” Always a good mix of tunes.
8:30 PM “Silver Dollar Jukebox” Peter Martinelli and friends.
10 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Repeat from the previous Sunday.
TUE | January 19
8 AM “The Rise Up and Shine Show” All four quarters created for you in the dome in Bolinas.
10 AM “Questing: Where is the Path” Hosted by Jane Mickelson
1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.
2 PM NEW “Contacto Brasil” Music from South America.
4 PM NEW “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local information and updates.
6:30 PM “In the Wind” Doug Adamz hosts!
8:30 PM “Megalomedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes. NEW TIME AND DAY!
10 PM “To Hell and Bach Repeat” Hosted by Beth Underwood NEW
Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat”
WED | January 20
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, interviews, interviews, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Special” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.
FEATURED IMAGE: 12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and Climate One” (Photo by Arnie Chou)
2 PM “Classical Wednesday” The Best Classical pieces and recordings of the year 2020 presented by Emmanuelgps@gmail.com
5 PM “Epicenter” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni (repeat from 11 AM)
6:30 PM “Running with Scissors” Mike Varley hosts.