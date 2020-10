TUE  |  October 6

Briefly known as “The Mary & Amber Show.”Hosted by Jane Mickelson.¬†The scoop on air quality.¬†A program originally produced by Doug Adamz for KTAL in Las Cruces New Mexico now graces the airwaves at KWMR on Tuesdays.Dr. Decobel adds to his musical repertoire with a new show.¬†Tune in as Dr Decibel gives the Radio Dial Time machine a spin!

WED  |  October 7

8 AM “Swimming Upstream”¬†Library updates, Bill Prince, producer of “The Boys Who Said No” documentary,¬†Trash to Treasure, missives from Muriel Murch, followed by “Fish Tales.”

10 AM¬† “Epicenter”¬†Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

10:30 AM “Special”¬†The state of small businesses¬†in Marin. Frank Borodic from the West Marin Chamber of Commerce, and¬†Stephanie Koehler from the Small Business Development Center.

2 PM “Classical Wednesday”¬†SACRED MUSIC including Antonio SALIERI, J.S. BACH, Samuel BARBER and others with guest host¬†EmmanuelGPS@gmail.com.

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

6:30 PM “Running with Scissors”¬†Homegrown radio with Mike Varley.

THU  | October 8

8 AM “Pieces of Peace”¬†Author, techie; Brent Hunter,¬† discusses his “Back to Basics ” project.

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages”¬†Kerry Livingston reads aloud.

11:00 AM “Epicenter”¬†Empty seats on Bolinas boards.

12 PM “The Pulse”¬†Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

4 PM “Teatime Books”¬†Howard Dillon reading.

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Empty seats on Bolinas boards.

8:30 PM “Off the Cuff”¬†TK2 and Ant bring on the tunes.

FRI  |  October 9

8 AM “Milk Street Radio”¬†Great information on cooking and food preparation.

10 AM “Turning Pages”¬†“L.P. Hartley’s “The Go-Between”, a spellbinding story about the past & the future, & the mysteries of the human heart.‚ÄĚ