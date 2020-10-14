Like all of our nonprofit partners in West Marin, just because there is a pandemic does not mean that fundraising stops. In fact, the work to reconfigure events stretches the creativity of staff and board members from these scrappy organizations.

KWMR is no different. We skipped our traditional Spring Pledge Drive scheduled for March due to COVID-19. We did some fundraising in May in honor of our 21st Birthday. May folks pitched in around our coverage of the Woodward Fire (thank you so much). But as time moves on, the expenses associated with running a nonprofit organization are still present. So here we go! Starting on Saturday, October 17 and wrapping up on Saturday, October 31st, we will be having a pledge drive with a slightly different flavor.

No meals, no phone shifts, no Halloween party. We have decided that the Zoom option for Halloween is not something that kids learning remotely would be interested in, and kindergarten teacher, Gus Conde, our Halloween host, has had enough Zoom by Friday. We are not sure how you do it, Gus, but I’m sure the kindergarteners and their parents are greatly appreciative.

We will answer phones for some shows, so stay tuned to your favorite programs, and follow the directions given. We encourage donations to come in online, and will be giving out the P.O. Box (1262, Point Reyes Station, CA 94956). If your check fits under the door – that works, too.

The theme is Homegrown Radio, and it is more appropriate than ever since folks are bringing their content to you, from “home.”

We have some really cool premiums this fall: