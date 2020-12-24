FRI | December 25 8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation. 9 AM “The Farmer’s Overalls” Christmas Special –Rock around the Christmas Tree and Celebrate with a Cup of Christmas Cheer. 10 AM – 12 PM “Special Holiday Programming” Produced by Sharron Drake and Matt Gallagher with a host of local talent (see below).

4 PM “The French Touch” JL’enfant au Tambour, Douce Nuit Créole, Petit Papa Noël, Il est né le divin enfant, Mon Beau Sapin et d’autres.

5 PM “Happy Hour” Unwind with Liberacha and her amazing tunes.

7 PM “Holiday Special” Audio from the 2019 production of “A Christmas Carol.”

9 PM “Quarantine Dreams”: A collective dispatch from West Marin’s Arts and Music Scene! Holiday special!

SAT | December 26

11 AM “Cool Jazz Countdown” Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.

12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.

6 PM “High Country Celtic” Celtic tunes from the high desert.

SUN | December 27

2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Betsy continues to grow new shows at home!

4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” It’s February 1965 in London and Herman’s Hermits begin their assault on America!

6 PM “Elbow Room” Produced by Paul Flowerman.

MON | December 28

8 AM “With Eyes Open” Peter Asmus hosts, and Loretta Farley joins with Nature Notebook.

10 AM “Turning Pages at Natures Pace” “New Book! “The Breath of a Whale” by Leigh Calvez: The Science and Spirit of Pacific Ocean Giants”.

11 AM “Special” Interview that representatives from Marin County.

12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” Gail “Shorty” Coppinger Founder of Elk Fence Distillery a small batch craft distillery and the first in Santa Rosa.

6:30 PM “Monday Mix” Check it out. Always good, different hosts.

10:00 PM “Megalomedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes. Moving to Tuesdays at 8:30 PM starting on January 5th!

TUE | December 29

8 AM “The Rise Up and Shine Show” All four quarters created for you in the dome in Bolinas.

10 AM “Questing: Where is the Path” Hosted by Jane Mickelson.

1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.

2 PM NEW “Contacto Brasil” Music from South America.

5 PM “Epicenter” Local information and updates.

6:30 PM “In The Wind” Doug Adamz hosts!

Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat”

WED | December 30

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, interviews, interviews, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Special” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and Climate One”

5 PM “Epicenter” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni (repeat from 11 AM)

6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Jeff Manson curates tunes for your listening pleasure.