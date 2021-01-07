KWMR was involved with the launch of “Coup 53” in August. Remember August? The film then was unable to be viewed, but it is back!

After several months of working through a legal conundrum Walter Murch and Taghi Amirani are able to screen “Coup 53” again. Listen to the interview with Amanda Eichschstaedt on Swimming Upstream from Wednesday, January 6 HERE (60 minutes in to show). You can purchase tickets to view the film HERE, and with this ticket purchase you will have access to additional footage and interviews. For more information on this Oscar nominated film go to Coup53.com.