📻 Upcoming Shows: 11/24-12/2
5 PM “Epicenter” Herb Kutchins interviews some of Marin County’s awesome Firefighters.
6:30 PM “Musical Variete” Hosted by Charlie Morgan – a return to the airwaves!
8:30 PM “Rock N Roll Roundup” Dr. dB has the Rock N Roll prescription! Emerging bands, new releases and songs too hot for commercial radio!
10 PM “After Dark” Dr Decibel’s freeform eclectic mix that is not Professor Kozmo.
Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat”
WED | November 25
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, History with Dewey Livingston, interview with actor Geoff Hoyle, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Epicenter” Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.
2 PM “Classical Wednesday” Italian Classical including VIVALDI, CORELLI, CHERUBINI, TRAETTE, ROSSINI and more…
5 PM “Epicenter” Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.
6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Jeff Manson curates alt folks, along with old and new favorites.
8 AM “Top of the Morning” Hosted by Howard Dillon.
9 AM “Special” Peace Talks Radio Presents: Massasoit’s Peace Pact.
10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reads.
12 PM “Special” Peacebuilding When We Disagree from Paul Ingles.
1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.
FEATURED IMAGE: 4 PM “Coastal Airwaves” Nancy Bertelson started GRO Latino Photography Project, Anna Maria Ramirez photographer, Dolores Gonzales Inspirer. Vickisa hosts.
5 PM “Epicenter” Updates on Smiley’s Schooner Saloon remodel.
6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond” An oldie, but a goodie! Mostly vinyl.
8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches” You asked for it, you got it! Thanksgiving special dedicated to pledge drive donor Michael Ashby.
FRI | November 27
8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation.
10 AM “Turning Pages” “L.P. Hartley’s “The Go-Between”, a spellbinding story about the past & the future, & the mysteries of the human heart.”
2 PM “Classical Friday” The FRENCH CONNECTION will continue to share with you Jacques LOUSSIER (1934 – 2019).
5 PM “Happy Hour” Unwind with Liberacha and her amazing tunes.
SAT | November 28
11 AM “Cool Jazz Countdown” Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.
12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.
2 PM “Hawaii Calling” Join Susanna on the lanai and soak up some tunes.
6 PM “High Country Celtic” Celtic tunes from the high desert.
SUN | November 29
2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Betsy continues to grow new shows at home!
4 PM “Midnight in Luxemourg” It’s January 1965 in London with new 45’s from The Animals, The Zombies and Mrs. Mills!
6 PM “Elbow Room” Produced by Paul Flowerman.
8 PM “Mind Reader” Tunes with Jessica.
MON | November 30
8 AM “With Eyes Open” Peter Asmus hosts, and Loretta Farley joins with Nature Notebook.
10 AM “Turning Pages at Natures Pace” “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer.
11 AM “Special” Interview that representatives from Marin County.
12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” Hosted by Robin Carpenter.
6:30 PM “Monday Mix” Check it out. Always good, different hosts.
10:00 PM “Megolamedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.
TUE | December 1
8 AM “The Rise Up and Shine Show” All four quarters created for you in the dome in Bolinas.
9 AM “Airwaves” With host Raul Gallyot. “A Cat’s Tale: A Journey Through Feline History” with author Dr. Paul Koudounaris.
10 AM “Questing Where is the Path” Marin author Judith Shaw talks about the recent publication of her debut short story collection, “Catching a Memory”.
11 AM “Special” Interview of local interest.
1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.
5 PM “Epicenter” Repeat of 11 AM interview.
6:30 PM “In the Wind” Doug Adamz hosts.
8;30 PM “Rock n Roll Round Up”With host Dr. Decibel.
10 PM “After Dark” With host Dr. Decibel.
Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat”
WED | December 2
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, interviews, interview with Ramblin’ Jack Elliott, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Special” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.
12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and Climate One”
5 PM “Epicenter” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni (repeat from 11 AM)
6:30 PM “Running with Scissors” Mike Varley spins an eclectic mix of rock, R&B, punk, ska, and whatever he wants.