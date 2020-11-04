This is not my first rodeo. By my calculations this is my 20th Pledge Drive at KWMR. I remember the first one, it was in the fall of 2010. I had only experienced pledge as a relatively uninformed programmer prior, and even after reading all the “directions” that I could find, I felt like I was running blind into the wilderness. Now all these years later, I felt a little the same way heading into the fall drive during a pandemic.

I have to say that I am really encouraged by the support from the community. Those of you who offered Challenge Grants, while we used them in a different way, they made a big difference. The most notable difference was that we did some “crowdfunding” this time, and over 30 programmers, board members, and super fans participated. This also made a big difference.

We got closer to the goal by the end of programming on Saturday, October 31st than I expected, but we are not quite there. And we like to accomplish our goals. I bet you do, too. Looks like we’ll be sticking around to provide you with music, talk, and emergency information!

Thank you to everyone who chipped in to help KWMR get this close to our goal!



We are just $1,324.00 from achieving our goal. If you would like to help close that gap, please donate HERE. Those premiums we are so psyched about are still available!

We have some really cool premiums this fall: