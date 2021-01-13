One thing I have learned over the past ten months is to NOT staple things together. I learned this the hard way after lockdown in March, 2020. With things going virtual and the scanning of all items for bookkeeping and audits, there was a LOT of staple pulling. I became well acquainted with the tiny viper pictured above. You just can’t successfully scan stacks of things that are stapled together. And while we are on the topic, anyone that submits an invoice in anything other than an 8 1/2 x 11 inch format has been cursed under many people’s breaths these many months. Because if it’s a funky shape, it must be copied onto printing paper to fit into the scan pile.

I wonder if the number of staples used has dramatically dropped, and if staple sales are at an all time low? It’s a great time to be a paper clip!

Do you love the Sunday KWMR programming? We do (we love all KWMR programming), but we have some great news for folks who might not be familiar with those afternoon shows. We are talking about “Foraging with Betsy Nichols,” “Midnight in Luxembourg,” and “To Hell and Bach.” Yep, you get to hear them again! “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” will repeat the previous week’s show on Monday Night at 10 PM after either “Sessions At Chicken Point,” or “Silver Dollar Jukebox.” And “Midnight in Luxembourg” and “To Hell and Bach” will alternate the previous week’s shows at 10 PM on Tuesday after the “NEW TIME & DATE” for Megalomedia Melange” which is now on every Tuesday at 8:30 PM. We already repeat “The French Touch” in the wee hours of Wednesday morning on Tuesday at midnight every week. “Cool Jazz Countdown” is also repeated from its Friday night spot again on Saturday at 11 AM, right before “Forms and Feelings”.

Did anyone else notice the improved quality of Susanna Henderson’s audio on “Hawaii Calling?” I did, and we are proud of her to get a brand new USB mic for recording her show!

More opportunities to catch some great KWMR programming in addition to the archives. Don’t forget when searching the archives that some shows start with the word “the.” Like “The Jazz Groove,” etc.

Waylon really appreciated all the messages of encouragement from last week. He has a new pal, Rossi, he’s just a baby, but is already 1/2 Waylon’s weight at 23 pounds. Just wait until he grows into those paws. He’ll be giving Waylon a run for his money! They had a really fun first meeting!



Rossi and Waylon getting acquainted. photo: Mark Roos (one of Rossi’s people)

Come to think about it, Waylon’s fangs remind me a bit of the staple puller.

With so much craziness in the world these days, I decided to KISS (keep it simple, stupid) today, rather than lament on the woes of our nation.

Please take care,

Amanda Eichstaedt, Station Manager and Executive Director