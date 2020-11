TUE  |  November 3

8 AM “The Rise Up & Shine Show”¬†Hosted by Mary and Amber.

9 AM “Airwaves” Hosted by Raul Gallyot. “Mach Time: The Meteoric Rise and Fall of {boxer} Hector Camacho” with author Christian Giudice.

10 AM “Questing: Where is the Path”¬†Hosted by Jane Mickelson.

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†¬†Jim Fazackerley hosts.

6:30 PM “In the Wind”¬†Hosted by Doug Adamz.

8:30 PM “Rock N Roll Roundup”¬†Dr. dB has the Rock N Roll prescription! Emerging bands, new releases and songs too hot for commercial radio!

10¬†PM “After Dark”¬†¬†Dr Decibel’s freeform eclectic mix that is not Professor Kozmo.

Midnight¬†12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat” WED¬† |¬† November 4

8 AM “Swimming Upstream”¬†Library updates, Dewey Livingston history, interview with musicologist singer/songwriter Deke Dickerson,¬†Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”

10 AM¬† “Epicenter”¬†Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

2 PM “Classical Wednesday”¬†Jacques LOUSSIER, (1934 ‚Äď 2019) a French pianist and composer. He arranged jazz interpretations of many of the works of Johann Sebastian Bach, such as the Goldberg Variations.

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

8 AM “Pieces of Peace”¬†NY Times bestselling author Heather Lende on her new book “Of Bears and Ballots.”

10 AM “Turning Pages For Children of All Ages”¬†Kerry Livingston reading.

11:00 AM “Epicenter”¬†Immigrant Voices film project with Annemarie Russo and Alana Lowe.

1 PM “The Pulse”¬†Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

4 PM “Teatime Books”¬†Howard Dillon reading.

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Immigrant Voices film project with Annemarie Russo and Alana Lowe.

8:30 PM “Off the Cuff”¬†Antny and TK2! FRI¬† |¬† November 6

8 AM “Milk Street Radio”¬†Great information on cooking and food preparation.

10 AM “Turning Pages”¬†“L.P. Hartley’s “The Go-Between”, a spellbinding story about the past & the future, & the mysteries of the human heart.‚ÄĚ

4 PM “The French Touch”¬†Songs by request from listeners. Make your requests at¬†

5 PM “Happy Hour”¬†Liberacha is frequently called in her bunker to be live on KWMR.

7 PM: "Special" West Marin ghost stories, produced by Sharron Drake.