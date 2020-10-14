FRI | October 16 8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation. 9 AM ” The Farmer’s Overalls” We’re BACK!! with a report on the Climate Action Plan for Marin as presented by the Marin Conservation League in July. 10 AM “Turning Pages” “L.P. Hartley’s “The Go-Between”, a spellbinding story about the past & the future, & the mysteries of the human heart.”

THU | October 15 8 AM “Top of the Morning” Author, techie; Brent Hunter, discusses his “Back to Basics ” project. 10 AM “Turning Pages: Enthusiasms” Jane McAlevey, A Collective Bargain: Unions, Organizing, and the Fight for Democracy. Want to reverse the nation’s mounting wealth gap? Put an end to sexual harassment in the workplace? Host Chris Desser. 11:00 AM “Epicenter” 12 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science. FEATURED IMAGE: 4 PM “Coastal Airwaves” Zoe Fry, Winona Lewis-Perspectives: Past, Present, Future, in M.V. Doors, educate about systemic racism art & interaction. Vickisa hosts. 5 PM “Epicenter” 8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches” Smelley Kelley and Owen Bly – Honky Tonk and more.

4 PM “The French Touch” Pop songs of the sixties from QUEBEC including Bob RUSK, Eric SALVET, Guy ROBERT, Marcel MARTE, Isabelle PIERRE & others.

5 PM “Happy Hour” hosted by Liberacha.

9 PM “Quarantine Dreams”: A collective dispatch from West Marin’s Arts and Music Scene!

SAT | October 17 – PLEDGE DRIVE BEGINS

11 AM “Cool Jazz Countdown” Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.

12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.

6 PM “High Country Celtic” Some tunes from our pals in Nevada.

7 PM “The Celtic Universe” hosted by Lyons Filmer.

SUN | October 18 – PLEDGE DRIVE

2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Betsy continues to grow new shows at home!

4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” t’s January 1965 we are having a record chart shoot out; The Top Twenty from London versus San Francisco.

6 PM “Elbow Room” Paul Flowerman produces in Wisconsin and ships his tunes to California.

8 PM “Life on Earth”

MON | October 19 – PLEDGE DRIVE

8 AM “With Eyes Open” Peter Asmus hosts and brings Loretta Farley’s “Nature Notebook” to the airwaves.

10 AM “Turning Pages at Natures Pace” “Reading ‘Planetwalker’, John Francis’ seminal memoir of his silent journey by foot across America”.

11 AM “Special” Interview that representatives from Marin County.

12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” Hosted by Robin Carpenter.

10:00 PM “Megolamedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.

TUE | October 20 – PLEDGE DRIVE

8 AM “The Rise and Shine Show” All four quarters created for you in the dome in Bolinas.

9 AM “Airwaves” With host Raul Gallyot. “Cirque du Cambodia” – two Cambodian teenagers eventually become international circus performers.

10 AM “Questing: Where is the Path” Hosted by Jane Mickelson.

11 AM “Special” Interview of local interest.

1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.

5 PM “Epicenter” Repeat of 11 AM interview.

6:30 PM “In the Wind” A program originally produced by Doug Adamz for KTAL in Las Cruces New Mexico now graces the airwaves at KWMR on Tuesdays.

8;30 PM “Rock n Roll Round Up”With host Dr. Decibel.

10 PM “After Dark” With host Dr. Decibel.

Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat”

WED | October 21 – PLEDGE DRIVE

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, , Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Special” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and Climate One”

5 PM “Epicenter” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni (repeat from 11 AM)

6:30 PM “Running with Scissors” Good old rock and roll, maybe some punk, and likely soul, too.