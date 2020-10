TUE  |  October 20 РPLEDGE DRIVE

FEATURED IMAGE: 5 PM “Epicenter” ¬†Herb Kutchins talks with Julie Monson from the League of Women voters.

¬†A program originally produced by Doug Adamz for KTAL in Las Cruces New Mexico now graces the airwaves at KWMR on Tuesdays.Dr. dB has the Rock N Roll prescription! Emerging bands, new releases and songs too hot for commercial radio!¬†Dr Decibel’s freeform eclectic mix that is not Professor Kozmo.

WED  |  October 21 РPLEDGE DRIVE

8 AM “Swimming Upstream”¬†Library updates, Marna Clarke, singer/songwriter Rain Perry and then,¬†Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”

10 AM¬† “Epicenter”¬†Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni..

10:30 AM “Specials”¬†KWMR Staff in deep discussion about the current times

2 PM “Classical Wednesday”¬†Emmanuel plays YOUR requests! Email him at¬†FrenchTouchKWMR@gmail.com

4 PM “Community Health”¬†Living well – Lions, tigers, and hamsters!

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

6:30 PM “Running with Scissors”¬†Rock, soul, punk, and much more!

THU  | October 22 РPLEDGE DRIVE

8 AM “Pieces of Peace”¬†San Francisco’s multi-talented David Parker; Local artist Ernesto Sanchez.

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages”¬†Kerry reading and a special interview with poet Lucinda Watson.

11:00 AM “Epicenter”¬†Harvest season update with local farmers.

12 PM “The Pulse”¬†Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

4 PM “Teatime Books”¬†Howard Dillon Reading.

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Harvest season update with local farmers.

8:30 PM “Off the Cuff”¬†Ant¬†and TK2 spinning some great tunes.

FRI  |  October 23 РPLEDGE DRIVE

8 AM “Milk Street Radio”¬†Great information on cooking and food preparation.

9 AM ” Nonviolence Radio”¬†Hosted by Stephanie Van Hook and Michael Nagler.

10 AM “Turning Pages”¬†“L.P. Hartley’s “The Go-Between”, a spellbinding story about the past & the future, & the mysteries of the human heart.‚ÄĚ