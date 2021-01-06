Hi, its Waylon. I know you have not heard from me in a while, but after I got my picture in the Point Reyes Light Pet Edition, I was inspired.



A color version of the photo that was in the Point Reyes Light. photo: Amanda Eichstaedt

The last few weeks have been great. I have two people, and I have gotten to spend so much time with them recently. They brought a little tree into the living room and hung stuff all over it. I do not like change, but was able to get used to it. It can stay.

The stuff that falls out of the sky really makes the ground soft and even better for digging! I’m also into stealing stuff. I do it to get attention. Socks are the best! But recently Amanda has been doing some sort of project that requires her to have all these little balls that look like socks. She gets crazy when I steal them. I do it to get her attention, and it works every time!



50 lb lap dog. Ken and Waylon. photo: Amanda Eichstaedt

I mostly hang at home with Ken these days. He makes one room warm and we hang out together. I chew paper sometimes, but mostly I have my bones. When I’m ready to go out, I just jump up on the chair with both paws to let him know. He is super focused.

I miss being at KWMR, but I was there the other day and there was nobody to visit with… The two guys that work downstairs aren’t there any more. Only one guy upstairs and he is friendly. Amanda says the others are working at home. Lyons was my favorite, but she retired. It’s pretty quiet around the Creamery Building these days.

I get to go on walks down the road in addition to running in the yard. Sometimes we go in the car and walk up a big hill. I met some new pals that look like horses, but aren’t afraid of me at all. They are cool. And if I could just get this leash off, I know I could catch a squirrel.



Ken read somewhere that dogs don’t like to be hugged. Maybe not, but I do. Really!

There sure were a lot of pictures of animals in the Point Reyes Light. Happy New Year from me to all of the other critters and their people in West Marin!