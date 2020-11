TUE  |  November 10

Roundup

Hosted by Mary and Amber.Hosted by Neshama Franklin. Reviews, stories, and music.¬†Jillian Nameth Zeiger from Marin County on Accessory Dwelling Units.¬†Hosted by Charlie Morgan.Dr. dB has the Rock N Roll prescription! Emerging bands, new releases and songs too hot for commercial radio!¬†Dr Decibel’s freeform eclectic mix that is not Professor Kozmo.

WED  |  November 11

8 AM “Swimming Upstream”¬†Library updates, Indivisible West Marin, Interview with songwriter/producer Jackson Phillips, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”

10 AM¬† “Epicenter”¬†Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

2 PM “Classical Wednesday”¬†Russians adagios with compositions by TCHAIKOVSKY, GLAZUNOV, PROKOVIEV, KHACHATURIAN and more…

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

6:30 PM “West County Prowl”¬†A fine curated mix of great tunes.

THU  | November 12

8 AM “Top of the Morning”¬†Hosted by Howard Dillon.

9 AM “In the Coastal Garden”¬†Hosted by Lyons Filmer and Susan Hayes.

10 AM “Turning Pages For Children of All Ages”¬†Kerry Livingston reading.

1 PM “The Pulse”¬†Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

4 PM “Teatime Books”¬†Howard Dillon reading.

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Important local information.

FEATURED IMAGE: 6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond” Recycle, reuse, but don’t ever throw away old shows. There are some gems. Here is one from November of 2018.

8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches”¬†Honky Tonk and Honky Tonk Adjacent tunes that you crave.

FRI  |  November 13

8 AM “Milk Street Radio”¬†Great information on cooking and food preparation.

9 AM “The Farmer’s Overalls”¬†A Moo-ving presentation about the history of Dairies in Marin.

10 AM “Turning Pages”¬†“L.P. Hartley’s “The Go-Between”, a spellbinding story about the past & the future, & the mysteries of the human heart.‚ÄĚ