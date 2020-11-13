📻 Upcoming Shows: 11/10-11/18
8 AM “The Rise Up & Shine Show” Hosted by Mary and Amber.
10 AM “Reading to John” Hosted by Neshama Franklin. Reviews, stories, and music.
5 PM “Epicenter” Jillian Nameth Zeiger from Marin County on Accessory Dwelling Units.
6:30 PM “Musical Variete” Hosted by Charlie Morgan.
8:30 PM “Rock N Roll Roundup” Dr. dB has the Rock N Roll prescription! Emerging bands, new releases and songs too hot for commercial radio!
10 PM “After Dark” Dr Decibel’s freeform eclectic mix that is not Professor Kozmo.
Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat”
WED | November 11
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, Indivisible West Marin, Interview with songwriter/producer Jackson Phillips, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Epicenter” Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.
2 PM “Classical Wednesday” Russians adagios with compositions by TCHAIKOVSKY, GLAZUNOV, PROKOVIEV, KHACHATURIAN and more…
5 PM “Epicenter” Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.
6:30 PM “West County Prowl” A fine curated mix of great tunes.
THU | November 12
8 AM “Top of the Morning” Hosted by Howard Dillon.
9 AM “In the Coastal Garden” Hosted by Lyons Filmer and Susan Hayes.
10 AM “Turning Pages For Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.
1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.
4 PM “Teatime Books” Howard Dillon reading.
5 PM “Epicenter” Important local information.
FEATURED IMAGE: 6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond” Recycle, reuse, but don’t ever throw away old shows. There are some gems. Here is one from November of 2018.
8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches” Honky Tonk and Honky Tonk Adjacent tunes that you crave.
FRI | November 13
8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation.
9 AM “The Farmer’s Overalls” A Moo-ving presentation about the history of Dairies in Marin.
10 AM “Turning Pages” “L.P. Hartley’s “The Go-Between”, a spellbinding story about the past & the future, & the mysteries of the human heart.”
5 PM “Happy Hour” A tribute to the late, great Sean Connery.
7 PM: “Bring It On Home” Neil Dickman brings us some great tunes.
SAT | November 14
11 AM “Cool Jazz Countdown” Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.
12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.
6 PM “High Country Celtic” Celtic tunes from the high desert.
SUN | November 15
2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Betsy continues to grow new shows at home!
4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” It’s January 1965 in London with new 45s from The Hollies, The Rockin’ Berries and Cliff Bennett & The Rebel Rousers!
8 PM “Life on Earth” Tunes with Tali.
MON | November 16
8 AM “With Eyes Open” Peter Asmus hosts, and Loretta Farley joins with Nature Notebook.
10 AM “Turning Pages at Natures Pace” “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer.
11 AM “Special” Interview that representatives from Marin County.
12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report”
6:30 PM “Monday Mix”
10:00 PM “Megolamedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.
TUE | November 17
8 AM “The Rise Up and Shine Show” All four quarters created for you in the dome in Bolinas.
9 AM “Airwaves” With host Raul Gallyot.
10 AM “Questing Where is the Path” Hosted by Jane Michelson.
11 AM “Special” Interview of local interest.
1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.
5 PM “Epicenter” Repeat of 11 AM interview.
6:30 PM “In the Wind” Doug Adamz hosts.
8;30 PM “Rock n Roll Round Up”With host Dr. Decibel.
10 PM “After Dark” With host Dr. Decibel.
Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat”
WED | November 18
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, interviews, interview with actor, author and KWMR fan Aubrey Plaza, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Special” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.
12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and Climate One”
5 PM “Epicenter” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni (repeat from 11 AM)
6:30 PM “Running With Scissors” Alt-folks mixed with classic tunes, and new releases. Don’t trip when you are running Mike Varley.