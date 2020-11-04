✏️ Newsletter 11/3/2020: “Almost!”
Tuesday Nov 3, 2020
From the desk of Amanda Eichstaedt…
So Dang Close!
I have to say that I am really encouraged by the support from the community. Those of you who offered Challenge Grants, while we used them in a different way, they made a big difference. The most notable difference was that we did some “crowdfunding” this time, and over 30 programmers, board members, and super fans participated. This also made a big difference.
We got closer to the goal by the end of programming on Saturday, October 31st than I expected, but we are not quite there. And we like to accomplish our goals. I bet you do, too. Looks like we’ll be sticking around to provide you with music, talk, and emergency information!
Thank you to everyone who chipped in to help KWMR get this close to our goal!
We are just $1,324.00 from achieving our goal. If you would like to help close that gap, please donate HERE. Those premiums we are so psyched about are still available!
We have some really cool premiums this fall:
- For a pledge of $30 we have a packet of native wildflower seeds, a KWMR magnet with the the Homegrown Logo, and a KWMR bumper sticker.
- For a pledge of $50 you can snag this six-coaster set of original Brandon Cichowski art work. You can toast Brandon and the Woodward Fire crews!
- For a pledge of $100 you can get an Eton emergency radio – tune in to KWMR when the power is out!
Please note: You can get premiums with check payments, or online payments this year!
We had two really great events during the Pledge, the first was Dewey’s History Presentation on the Vision Fire, and the second was Richard Dillman’s History of Radio Presentation. If you missed them, they are here to view.
Be Well Folks!
Amanda Eichstaedt, Station Manager and Executive Director
p.s. Remain calm.