October, 2020

A message from Anne Sands, Rotary Club of West Marin President:

“The members of the Rotary Club of West Marin express our deepest gratitude to Amanda Eichstaedt, KWMR Station Manager, and KWMR staff, volunteers, and board members for their extraordinary service to all of us during COVID-19 and the Woodward Fire. In addition to maintaining regular programming and emergency announcements, Amanda and KWMR programmers exemplify the Rotary motto of “Service Above Self” by going above and beyond the call of duty to provide informative, timely, and professional interviews, as well as wonderful entertainment.

To formally recognize and honor Amanda and KWMR Community Radio, our Rotary Club presented awards from Rotary International’s special Recognition Program for outstanding community individuals and organizations. These awards are named after the founder of Rotary International, Paul Harris, and were presented by the Rotary Club of West Marin’s current President, Anne Sands, at the KWMR Board meeting of October 21, 2020.

The Rotary Club of West Marin is honored to award Amanda Eichstaedt with the Paul Harris Fellow pin and certificate and KWMR Radio with a Rotary International Certificate of Appreciation.”

With Gratitude,

Anne Sands

President, Rotary Club of West Marin

