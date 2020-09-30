FEATURED IMAGE: 6:30 PM “In the Wind” A program originally produced by Doug Adamz for KTAL in Las Cruces New Mexico now graces the airwaves at KWMR on Tuesdays.

4 PM “The French Touch”

9 PM “Quarantine Dreams”: A collective dispatch from West Marin’s Arts and Music Scene!

SAT | October 3

12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.

6 PM “High Country Celtic” Some tunes from our pals in Nevada.

SUN | October 4

2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Betsy continues to grow new shows at home!

4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” It’s January 1965 in London with music from the film Ferry Cross The Mersey.

6 PM “Between Rock & a Jazz Place” Produced from Grey Shepard.

MON | October 5

8 AM “With Eyes Open” Peter Asmus is joined by Loretta Farley for “Nature Notebook,” then interview Paul Fenn.

10 AM “Turning Pages at Natures Pace” “Reading ‘Planetwalker’, John Francis’ seminal memoir of his silent journey by foot across America”.

11 AM “Special” Interview that representatives from Marin County.

12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” Aaron Lucich Founder of Holistic Ag on regenerative managed grazing as part of solving our wildfire/climate change woes.

5 PM “Epicenter” Repeat of 11 AM interview with Marin County representatives.

10:00 PM “Megolamedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.

TUE | October 6

8 AM “The Rise and Shine Show” All four quarters created for you in the dome in Bolinas.

9 AM “Airwaves” With host Raul Gallyot.

10 AM “Questing: Where is the Path” Hosted by Jane Mickelson.

11 AM “Special” Interview of local interest.

1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.

5 PM “Epicenter” Repeat of 11 AM interview.

10 PM “After Dark” With host Dr. Decibel.

Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat”

WED | October 7

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, interviews, Trash to Treasure with Madeline Hope, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Special” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and Climate One”

5 PM “Epicenter” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni (repeat from 11 AM)

6:30 PM “Running with Scissors” Rock and roll with host Mike Varley.