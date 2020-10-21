📻 Upcoming Shows: 10/20-10/28
FEATURED IMAGE: 5 PM “Epicenter” Herb Kutchins talks with Julie Monson from the League of Women voters.
6:30 PM “In the Wind” A program originally produced by Doug Adamz for KTAL in Las Cruces New Mexico now graces the airwaves at KWMR on Tuesdays.
8:30 PM “Rock N Roll Roundup” Dr. dB has the Rock N Roll prescription! Emerging bands, new releases and songs too hot for commercial radio!
10 PM “After Dark” Dr Decibel’s freeform eclectic mix that is not Professor Kozmo.
Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat”
WED | October 21 – PLEDGE DRIVE
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, Marna Clarke, singer/songwriter Rain Perry and then, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Epicenter” Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni..
10:30 AM “Specials” KWMR Staff in deep discussion about the current times
2 PM “Classical Wednesday” Emmanuel plays YOUR requests! Email him at FrenchTouchKWMR@gmail.com
4 PM “Community Health” Living well – Lions, tigers, and hamsters!
5 PM “Epicenter” Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.
6:30 PM “Running with Scissors” Rock, soul, punk, and much more!
THU | October 22 – PLEDGE DRIVE
8 AM “Pieces of Peace” San Francisco’s multi-talented David Parker; Local artist Ernesto Sanchez.
10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry reading and a special interview with poet Lucinda Watson.
11:00 AM “Epicenter” Harvest season update with local farmers.
12 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.
4 PM “Teatime Books” Howard Dillon Reading.
5 PM “Epicenter” Harvest season update with local farmers.
8:30 PM “Off the Cuff” Ant and TK2 spinning some great tunes.
FRI | October 23 – PLEDGE DRIVE
8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation.
9 AM ” Nonviolence Radio” Hosted by Stephanie Van Hook and Michael Nagler.
10 AM “Turning Pages” “L.P. Hartley’s “The Go-Between”, a spellbinding story about the past & the future, & the mysteries of the human heart.”
5 PM “Happy Hour” Hosted by Liberacha. Pledge show! Too much fun!
7 PM “Bring it on Home” For pledge week, Bring It On Home shines the spotlight on some lesser known artists who produce beautiful music.
SAT | October 24 – PLEDGE DRIVE
11 AM “Cool Jazz Countdown” Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.
12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.
6 PM “High Country Celtic” Some tunes from our pals in Nevada.
7 PM “The Celtic Universe” hosted by Lyons Filmer.
SUN | October 25 – PLEDGE DRIVE
2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Betsy continues to grow new shows at home!
4 PM “To Hell and Bach” Beth makes a pledge drive show! She’s back!
6 PM “Between Rock & a Jazz Place” Various artists & then next edition of Earliest & Last Recordings Of: Stevie Ray Vaughan (at Stinson Beach Com. Center?)
8 PM “Mind Reader” DJ Jessica.
MON | October 26 – PLEDGE DRIVE
8 AM “A Cuppa Jo” Good news with Dr. Joe.
8:30 AM “Trash to Treasure” NEW TIME! With host Madeline Hope.
10 AM “Turning Pages at Natures Pace” “Reading ‘Planetwalker’, John Francis’ seminal memoir of his silent journey by foot across America”.
11 AM “Special” Interview that representatives from Marin County.
12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” Hosted by Robin Carpenter.
10:00 PM “Megolamedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.
TUE | October 27 – PLEDGE DRIVE
8 AM “The Rise Up and Shine Show” All four quarters created for you in the dome in Bolinas.
9 AM “Airwaves” With host Raul Gallyot.
10 AM “Reading to John” Reviews, stories, and some great tunes with Neshama Franklin.
11 AM “Special” Interview of local interest.
1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.
5 PM “Epicenter” Repeat of 11 AM interview.
6:30 PM “Musical Variete” Yes! Charlie Morgan is BACK!!!
8;30 PM “Rock n Roll Round Up”With host Dr. Decibel.
10 PM “After Dark” With host Dr. Decibel.
Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat”
WED | October 28 – PLEDGE DRIVE
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, , Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Special” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.
12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and Climate One”
5 PM “Epicenter” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni (repeat from 11 AM)
6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Good old rock and roll, maybe some punk, and likely soul, too.