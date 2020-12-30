TUE | December 29

4 PM NEW “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.

5 PM “Epicenter” Herb Kutchins in conversation with Ivan Light (repeat).

6:30 PM “In the Wind” Hosted by Doug Adamz.

Midnight 12 AM "The French Touch: Repeat" a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in's/recordings. WED | December 30

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, History with Dewey Livingston, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Epicenter” Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

2 PM “Classical Wednesday”Emmanuel helps us waltz out of this lousy year in fanfare with STRAUSS, BRITTEN, KHACHATURIAN, TOMLINSON, DELIBES & more…

5 PM “Epicenter” Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

6:30 PM “Running With Scissors” Host Mike Varley.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer. THU | December 31

8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Founder of the Jewish Mindfullness Network, Rabbi Jill Zimmerman creates welcoming, inclusive spiritual experiences.

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.

1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

4 PM “Teatime Books” Howard Dillon Reading.

5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs.

FEATURED IMAGE: 6:30 PM “Holiday Special” Music program of all live shows – makes you feel like you are at a concert. Remember those? (Photo by cottonbro)

8:30 PM “Off the Cuff” TK2 and Ant bring the tunes. FRI | January 1 – Happy New Year!

8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” Janet Robbins reading.

4 PM “The French Touch” Meilleurs Voeux. Best wishes for the new year with LIBERACHA’s cousin Niko KIMBRO in Paris & Auld Lang Syne in French.

5 PM “Happy Hour” Unwind with Liberacha and her amazing tunes.

7 PM “Bring it on Home” Hosted by Neil Dickman.