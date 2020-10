TUE  |  October 13

WED  |  October 14

Briefly known as “The Mary & Amber Show.”Hosted by Neshama Franklin.¬†A program originally produced by Doug Adamz for KTAL in Las Cruces New Mexico now graces the airwaves at KWMR on Tuesdays.Dr. dB has the Rock N Roll prescription! Emerging bands, new releases and songs too hot for commercial radio!¬†Dr Decibel’s freeform eclectic mix that is not Professor Kozmo.Library updates, Indivisible West Marin, Aza Raskin on technology,¬†Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.Transition Times,¬†¬†Let’s discover German Composer Johannes Brahms [1897 – 1933] with your guest host¬† emmanuelgps@gmail.com Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.¬†A fine curated mix of great tunes.

THU  | October 15

8 AM “Top of the Morning”¬†Author, techie; Brent Hunter,¬† discusses his “Back to Basics ” project.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Enthusiasms”¬†Jane McAlevey,¬†A Collective Bargain: Unions, Organizing, and the Fight for Democracy. Want to reverse the nation‚Äôs mounting wealth gap? Put an end to sexual harassment in the workplace? Host Chris Desser.

11:00 AM “Epicenter”

12 PM “The Pulse”¬†Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

FEATURED IMAGE: 4 PM “Coastal Airwaves” Zoe Fry, Winona Lewis-Perspectives: Past, Present, Future, in M.V. Doors, educate about systemic racism art & interaction. Vickisa hosts.

5 PM “Epicenter”

8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches”¬†Smelley Kelley and Owen Bly – Honky Tonk and more.

FRI  |  October 16

8 AM “Milk Street Radio”¬†Great information on cooking and food preparation.

9 AM ” The Farmer’s Overalls”¬†We’re BACK!! with a report on the Climate Action Plan for Marin as presented by the Marin Conservation League in July.

10 AM “Turning Pages”¬†“L.P. Hartley’s “The Go-Between”, a spellbinding story about the past & the future, & the mysteries of the human heart.‚ÄĚ