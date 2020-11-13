TUE | November 10

Roundup

Hosted by Mary and Amber.Hosted by Neshama Franklin. Reviews, stories, and music.Jillian Nameth Zeiger from Marin County on Accessory Dwelling Units.Hosted by Charlie Morgan.Dr. dB has the Rock N Roll prescription! Emerging bands, new releases and songs too hot for commercial radio!Dr Decibel’s freeform eclectic mix that is not Professor Kozmo.

WED | November 11

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, Indivisible West Marin, Interview with songwriter/producer Jackson Phillips, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Epicenter” Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

2 PM “Classical Wednesday” Russians adagios with compositions by TCHAIKOVSKY, GLAZUNOV, PROKOVIEV, KHACHATURIAN and more…

5 PM “Epicenter” Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

6:30 PM “West County Prowl” A fine curated mix of great tunes.

THU | November 12

8 AM “Top of the Morning” Hosted by Howard Dillon.

9 AM “In the Coastal Garden” Hosted by Lyons Filmer and Susan Hayes.

10 AM “Turning Pages For Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.

1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

4 PM “Teatime Books” Howard Dillon reading.

5 PM “Epicenter” Important local information.

FEATURED IMAGE: 6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond” Recycle, reuse, but don’t ever throw away old shows. There are some gems. Here is one from November of 2018.

8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches” Honky Tonk and Honky Tonk Adjacent tunes that you crave.

FRI | November 13

8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation.

9 AM “The Farmer’s Overalls” A Moo-ving presentation about the history of Dairies in Marin.

10 AM “Turning Pages” “L.P. Hartley’s “The Go-Between”, a spellbinding story about the past & the future, & the mysteries of the human heart.”