➯ Sat, October 17, 2020, 6-7 PM, join us as local Historian, Dewey Livingston takes us on a journey back to 1995 when the Vision Fire shook West Marin.

Register for this fee event here. Donations welcome! Donations welcome!

➯ “While the Woodward Fire is still smoldering in the National Seashore, Dewey Livingston, local historian, will take us on a visual journey back 25 years to the Vision Fire of 1995. Dewey was on the Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER) team in 1995 and was one of the first people to visit the area post-fire. This one-hour presentation is sure to be educational. In fact, I have never ever even had a boring conversation with Dewey, even without the visuals. We hope you’ll join us.” – Amanda Eichstaedt, KWMR Executive Director

➯ Event benefits KWMR West Marin Community Radio.