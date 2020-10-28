FRI | October 30 – PLEDGE DRIVE 8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation. 10 AM “Turning Pages” “L.P. Hartley’s “The Go-Between”, a spellbinding story about the past & the future, & the mysteries of the human heart.”

SAT | October 31 – PLEDGE DRIVE – LAST DAY!!

11 AM “Cool Jazz Countdown” Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.

12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.

6 PM “Celtic Universe” The band is back together with Lyons Filmer, Loretta Farley, and Ken Eichstaedt.

7 PM “Spooky Radio” Halloween special produced by Sharron Drake.

8 PM ” Spooky Jazz Groove” Curated by Jeff and Van. Get your ghoulish groove on.

SUN | November 1

2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Betsy continues to grow new shows at home!

4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” It’s January 1965 in London and there’s a new LP from The Stones, a new 45 from The Kinks plus the first from The Who!

6 PM “Elbow Room” Paul Flowerman produces in Wisconsin and ships his tunes to California.

8 PM “Life on Earth” Tunes with Tali.

MON | November 2

8 AM “With Eyes Open” Peter Asmus hosts and brings Loretta Farley’s “Nature Notebook” to the airwaves.

10 AM “Turning Pages at Natures Pace” “Reading ‘Planetwalker’, John Francis’ seminal memoir of his silent journey by foot across America”. Final installment.

11 AM “Special” Interview that representatives from Marin County.

12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” Hosted by Robin Carpenter.

10:00 PM “Megolamedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.

TUE | November 3

8 AM “The Rise Up and Shine Show” All four quarters created for you in the dome in Bolinas.

9 AM “Airwaves” With host Raul Gallyot.

10 AM “Questing: Where is the Path” Hosted by Jane Mickelson.

11 AM “Special” Interview of local interest.

1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.

5 PM “Epicenter” Repeat of 11 AM interview.

6:30 PM “In the Wind” A program originally produced by Doug Adamz for KTAL in Las Cruces New Mexico now graces the airwaves at KWMR on Tuesdays.

8;30 PM “Rock n Roll Round Up” With host Dr. Decibel.

10 PM “After Dark” With host Dr. Decibel.

Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat”

WED | November 4

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, , Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Special” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and Climate One”

5 PM “Epicenter” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni (repeat from 11 AM)

6:30 PM “Running with Scissors” Good old rock and roll, maybe some punk, and likely soul, too.