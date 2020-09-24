FRI | September 25 8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation. 10 AM “Turning Pages” “Courting the Wild Twin” written and read aloud by Martin Shaw. Made available to KWMR by Chelsea Green. 2 PM “Classical Friday” “French FEMALE classical composers with CHAMINADE, BOULANGER, BONIS, VIARDOT, CANDEILLE and others.

FEATURED IMAGE: 8:30 AM “Right Now” Mia Johnson interviews cartoonist Sophie Yanow about her new graphic novel, “The Contradictions.”

9 PM “Quarantine Dreams”: A collective dispatch from West Marin’s Arts and Music Scene!

SAT | September 26

12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.

6 PM “High Country Celtic” Some tunes from our pals in Nevada.

SUN | September 27

2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Betsy continues to grow new shows at home!

4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” Repeat: The state of acoustic music in 1964’s Britain.

6 PM “Between Rock & a Jazz Place” Produced from Grey Shepard.

8 PM “Mind Reader” Moves to Sunday from Wednesday!

MON | September 28

8 AM “A Cuppa Jo” 30 minutes of good news with Dr. Joe Blumenthal.

10 AM “Turning Pages at Natures Pace” “Reading John Francis’ memoir “Planetwalker”. John is leaving Idaho and heading on foot for Wyoming.”

11 AM “Special” Interview that representatives from Marin County.

12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” Hosted by Robin Carpenter.

5 PM “Epicenter” Repeat of 11 AM interview with Marin County representatives.

10:00 PM “Megolamedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.

TUE | September 29

8 AM “The Rise and Shine Show” All four quarters created for you in the dome in Bolinas.

9 AM “Airwaves” Raul Gallyot interviews Kylie Zarmati about her film “Voices of the Rowhinya.”

10 AM “Reading to John” Hosted by Neshama Franklin.

11 AM “Special” Interview of local interest.

1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.

5 PM “Epicenter” Repeat of 11 AM interview.

10 PM “After Dark” With host Dr. Decibel.

Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat” French songs with FLOWERS in them: roses, lilac, poppies lily of the valley & more presented by EmmanuelGPS@gmail.com.

WED | September 30

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, interviews, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Special” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and Climate One”

5 PM “Epicenter” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni (repeat from 11 AM)

6:30 PM “West County Prowl” A curated blend of alt folk by Jeffrey Wilkinson.