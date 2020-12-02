I was distracted by the unusual news story about the monolith that was discovered in the Utah desert by biologists studying bighorn sheep. It is now gone. With a triangle of metal and some dirty epoxy left behind. Some say it was a relic from a television series filmed in the area, others have speculated that an artist might have installed it. And there is of course, the alien theory. It was way the heck out there, and of course people had begun to head to that area to see it. I did not have that urge.



Someone wrote this on the whiteboard in Studio A in March. It’s still there….

Nor am I inclined to travel at all, as COVID cases continue to rise all around the world. I have to work, and where would I go? I get that folks are fatigued by the restrictions and new norms that COVID has brought upon us globally. The masks, I how have several, and was encouraged to think about them in terms of underpants. Wash after every wearing, or at least turn them inside out (ha!)

It is encouraging that up to three vaccines are in process. They should really not be that far off. You could say that there is possible light at the end of the tunnel. Why would we just give up when the there is hope? We need to stay the course, continue to wash our hands, social distance, and of course, wear that damned mask.

I encountered two men on a trail this weekend. I masked up in order to pass safely. One of the guys says “Must be hard hiking in a mask.” The tone of his voice wasn’t friendly or sympathetic. They nad no face coverings to be seen. I demasked when I had passed safely. It is unlikely that we would have transmitted coronavirus outside in a well ventilated trail, but it’s just courteous to follow the rules, to show that we care. I didn’t get into it with him. What is the point?

Later on the same hike a man held his place in the middle of the walking path, and pulled his mask up, and said “Mask up!” We had our masks on. His hiking partner already had her’s on. I said, “It’s important to show respect for one another.” To which he responded, “I guess you didn’t vote for Trump.” I’m not even sure what exactly to think of this one, but what…..ever.



Me on my perch. Selfie with Wear it Out by Manny – mask of choice!

As our villages are more and more impacted by visitors, just itching to get out, it’s critical that everyone do their part, visitors and locals alike. There are likely some lovers of Point Reyes that read this newsletter, and I would think that you, as well as our local listeners/readers, will pause, and consider how each of our individual actions, can have a huge impact. And while you are at it, don’t turn your back on the ocean, ever.

These impacts are on our own, and others health. That is important. Our neighbors at West Marin Community Services were exposed to COVID-19, and some of them, and their family members, got sick. We don’t want this to happen to anyone.

COVID isn’t going to vanish overnight like the monolith in the desert. And it’s not a sexy, catchy news story that we could fantasize was initiated by aliens (although some likely have). It’s real life, whether we like it or not. Many of us have been so fortunate, let’s work hard to keep it that way.