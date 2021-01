TUE  |  December 29

4 PM¬†NEW¬†“Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole”¬†a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in‚Äôs/recordings.

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†¬†Herb Kutchins in conversation with Ivan Light (repeat).

6:30 PM “In the Wind”¬†Hosted by Doug Adamz.

WED  |  December 30

8 AM “Swimming Upstream”¬†Library updates, History with Dewey Livingston,¬†Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then¬†“Fish Tales.”

10 AM¬† “Epicenter”¬†Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

2 PM “Classical Wednesday”Emmanuel helps us waltz out of this lousy year in fanfare with STRAUSS, BRITTEN, KHACHATURIAN, TOMLINSON, DELIBES & more…

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

6:30 PM “Running With Scissors”¬†Host Mike Varley.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots”¬†with Tony Palmer. THU¬† | December 31

8 AM “Pieces of Peace”¬†Founder of the Jewish Mindfullness Network, Rabbi Jill Zimmerman creates welcoming, inclusive spiritual experiences.

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages”¬†Kerry Livingston reading.

1 PM “The Pulse”¬†Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

4 PM “Teatime Books”¬†Howard Dillon Reading.

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Local public affairs.

6:30 PM "Holiday Special" Music program of all live shows – makes you feel like you are at a concert. Remember those? (Photo by cottonbro)

8:30 PM “Off the Cuff”¬†TK2 and Ant bring the tunes. FRI¬† |¬† January 1¬† – Happy New Year!

8 AM “Milk Street Radio”¬†Great information on cooking and food preparation.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight”¬†Janet Robbins reading.

4 PM “The French Touch”¬†Meilleurs Voeux. Best wishes for the new year with LIBERACHA’s cousin Niko KIMBRO in Paris & Auld Lang Syne in French.

5 PM “Happy Hour”¬†Unwind with Liberacha and her amazing tunes.

7 PM “Bring it on Home”¬†Hosted by Neil Dickman.