TUE | January 5

a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.Jim Fazackerley gets updates on West Marin Senior Services from Amena Hajar.Hosted by Charlie Morgan.With Djimi G.Hosted by Rob Richards

WED | January 6

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, Theatre updates with Melissa Claire, Interview with Sheryl Cahill from Station House Cafe, Catching up with the Coup 53 Team, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Epicenter” Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

2 PM “Classical Wednesday” The King’s Feast – Only royal music including with BIZET’s Arlesienne, The Queen of Shiba, Haida, Victoria & Napoleon.

5 PM “Epicenter” Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Host Jeffrey Manson.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer.

THU | January 7

8 AM “Top of the Morning” With host Howard Dillon.

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.

1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

4 PM “Teatime Books” Howard Dillon Reading.

5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs.

6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond” Recycling some older shows. This one is from January 2018. An oldie and a goodie.

8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches” The country music you crave with Owen and Smelley.

FRI | January 8

8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” Janet Robbins reading.