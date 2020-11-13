KWMR is grateful to everyone who participated in making our semi-virtual pledge drive a success! 2020 has been quite the year, eh?



Robert Steinberg snapped this photo of me running in 2012. I look forward to getting back to the ridge once the flames are out, and it is safe to do so.

I’ve got some thanking to do.

First off, thank you to the KWMR staff who helped retool the drive to make it work. Lots of moving parts. We have a great team here at KWMR, special shout out to Jeff Manson, Mia Johnson, and Alyssa Tanner for their work. Thank you Richard Dillman for your presentation on radio history (below), and thank you Ian McMurray for being the “man behind the curtain.”

Thank you KWMR Programmers for your excellent shows, your crowd fundraising, and for supporting one another.

Thank you if you pledged! Many more than once! Thank you Dewey Livingston for your presentation on the history of the Vision Fire (below). Thank you sustaining Calendar Club members for your ongoing support, and for many of you who made an additional donation.

Thank you to the kind folks to put up Challenge Grants that fed into the total, keeping the wheel moving towards our goal, and motivated others to give! And thank you also to those who pledged last Tuesday and helped KWMR close the gap!

Thank you to Sharron Drake and Matt Gallagher and their cast of amazing actors who created scary, and interesting halloween content for our listeners! And thank you to Rick Clark who may not be on the air right now, but outdid himself once again decorating KWMR for this spooky holiday.

Thank you to everyone who voted! Thank you for being a community that cares about one another, for wearing your masks, washing your hands, and staying 6′ away from one another!

I feel like I have been on a treadmill that repeats it’s workout every seven days…oh, I sort of have! And I’ll keep doing it because we all have to stay strong, and vigilant, and healthy to get through this insane blip in history. Hang in there folks!