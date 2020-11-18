📻 Upcoming Shows: 11/17-11/26
8 AM “The Rise Up & Shine Show” Hosted by Mary and Amber.
5 PM “Epicenter” Whistlestop, now Vivalon, has a new senior shuttle serving West Marin.
6:30 PM “In The Wind” Hosted by Doug Adamz.
8:30 PM “Rock N Roll Roundup” Dr. dB has the Rock N Roll prescription! Emerging bands, new releases and songs too hot for commercial radio!
10 PM “After Dark” Dr Decibel’s freeform eclectic mix that is not Professor Kozmo.
Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat”WED | November 18
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, Bay Area Creative Foundation, updates from Frances McDormand, interview with actor Aubrey Plaza (featured image), Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Epicenter” Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.
2 PM “Classical Wednesday” Romantic Classical including MORRICONE, SAINT SAENS, SCHUMANN, PIAZZOLLA, PUCCINI and more…
5 PM “Epicenter” Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.
6:30 PM “Running with Scissors” A fine curated mix of great tunes.
THU | November 19
8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Hosted by Susan Santiago. Melinda Janko writer and director of documentary “100 Years”.
9 AM “In the Coastal Garden” Hosted by Lyons Filmer and Susan Hayes. Guest Jennifer Jewel who produces “Cultivating Place,” new to KWMR’s schedule.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Enthusiasms” With host Chris Desser.
1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.
4 PM “Coastal Airwaves”
5 PM “Epicenter” Important local information.
8:30 PM “Off the Cuff” And and TK2 spinning fine tunes.FRI | November 20
8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation.
9 AM “Nonviolence Radio” Hosted by Michael Nagler and Stephanie VanHook.
10 AM “Turning Pages” “L.P. Hartley’s “The Go-Between”, a spellbinding story about the past & the future, & the mysteries of the human heart.”
2 PM “Classical Firday” Classical Friday at the Concert Hall with works by Bernstein, Copland, Brahms & Gershwin & some lovely arias in between.
5 PM “Happy Hour” Unwind with Liberacha and her amazing tunes.
9 PM “Quarantine Dreams”: A collective dispatch from West Marin’s Arts and Music Scene!
SAT | November 21
11 AM “Cool Jazz Countdown” Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.
12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.
6 PM “High Country Celtic” Celtic tunes from the high desert.
SUN | November 22
2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Betsy continues to grow new shows at home!
4 PM “To Hell and Bach” It’s all about Sting!
8 PM “Life on Earth” Tunes with Tali.
MON | November 23
8 AM “With Eyes Open” Peter Asmus hosts, and Loretta Farley joins with Nature Notebook.
10 AM “Turning Pages at Natures Pace” “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer.
11 AM “Special” Interview that representatives from Marin County.
12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report”
6:30 PM “Monday Mix”
10:00 PM “Megolamedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.
TUE | November 24
8 AM “The Rise Up and Shine Show” All four quarters created for you in the dome in Bolinas.
9 AM “Airwaves” With host Raul Gallyot. Bay Area Myxomycetes Photographer, Alison Pollack.
10 AM “Questing Where is the Path” Hosted by Jane Michelson.
11 AM “Special” Interview of local interest.
1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.
5 PM “Epicenter” Repeat of 11 AM interview.
6:30 PM “In the Wind” Doug Adamz hosts.
8;30 PM “Rock n Roll Round Up”With host Dr. Decibel.
10 PM “After Dark” With host Dr. Decibel.
Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat”
WED | November 25
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, History with Dewey Livingston, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Special” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.
12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and Climate One”
5 PM “Epicenter” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni (repeat from 11 AM)
6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Jeff Manson hosts.
THU | November 26 – Happy Thanksgiving