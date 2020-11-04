FRI | November 6 8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation. 10 AM “Turning Pages” “L.P. Hartley’s “The Go-Between”, a spellbinding story about the past & the future, & the mysteries of the human heart.”

THU | November 5 8 AM “Pieces of Peace” NY Times bestselling author Heather Lende on her new book “Of Bears and Ballots.” 10 AM “Turning Pages For Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading. 11:00 AM “Epicenter” Immigrant Voices film project with Annemarie Russo and Alana Lowe. 1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science. 4 PM “Teatime Books” Howard Dillon reading. 5 PM “Epicenter” Immigrant Voices film project with Annemarie Russo and Alana Lowe. 8:30 PM “Off the Cuff” Antny and TK2!

Hosted by Mary and Amber.9 AM “Airwaves” Hosted by Raul Gallyot. “Mach Time: The Meteoric Rise and Fall of {boxer} Hector Camacho” with author Christian Giudice.Hosted by Jane Mickelson.Jim Fazackerley hosts.Hosted by Doug Adamz.Dr. dB has the Rock N Roll prescription! Emerging bands, new releases and songs too hot for commercial radio!Dr Decibel’s freeform eclectic mix that is not Professor Kozmo.Library updates, Dewey Livingston history, interview with musicologist singer/songwriter Deke Dickerson, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.Jacques LOUSSIER, (1934 – 2019) a French pianist and composer. He arranged jazz interpretations of many of the works of Johann Sebastian Bach, such as the Goldberg Variations.Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.A fine curated mix of great tunes.

9 PM “Quarantine Dreams”: A collective dispatch from West Marin’s Arts and Music Scene!

SAT | November 7

11 AM “Cool Jazz Countdown” Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.

12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.

6 PM “High Country Celtic” Celtic tunes from the high desert.

7 PM “Bring It On Home” Hosted by Neil Dickman.

SUN | November 8

2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Betsy continues to grow new shows at home!

4 PM “To Hell and Bach” Beth Underwood returns to the airwaves!

6 PM “Between Rock & A Jazz Place” A new interview with Jethro Tull guitarist – Martin Barre re: recent release of he and his band interpreting Tull tunes.

8 PM “Mind Reader” Tunes with Jessica.

MON | November 9

8 AM “A Cuppa Jo” All the good news that is fit for radio!

8:30 AM “Trash to Treasure” New Time Hosted by Madeline Hope with Buddy Faure.

10 AM “Turning Pages at Natures Pace” “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer.

11 AM “Special” Interview that representatives from Marin County.

12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” Anna Guth of the Point Reyes Light has extensively reported on the recent controversies surrounding MALT.

6:30 PM “Monday Mix” Yes! The Lucinda Williams show that Amanda produced will play!

10:00 PM “Megolamedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.

TUE | November 10

8 AM “The Rise Up and Shine Show” All four quarters created for you in the dome in Bolinas.

FEATURED IMAGE — 9 AM “Airwaves” — With host Raul Gallyot. “How You Say It: Why You Talk the Way You Do – And What It Says About You” w/ author Katherine Kinzler. (image from https://www.amazon.com/How-You-Say-Do_and-About/dp/0544986555)

10 AM “Reading to John” Reviews, stories, and music from “the tapes” with Neshama Franklin.

11 AM “Special” Interview of local interest.

1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.

5 PM “Epicenter” Repeat of 11 AM interview.

6:30 PM “Musical Variete” Charlie Morgan hosts.

8;30 PM “Rock n Roll Round Up”With host Dr. Decibel.

10 PM “After Dark” With host Dr. Decibel.

Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat”

WED | November 11

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, Indivisible West Marin, interview with Jackson Phillips of Day Wave, musician and producer, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Special” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and Climate One”

5 PM “Epicenter” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni (repeat from 11 AM)

6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Alt-folks mixed with classic tunes, and new releases.