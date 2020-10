FRI¬† |¬† October¬†30 – PLEDGE DRIVE 8 AM “Milk Street Radio”¬† Great information on cooking and food preparation. 10 AM “Turning Pages” ¬†“L.P. Hartley’s “The Go-Between”, a spellbinding story about the past & the future, & the mysteries of the human heart.‚ÄĚ

 Songs by request from listeners. Make your requests at  FrenchTouchKWMR@gmail.com.  Liberacha is frequently called in her bunker to be live on KWMR.

SAT  |  October 31 РPLEDGE DRIVE РLAST DAY!!

11 AM “Cool Jazz Countdown”¬†Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.

12 PM “Forms and Feelings”¬†Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.

6 PM “Celtic Universe”¬†The band is back together with Lyons Filmer, Loretta Farley, and Ken Eichstaedt.

7 PM “Spooky Radio”¬†Halloween special produced by Sharron Drake.

8 PM ” Spooky Jazz Groove”¬†Curated by Jeff and Van. Get your ghoulish groove on.

SUN  |  November 1 

2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols”¬†Betsy continues to grow new shows at home!

4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg”¬†It’s January 1965 in London and there’s a new LP from The Stones, a new 45 from The Kinks plus the first from The Who!

6 PM “Elbow Room”¬†Paul Flowerman produces in Wisconsin and ships his tunes to California.

8 PM “Life on Earth”¬†Tunes with Tali.

MON  |  November 2 

8 AM “With Eyes Open”¬†Peter Asmus hosts and brings Loretta Farley’s “Nature Notebook” to the airwaves.

10 AM “Turning Pages at Natures Pace”¬†‚ÄúReading ‚ÄėPlanetwalker‚Äô, John Francis‚Äô seminal memoir of his silent journey by foot across America‚ÄĚ. Final installment.

11 AM “Special”¬†Interview that representatives from Marin County.

12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report”¬†Hosted by Robin Carpenter.

10:00 PM “Megolamedia Melange!”¬†Djimi G spins great tunes.

TUE |  November 3

8 AM “The Rise Up and Shine Show”¬†All four quarters¬†created for you in the dome in Bolinas.

9 AM “Airwaves”¬†With host Raul Gallyot.

10 AM “Questing: Where is the Path”¬†Hosted by Jane Mickelson.

11 AM “Special”¬†Interview of local interest.

1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire”¬†Hosted by Julie Motz.

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Repeat of 11 AM interview.

6:30 PM “In the Wind”¬†A program originally produced by Doug Adamz for KTAL in Las Cruces New Mexico now graces the airwaves at KWMR on Tuesdays.

8;30 PM “Rock n Roll Round Up” With host Dr. Decibel.

10 PM “After Dark”¬†With host Dr. Decibel.

Midnight¬†“The French Touch: Repeat”¬†

WED |  November 4

8 AM “Swimming Upstream”¬†Library updates, , Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Special”¬†Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and Climate One”

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni (repeat from 11 AM)

6:30 PM “Running with Scissors”¬†Good old rock and roll, maybe some punk, and likely soul, too.