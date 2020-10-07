📻 Upcoming Shows: 10/6-10/14
8 AM “The Rise & Shine Show” Briefly known as “The Mary & Amber Show.”
10 AM “Questing: Where is the Path” Hosted by Jane Mickelson.
5 PM “Epicenter” The scoop on air quality.
6:30 PM “In the Wind” A program originally produced by Doug Adamz for KTAL in Las Cruces New Mexico now graces the airwaves at KWMR on Tuesdays.
8:30 PM “Rock N Roll Roundup” Dr. Decobel adds to his musical repertoire with a new show.
10 PM “After Dark” Tune in as Dr Decibel gives the Radio Dial Time machine a spin!
Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat”
WED | October 7
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, Bill Prince, producer of “The Boys Who Said No” documentary, Trash to Treasure, missives from Muriel Murch, followed by “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Epicenter” Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.
10:30 AM “Special” The state of small businesses in Marin. Frank Borodic from the West Marin Chamber of Commerce, and Stephanie Koehler from the Small Business Development Center.
2 PM “Classical Wednesday” SACRED MUSIC including Antonio SALIERI, J.S. BACH, Samuel BARBER and others with guest host EmmanuelGPS@gmail.com.
5 PM “Epicenter” Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.
6:30 PM “Running with Scissors” Homegrown radio with Mike Varley.
THU | October 8
8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Author, techie; Brent Hunter, discusses his “Back to Basics ” project.
10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reads aloud.
11:00 AM “Epicenter” Empty seats on Bolinas boards.
12 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.
4 PM “Teatime Books” Howard Dillon reading.
5 PM “Epicenter” Empty seats on Bolinas boards.
8:30 PM “Off the Cuff” TK2 and Ant bring on the tunes.
FRI | October 9
8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation.
10 AM “Turning Pages” “L.P. Hartley’s “The Go-Between”, a spellbinding story about the past & the future, & the mysteries of the human heart.”
7 PM “Bring It On Home” Retooled and re-energized bringing you songs about home.
SAT | October 10
FEATURED IMAGE: 11 AM “Cool Jazz Countdown” Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.
12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.
6 PM “High Country Celtic” Some tunes from our pals in Nevada.
SUN | October 11
2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Betsy continues to grow new shows at home!
4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” Repeat. It’s January 1965 in London with music from the film Ferry Cross The Mersey.
6 PM “Between Rock and a Jazz Place” Songs about, and from the perspective of, Dogs. Also new feature: Earliest & Last recordings of a particular artist.
8 PM “Mind Reader” DJ Jessica brings a unique mix of tunes to the airwaves.
MON | October 12
8 AM “A Cuppa Jo” The good news that is fit for the airwaves.
8:30 AM NEW TIME “Trash to Treasure” Madeline moves to Mondays!
10 AM “Turning Pages at Natures Pace” “Reading ‘Planetwalker’, John Francis’ seminal memoir of his silent journey by foot across America”.
11 AM “Special” Interview that representatives from Marin County.
12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” Bay Area Ranchers Co-op (BAR-C) discusses their pioneering cooperative model for a mobile regional slaughterhouse.
10:00 PM “Megolamedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.
TUE | October 13
8 AM “The Rise and Shine Show” All four quarters created for you in the dome in Bolinas.
9 AM “Airwaves” With host Raul Gallyot. Emanuel Rotstein’s film, “The Invisible Line — America’s Nazi Experiment”.
10 AM “Reading to John” Reviews, stories and music with Neshama Franklin.
11 AM “Special” Interview of local interest.
1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.
5 PM “Epicenter” Repeat of 11 AM interview.
6:30 PM “In the Wind” A program originally produced by Doug Adamz for KTAL in Las Cruces New Mexico now graces the airwaves at KWMR on Tuesdays.
8;30 PM “Rock n Roll Round Up” With host Dr. Decibel.
10 PM “After Dark” With host Dr. Decibel.
Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat”
WED | October 14
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, Indivisible West Marin, Aza Raskin on technology, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Special” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.
12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and Climate One”
5 PM “Epicenter” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni (repeat from 11 AM)
6:30 PM “Running with Scissors” Rock and roll with host Mike Varley.