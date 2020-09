FRI¬† |¬† September 25 8 AM “Milk Street Radio”¬† Great information on cooking and food preparation. 10 AM “Turning Pages” ¬†“Courting the Wild Twin” written and read aloud by Martin Shaw. Made available to KWMR by Chelsea Green. 2 PM “Classical Friday”¬† ‚ÄúFrench FEMALE classical composers with CHAMINADE, BOULANGER, BONIS, VIARDOT, CANDEILLE and others.

Briefly known as “The Mary & Amber Show.”¬†Lyons Filmer and Susan Hayes host.Jane Mickelson in conversation with¬†Ruth Stotter, internationally renowned storyteller. They will discuss humor during difficult times.¬†Updates from North Marin Water District.¬†Tune in as Dr Decibel gives the Radio Dial Time machine a spin!Library updates, interview with Brandon Cichowski from Northern Rockies IC Team 2,¬†Trash to Treasure with Madeline Hope, missives from Muriel Murch, followed by “Fish Tales.”Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.¬†Clarinet with Mozart, Satie, Milhaud, Desportes, Hummel, Debussy, Pleyel & others with guest host¬† Emmanuelgps@gmail.com Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.¬†Mike Varley returns to the airwaves!Author Penelope Jean Hayes and channeler Carole Serene discuss their new book ‚ÄúDo Unto Earth: It‚Äôs Not Too Late.‚Ä̬†Lyons Filmer and Susan Hayes host.Kerry Livingston reads aloud.¬†Jennifer Blackman from the Bolinas Public Utility District on the Heightened Water Conservation Alert.¬†Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.Howard Dillon continues to read “White Fang.”¬†Jennifer Blackman from the Bolinas Public Utility District on the Heightened Water Conservation Alert.TK2 and Ant bring on the tunes.

8:30 AM "Right Now" Mia Johnson interviews cartoonist Sophie Yanow about her new graphic novel, "The Contradictions."

9 PM “Quarantine Dreams”: A collective dispatch from West Marin’s Arts and Music Scene!

SAT  |  September 26

12 PM “Forms and Feelings”¬†Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.

6 PM “High Country Celtic”¬†Some tunes from our pals in Nevada.

SUN  |  September 27

2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols”¬†Betsy continues to grow new shows at home!

4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” Repeat:¬†The state of acoustic music in 1964’s Britain.

6 PM “Between Rock & a Jazz Place”¬†Produced from Grey Shepard.

8 PM “Mind Reader”¬†Moves to Sunday from Wednesday!

MON  |  September 28

8 AM “A Cuppa Jo”¬†30 minutes of good news with Dr. Joe Blumenthal.

10 AM “Turning Pages at Natures Pace”¬†‚ÄúReading John Francis‚Äô memoir ‚ÄúPlanetwalker‚ÄĚ. John is leaving Idaho and heading on foot for Wyoming.‚ÄĚ

11 AM “Special”¬†Interview that representatives from Marin County.

12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report”¬†Hosted by Robin Carpenter.

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Repeat of 11 AM interview with Marin County representatives.

10:00 PM “Megolamedia Melange!”¬†Djimi G spins great tunes.

TUE |  September 29

8 AM “The Rise and Shine Show”¬†All four quarters¬†created for you in the dome in Bolinas.

9 AM “Airwaves”¬†Raul Gallyot interviews Kylie Zarmati about her film “Voices of the Rowhinya.”

10 AM “Reading to John”¬†Hosted by Neshama Franklin.

11 AM “Special”¬†Interview of local interest.

1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire”¬†Hosted by Julie Motz.

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Repeat of 11 AM interview.

10 PM “After Dark”¬†With host Dr. Decibel.

Midnight¬†“The French Touch: Repeat”¬†French songs with FLOWERS in them: roses, lilac, poppies lily of the valley & more presented by¬†EmmanuelGPS@gmail.com.

WED |  September 30

8 AM “Swimming Upstream”¬†Library updates, interviews,¬†Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Special”¬†Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and Climate One”

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni (repeat from 11 AM)

6:30 PM “West County Prowl”¬†A curated blend of alt folk by Jeffrey Wilkinson.