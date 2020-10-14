✏️ Newsletter 10/13/2020: “A KWMR Fall Pledge Primer”
Tuesday Oct 13, 2020
From the desk of Amanda Eichstaedt…
Fall Pledge Drive!
Like all of our nonprofit partners in West Marin, just because there is a pandemic does not mean that fundraising stops. In fact, the work to reconfigure events stretches the creativity of staff and board members from these scrappy organizations.
KWMR is no different. We skipped our traditional Spring Pledge Drive scheduled for March due to COVID-19. We did some fundraising in May in honor of our 21st Birthday. May folks pitched in around our coverage of the Woodward Fire (thank you so much). But as time moves on, the expenses associated with running a nonprofit organization are still present. So here we go! Starting on Saturday, October 17 and wrapping up on Saturday, October 31st, we will be having a pledge drive with a slightly different flavor.
No meals, no phone shifts, no Halloween party. We have decided that the Zoom option for Halloween is not something that kids learning remotely would be interested in, and kindergarten teacher, Gus Conde, our Halloween host, has had enough Zoom by Friday. We are not sure how you do it, Gus, but I’m sure the kindergarteners and their parents are greatly appreciative.
We will answer phones for some shows, so stay tuned to your favorite programs, and follow the directions given. We encourage donations to come in online, and will be giving out the P.O. Box (1262, Point Reyes Station, CA 94956). If your check fits under the door – that works, too.
The theme is Homegrown Radio, and it is more appropriate than ever since folks are bringing their content to you, from “home.”
We have some really cool premiums this fall:
- For a pledge of $30 we have a packet of native wildflower seeds, a KWMR magnet with the the Homegrown Logo, and a KWMR bumper sticker.
- For a pledge of $50 you can snag this six-coaster set of original Brandon Cichowski art work. You can toast Brandon and the Woodward Fire crews!
- For a pledge of $100 you can get an Eton emergency radio – tune in to KWMR when the power is out!
Please note: You can get premiums with check payments, or online payments this year!
Take Action!
Would you like to participate in the Pledge Drive on the air? You can record a testimonial and you might hear yourself on the radio! You can do this one of two ways. You can call in to 415-663-8068, Ext 105 and leave a message that we can use on the voicemail. The second way is to record a voice memo on your smartphone about why you support KWMR and why you think others should too, and then email it to programming@kwmr.org (that is Jeffrey’s email).
Be Well Folks!
Amanda Eichstaedt, Station Manager and Executive Director
p.s. Register to VOTE. Track your Ballot!
p.p.s. There are some SUPER events coming up (see below)
p.p.p.s. Red Flag Warning from Wednesday 10/14 at 5 AM until 11 AM on Friday, 10/16. It ain’t over til it’s over.