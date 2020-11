TUE  |  November 24

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†¬†Herb Kutchins interviews some of Marin County’s awesome Firefighters.

6:30 PM “Musical Variete”¬†Hosted by Charlie Morgan – a return to the airwaves!

8:30 PM “Rock N Roll Roundup”¬†Dr. dB has the Rock N Roll prescription! Emerging bands, new releases and songs too hot for commercial radio!

10¬†PM “After Dark”¬†¬†Dr Decibel’s freeform eclectic mix that is not Professor Kozmo.

Midnight 12 AM "The French Touch: Repeat" WED  |  November 25

8 AM “Swimming Upstream”¬†Library updates, History with Dewey Livingston, interview with actor Geoff Hoyle,¬†Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then¬†“Fish Tales.”

10 AM¬† “Epicenter”¬†Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

2 PM “Classical Wednesday”¬†Italian Classical including VIVALDI, CORELLI, CHERUBINI, TRAETTE, ROSSINI and more…

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

6:30 PM “West County Prowl”¬†Jeff Manson curates alt folks, along with old and new favorites.

THU  | November 26

8 AM “Top of the Morning”¬†Hosted by Howard Dillon.

9 AM “Special”¬†Peace Talks Radio Presents: Massasoit’s Peace Pact.

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages”¬†Kerry Livingston reads.

12 PM “Special”¬†Peacebuilding When We Disagree from Paul Ingles.

1 PM “The Pulse”¬†Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

FEATURED IMAGE: 4 PM “Coastal Airwaves” Nancy Bertelson started GRO Latino Photography Project, Anna Maria Ramirez photographer, Dolores Gonzales Inspirer. Vickisa hosts.

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Updates on Smiley’s Schooner Saloon remodel.

6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond”¬†An oldie, but a goodie! Mostly vinyl.

8:30 PM "Highway of Heartaches" Hosted by Howard Dillon. FRI  |  November 27

8 AM “Milk Street Radio”¬†Great information on cooking and food preparation.

10 AM “Turning Pages”¬†“L.P. Hartley’s “The Go-Between”, a spellbinding story about the past & the future, & the mysteries of the human heart.‚ÄĚ

2 PM “Classical Friday”¬†The FRENCH CONNECTION will continue to share with you Jacques LOUSSIER (1934 ‚Äď 2019).

4 PM “The French Touch”¬†QUEBEC songs 77 TO 79 including Alain GOLDSTEIN, Carole CLOUTIER, Jean GAGN√Č, Pierre PERPALL and more.

5 PM “Happy Hour”¬†Unwind with Liberacha and her amazing tunes.