TUE | November 24

5 PM “Epicenter” Herb Kutchins interviews some of Marin County’s awesome Firefighters.

6:30 PM “Musical Variete” Hosted by Charlie Morgan – a return to the airwaves!

8:30 PM “Rock N Roll Roundup” Dr. dB has the Rock N Roll prescription! Emerging bands, new releases and songs too hot for commercial radio!

10 PM “After Dark” Dr Decibel’s freeform eclectic mix that is not Professor Kozmo.

Midnight 12 AM "The French Touch: Repeat" WED | November 25

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, History with Dewey Livingston, interview with actor Geoff Hoyle, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Epicenter” Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

2 PM “Classical Wednesday” Italian Classical including VIVALDI, CORELLI, CHERUBINI, TRAETTE, ROSSINI and more…

5 PM “Epicenter” Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Jeff Manson curates alt folks, along with old and new favorites.

THU | November 26

8 AM “Top of the Morning” Hosted by Howard Dillon.

9 AM “Special” Peace Talks Radio Presents: Massasoit’s Peace Pact.

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reads.

12 PM “Special” Peacebuilding When We Disagree from Paul Ingles.

1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

FEATURED IMAGE: 4 PM “Coastal Airwaves” Nancy Bertelson started GRO Latino Photography Project, Anna Maria Ramirez photographer, Dolores Gonzales Inspirer. Vickisa hosts.

5 PM “Epicenter” Updates on Smiley’s Schooner Saloon remodel.

6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond” An oldie, but a goodie! Mostly vinyl.

8:30 PM "Highway of Heartaches" Hosted by Howard Dillon. FRI | November 27

8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation.

10 AM “Turning Pages” “L.P. Hartley’s “The Go-Between”, a spellbinding story about the past & the future, & the mysteries of the human heart.”

2 PM “Classical Friday” The FRENCH CONNECTION will continue to share with you Jacques LOUSSIER (1934 – 2019).

4 PM “The French Touch” QUEBEC songs 77 TO 79 including Alain GOLDSTEIN, Carole CLOUTIER, Jean GAGNÉ, Pierre PERPALL and more.

5 PM “Happy Hour” Unwind with Liberacha and her amazing tunes.