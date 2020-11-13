✏️ Newsletter 11/10/2020: “Pedantic Pandemic”
Tuesday Nov 10, 2020
From the desk of Amanda Eichstaedt…
THANK YOU
Robert Steinberg snapped this photo of me running in 2012. I look forward to getting back to the ridge once the flames are out, and it is safe to do so.
I’ve got some thanking to do.
First off, thank you to the KWMR staff who helped retool the drive to make it work. Lots of moving parts. We have a great team here at KWMR, special shout out to Jeff Manson, Mia Johnson, and Alyssa Tanner for their work. Thank you Richard Dillman for your presentation on radio history (below), and thank you Ian McMurray for being the “man behind the curtain.”
Thank you KWMR Programmers for your excellent shows, your crowd fundraising, and for supporting one another.
Thank you if you pledged! Many more than once! Thank you Dewey Livingston for your presentation on the history of the Vision Fire (below). Thank you sustaining Calendar Club members for your ongoing support, and for many of you who made an additional donation.
Thank you to the kind folks to put up Challenge Grants that fed into the total, keeping the wheel moving towards our goal, and motivated others to give! And thank you also to those who pledged last Tuesday and helped KWMR close the gap!
Thank you to Sharron Drake and Matt Gallagher and their cast of amazing actors who created scary, and interesting halloween content for our listeners! And thank you to Rick Clark who may not be on the air right now, but outdid himself once again decorating KWMR for this spooky holiday.
Thank you to everyone who voted! Thank you for being a community that cares about one another, for wearing your masks, washing your hands, and staying 6′ away from one another!
I feel like I have been on a treadmill that repeats it’s workout every seven days…oh, I sort of have! And I’ll keep doing it because we all have to stay strong, and vigilant, and healthy to get through this insane blip in history. Hang in there folks!
We have been a little swamped, but we promise to get those KWMR Pledge Premiums out to you all in the next few weeks! Hang in there, your coasters are on the way.
This in from Brandon Cichowski: “I am behind on things. Currently taking some days off and want to touch base with you. Thank you very much for the coaster set. They are unique, and very tasteful, I really like them. I heard the other day from Chief Weber, it was great to hear from him again as well. I hope you and your listeners are well. B”
Below are Richard Dillman’s and Dewey Livingston’s presentations for your viewing pleasure. These guys are just the best!
Amanda Eichstaedt, Station Manager and Executive Director