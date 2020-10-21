TUE | October 20 – PLEDGE DRIVE

FEATURED IMAGE: 5 PM “Epicenter” Herb Kutchins talks with Julie Monson from the League of Women voters.

A program originally produced by Doug Adamz for KTAL in Las Cruces New Mexico now graces the airwaves at KWMR on Tuesdays.Dr. dB has the Rock N Roll prescription! Emerging bands, new releases and songs too hot for commercial radio!Dr Decibel’s freeform eclectic mix that is not Professor Kozmo.

WED | October 21 – PLEDGE DRIVE

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, Marna Clarke, singer/songwriter Rain Perry and then, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Epicenter” Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni..

10:30 AM “Specials” KWMR Staff in deep discussion about the current times

2 PM “Classical Wednesday” Emmanuel plays YOUR requests! Email him at FrenchTouchKWMR@gmail.com

4 PM “Community Health” Living well – Lions, tigers, and hamsters!

5 PM “Epicenter” Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

6:30 PM “Running with Scissors” Rock, soul, punk, and much more!

THU | October 22 – PLEDGE DRIVE

8 AM “Pieces of Peace” San Francisco’s multi-talented David Parker; Local artist Ernesto Sanchez.

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry reading and a special interview with poet Lucinda Watson.

11:00 AM “Epicenter” Harvest season update with local farmers.

12 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

4 PM “Teatime Books” Howard Dillon Reading.

5 PM “Epicenter” Harvest season update with local farmers.

8:30 PM “Off the Cuff” Ant and TK2 spinning some great tunes.

FRI | October 23 – PLEDGE DRIVE

8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation.

9 AM ” Nonviolence Radio” Hosted by Stephanie Van Hook and Michael Nagler.

10 AM “Turning Pages” “L.P. Hartley’s “The Go-Between”, a spellbinding story about the past & the future, & the mysteries of the human heart.”