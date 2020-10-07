TUE | October 6

WED | October 7

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, Bill Prince, producer of “The Boys Who Said No” documentary, Trash to Treasure, missives from Muriel Murch, followed by “Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Epicenter” Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

10:30 AM “Special” The state of small businesses in Marin. Frank Borodic from the West Marin Chamber of Commerce, and Stephanie Koehler from the Small Business Development Center.

2 PM “Classical Wednesday” SACRED MUSIC including Antonio SALIERI, J.S. BACH, Samuel BARBER and others with guest host EmmanuelGPS@gmail.com.

5 PM “Epicenter” Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

6:30 PM “Running with Scissors” Homegrown radio with Mike Varley.

THU | October 8

8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Author, techie; Brent Hunter, discusses his “Back to Basics ” project.

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reads aloud.

11:00 AM “Epicenter” Empty seats on Bolinas boards.

12 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

4 PM “Teatime Books” Howard Dillon reading.

5 PM “Epicenter” Empty seats on Bolinas boards.

8:30 PM “Off the Cuff” TK2 and Ant bring on the tunes.

FRI | October 9

8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation.

10 AM “Turning Pages” “L.P. Hartley’s “The Go-Between”, a spellbinding story about the past & the future, & the mysteries of the human heart.”