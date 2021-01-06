📻 Upcoming Shows: Jan 5 – Jan 13, 2021
4 PM NEW “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.
5 PM “Epicenter” Jim Fazackerley gets updates on West Marin Senior Services from Amena Hajar.
6:30 PM “Musical Variete” Hosted by Charlie Morgan.
8:30 PM ” Megalomedia Melange” With Djimi G. NEW DATE AND TIME
10 PM “Midnight In Luxembourg Repeat” Hosted by Rob Richards NEW
Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat”
WED | January 6
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, Theatre updates with Melissa Claire, Interview with Sheryl Cahill from Station House Cafe, Catching up with the Coup 53 Team, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Epicenter” Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.
2 PM “Classical Wednesday” The King’s Feast – Only royal music including with BIZET’s Arlesienne, The Queen of Shiba, Haida, Victoria & Napoleon.
5 PM “Epicenter” Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.
6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Host Jeffrey Manson.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer.
THU | January 7
8 AM “Top of the Morning” With host Howard Dillon.
10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.
1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.
4 PM “Teatime Books” Howard Dillon Reading.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs.
6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond” Recycling some older shows. This one is from January 2018. An oldie and a goodie.
8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches” The country music you crave with Owen and Smelley.
FRI | January 8
8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” Janet Robbins reading.
5 PM “Happy Hour” Unwind with Liberacha and her amazing tunes.
SAT | January 9
11 AM “Cool Jazz Countdown” Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.
12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.
6 PM “High Country Celtic” Celtic tunes from the high desert.
SUN | January 10
2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Betsy continues to grow new shows at home!
4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” It’s February 1965 in London and Gonks Go Beat with Lulu, Graham Bond Organization and every drummer in England at once!
6 PM “Elbow Room ” Produced by Paul Flowerman.
MON | January 11
8 AM “With Eyes Open” Hosted by Peter Asmus. Loretta Farley with “Nature Notebook” at 8:15 AM.
10 AM “Turning Pages at Natures Pace” “The Breath of a Whale” by Leigh Calvez: The Science and Spirit of Pacific Ocean Giants”.
11 AM “Special” Interview that representatives from Marin County.
12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” Hosted by Robin Carpenter.
6:30 PM “Monday Mix” Check it out. Pat Kleeman contributes a “Kitchen Sink” this week.
8:30 PM “Sessions from Chicken Point” Hosted by Steve S.
TUE | January 12
8 AM “The Rise Up and Shine Show” All four quarters created for you in the dome in Bolinas.
10 AM “Questing: Where is the Path” Hosted by Jane Mickelson
1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.
FEATURED IMAGE: 2 PM NEW “Contacto Brasil” Music from South America. (Image from Pixabay.)
4 PM NEW “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local information and updates.
6:30 PM “In the Wind” Doug Adamz hosts!
8:30 PM “Megalomedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes. NEW TIME AND DAY!
10 PM “To Hell and Bach Repeat” Hosted by Beth Underwood NEW
Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat”
WED | January 13
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, interviews, interviews, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Special” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.
12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and Climate One”
2 PM “Classical Wednesday” The Best Classical pieces and recordings of the year 2020 presented by Emmanuelgps@gmail.com
5 PM “Epicenter” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni (repeat from 11 AM)
6:30 PM “Running with Scissors” Mike Varley hosts.