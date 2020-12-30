📻 Upcoming Shows: 12/29-1/6
5 PM “Epicenter” Herb Kutchins in conversation with Ivan Light (repeat).
6:30 PM “In the Wind” Hosted by Doug Adamz.
Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat”
WED | December 30
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, History with Dewey Livingston, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Epicenter” Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.
2 PM “Classical Wednesday”Emmanuel helps us waltz out of this lousy year in fanfare with STRAUSS, BRITTEN, KHACHATURIAN, TOMLINSON, DELIBES & more…
5 PM “Epicenter” Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.
6:30 PM “Running With Scissors” Host Mike Varley.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer.
THU | December 31
8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Founder of the Jewish Mindfullness Network, Rabbi Jill Zimmerman creates welcoming, inclusive spiritual experiences.
10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.
1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.
4 PM “Teatime Books” Howard Dillon Reading.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs.
FEATURED IMAGE: 6:30 PM “Holiday Special” Music program of all live shows – makes you feel like you are at a concert. Remember those? (Photo by cottonbro)
8:30 PM “Off the Cuff” TK2 and Ant bring the tunes.
FRI | January 1 – Happy New Year!
8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” Janet Robbins reading.
5 PM “Happy Hour” Unwind with Liberacha and her amazing tunes.
7 PM “Bring it on Home” Hosted by Neil Dickman.
SAT | January 2
11 AM “Cool Jazz Countdown” Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.
12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.
6 PM “High Country Celtic” Celtic tunes from the high desert.
SUN | January 3
2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Betsy continues to grow new shows at home!
4 PM “To Hell and Bach” Hosted by Beth Underwood
6 PM “Between Rock and a Jazz Place ” Produced by Grey Shepard.
MON | January 4
8 AM “A Cuppa Jo” Only the good news with Dr. Joe Blumenthal.
10 AM “Turning Pages at Natures Pace” “New Book! “The Breath of a Whale” by Leigh Calvez: The Science and Spirit of Pacific Ocean Giants”.
11 AM “Special” Interview that representatives from Marin County.
12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” Hosted by Robin Carpenter.
6:30 PM “Monday Mix” Check it out. Always good, different hosts.
TUE | January 5
8 AM “The Rise Up and Shine Show” All four quarters created for you in the dome in Bolinas.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Reading to John” Hosted by Neshama Franklin.
1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.
2 PM NEW “Contacto Brasil” Music from South America.
4 PM NEW “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local information and updates.
6:30 PM “Musical Variete” Charlie Morgan hosts!
8:30 PM “Megalomedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes. NEW TIME AND DAY!
Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat”
WED | January 6
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, interviews, interviews, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Special” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.
12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and Climate One”
5 PM “Epicenter” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni (repeat from 11 AM)
6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Jeff Manson curates tunes for your listening pleasure.