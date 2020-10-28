KWMR is powering on during our Pledge Drive with the same “all hands on deck” attitude, but the hands are all ate least six feet apart, if not even further with many folks phoning in their interviews, and continuing to create their content in different ways.

We are excited to announce that we have three shows that have been on hiatus returning to the airwaves for the Pledge Drive – and hopefully beyond! Susanna Henderson with “Hawaii Calling” at 2 PM on Saturday, October 31st, and Charlie Morgan will be on TONIGHT at 6:30 PM! Whoo hoo!! And Beth Underwood produced a great “To Hell and Bach” on Sunday, October 25th. This is exciting!

In other good news, Anne Sands from Rotary Club of West Marin attended the KWMR Board meeting last week via Zoom and bestowed up on the station a certificate of appreciation for the station as well as the Paul Harris Fellow and a shiny pin to me. Read about this below. Thank you Anne and your fellow rotarians.

Richard Dillman is giving a presentation on Thursday night (registration and event info below). We hope that you can join us to learn more about the deep history of radio here in West Marin!

The theme is Homegrown Radio, and it is more appropriate than ever since folks are bringing their content to you, from “home.” And you are all great gardeners, green thumbs or not, your contributions have kept the drive on track, but we have more funds to raise to meet our $50,000 goal. As of this afternoon this is where we are.

If you are looking for specific fundraising pages you can search for them HERE. Just scroll down to find the person you are looking for. Not every programmer has created a page.



We have some really cool premiums this fall: